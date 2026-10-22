Accountability? Starmer to Be Dragged Before 'Grooming Gang' Inquiry

Labour spent months trying to kill the very idea of a nationwide "grooming" (rape) gang inquiry, and when that effort failed spectacularly in the face of public outrage, it created a commission that won't have to give its report for years.

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Sir Keir Starmer, the now-former Labour leader, drove much of the effort and was smack dab in the centre of the scandal. For much of that time, he headed the Crown Prosecution Service and, as such, helped cover it up.

Keir Starmer listed as 'core participant' in grooming gangs inquiry - @CDP1882 https://t.co/MJceouNP6K — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 22, 2026

Well, Starmer isn't Prime Minister anymore, and he isn't exactly the belle of the ball in popularity, either in the country or within his party, so he's fair game now. He could even become a fall guy if Labour plays its cards right.

So, suddenly, he has been labeled a "core participant" in the grooming gang inquiry. That's quite a reversal of fortune for the unfortunate Sir Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer will be summoned to give evidence to the national grooming gangs inquiry, GB News understands. The former Prime Minister, who announced the inquiry last year, has been listed as a core participant.



The inquiry will commence its National Accountability Hearings in London in December and January. Further hearings will take place in March and April next year.

Don't misunderstand what this means, at least for the moment. Nobody is BLAMING Starmer for the failure to stop the rapes and prosecute the rapists. They simply want him to testify to help them understand the issue.

Former Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be summoned to give evidence at the national grooming gangs inquiry, where he has been listed as a core participant. The public hearings are expected to open on 14th December. I hope he's the first of many to face questions… https://t.co/PEgjUgSiTO — Women For Restore (@W4Restore) October 22, 2026

So they say. But it puts a spotlight on Starmer's failures and reopens an old wound that much effort was put into keeping closed on his behalf. Many questions remain unanswered, and Starmer has been identified as one of the guys who has to answer them.

Which means that the accusations are about to come. Among the other witnesses will be whistleblowers who were ignored for years.

Keir Starmer is the biggest pedophile protector in HISTORY. Along with @ShabanaMahmood & the @metpoliceuk Shabana protects rapists from getting deported & the police transported British girls in police cars. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 22, 2026

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Starmer is hardly a bit player in the drama, but many other Labour (and some Tory) political figures are also deeply implicated in the cover-up. Whether the (likely) effort to pin the blame on him alone will succeed is an open question, as is whether any inquiry members will refuse to play ball in a cover-up. The crimes are so horrific that it's possible that somebody will have a temporary attack of conscience.

Hope springs eternal. You'd never know it, but I still have an optimistic bone in my body, despite decades of experience.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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