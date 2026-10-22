That Which Must Not Be Named...

Control over the Overton Window is very powerful, even without the actual power to censor people. With both, totalitarian power is nearly within your grasp. Until things collapse, as they always do, because you can't fight reality forever.

Advertisement

The Left's control over the Overton Window is slipping, not because they are doing less to control it, but because reality itself is getting louder and more persistent about proving them wrong.

The French riots, which are no longer "French" but a growing European problem, as cities elsewhere are victimized, are too vivid to ignore. Emmanuel Macron can call them "AI-generated" and claim that somehow Vladimir Putin is pulling a magic trick, but when symbols of French culture are being destroyed, ancient buildings are burning down, and French mothers get threatened with rape, no amount of gaslighting can hide the damage.

So now the effort shifts to redefining reality, since hiding it is too difficult.

https://t.co/KI6CXBGXm0 — Claire Fox (@Fox_Claire) October 21, 2026

The technocrats and transnationalists have decided to wave away the obvious fact that the riots are the product of the red/green alliance. They are happy to point their fingers at the communists, who want the current crop of "leaders" gone and replaced by their own, but they cling to the illusion that the Muslim migrants will remain part of their coalition to keep the right down.

They remind one of the Roman elite, who imported Germanic soldiers for the legion, believing that they would remain loyal to those who brought them into the fold. It's a foolish mistake, but when you are desperate to hold onto power, you will try anything.

The debate between Claire Fox and Labour MP Stella Creasy perfectly illustrates a member of the ruling class clinging to the hope that narrative control can keep the illusion going for just another day or three.

Fox points out the obvious: the riots in France are part of an anti-civilization movement, and a key part of that movement is an uprising of unintegrated migrants who thrill at the idea of bringing France and French culture to their knees.

It's an obvious point, and the exclamation point is that French protesters wrap themselves in the tricolor flag to appropriate the symbolism of the French Revolution, but the rioters' current flags are foreign. I would add: not just foreign, but flags of Muslim countries, particularly the Palestinian flag.

"You can't say that!" "That's a dog-whistle!" You are becoming Orange!

Creasy's outrage, faux or not, signals that Fox is supposed to be outside the Overton Window. The response is not to trot out evidence, but to trot out insults. And in an earlier age, it would have worked, and for that matter, an establishment-right figure like Fox would have avoided going there because the social pressure would be too great.

And the BBC would have stopped the conversation entirely once the topic of migrants came up.

But narrative control is slipping, and unlike Macron, everyone knows the images aren't AI. Despite the fact that the media works mightily to keep images of the Palestinian flag out of the mainstream, the truth has filtered out through social media.

Advertisement

The transnationalists' grasp on total power to control the narrative™ is slipping because the signals sent by the real world are getting louder and harder to ignore.

Now the Labour coalition is fighting among themselves, with some wanting to make concessions on migration to calm the electorate, and others wanting to go full steam ahead, making it even easier for migrants to get 'indefinite leave to remain'.

Embarrassing car crash interview as minister refuses to say if she supports Labour’s own immigration reforms 🤦‍♂️ Sophy Ridge put it to Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh in the clearest possible terms: “There’s been a lot of talk about what your own view is on some of the reforms proposed by Shabana Mahmood, so just to be crystal clear, do you support plans for people to have lived in the UK for 15 years before they can get permanent residency?” Instead of a straight answer, Fahnbulleh launched into a meandering response about small boats. Ridge cut in, pointing out the limited time and asking again for a direct yes or no. Still no clear answer. Ridge noted that nowhere in her reply had she actually said she agreed with the reforms, then asked the same question a third time. When Fahnbulleh continued to dodge, Ridge clearly frustrated asked a fourth time: “Do you support the plans or not? It’s the fourth time I’m asking now.” Still no direct answer. She then pressed further, telling Fahnbulleh she needed to be specific. More waffle followed. Sophie asked the same question a fifth time. Fahnbulleh continued to avoid it, prompting Ridge to say: “You can’t say whether you support them or not?” Sophie concluded it was pretty clear Fahnbulleh does not support the 15-year wait. Fahnbulleh pushed back, saying “don’t put words in my mouth.” Ridge replied that she was doing no such thing and that this was Fahnbulleh’s chance to correct her if that wasn’t her view. Instead, Fahnbulleh launched into another long-winded reply that still never answered the question. If you cannot give a simple answer after being asked five times in roughly two minutes, it is reasonable to conclude you do not support the policy. Ministers are supposed to serve the public honestly. Going on live television, refusing to state a position, and forcing the interviewer to keep pressing for basic clarity is not just evasive, it is embarrassing for the individual and for the government. This is not an isolated incident. Too many Labour MPs and ministers treat straightforward questions the same way. The pattern is now familiar: deflection, waffle, and an inability or unwillingness to own the government’s own positions. It is one more reason this government looks chaotic and untrustworthy. The sooner they are gone, the better. https://t.co/KKjI1vfCXt — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

Embarrassing car crash interview as minister refuses to say if she supports Labour’s own immigration reforms 🤦‍♂️ Sophy Ridge put it to Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh in the clearest possible terms: “There’s been a lot of talk about what your own view is on some of the reforms proposed by Shabana Mahmood, so just to be crystal clear, do you support plans for people to have lived in the UK for 15 years before they can get permanent residency?” Instead of a straight answer, Fahnbulleh launched into a meandering response about small boats. Ridge cut in, pointing out the limited time and asking again for a direct yes or no. Still no clear answer. ...

The transnationalists are losing control over both the Overton Window and reality itself; their power rested in part on controlling the narrative, and their control over the narrative rested in part on reality remaining hidden. That latter control is failing, partly because of social media and partly because of the vivid images of France and cities in other European countries burning.

The conversation is shifting, and chaos within the ranks of Labour and the European left's coalition is the result. Some will push for more censorship; others will pursue modest reforms to contain the chaos. Neither will be a permanent solution because the policies themselves are the problem.

Advertisement

The question is simple: is it too late to make the radical changes necessary? The likely answer is "Yes, yes it is." But perhaps not. The challenges are so big and the solutions so potentially painful that the path of least resistance is to make modest reforms and double down on censorship.

But that will only delay the inevitable collapse, at best. The necessary reforms are on the scale of those taken by Bukele or Milei, and it's hard to see anyone going there. Radical change is hard, and rarely successful.

But it must be tried, or Europe will fall.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.