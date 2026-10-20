I've had GrokBot combing the interwebs several times a day to get statistics on who is getting arrested in the French riots (and, by the way, they are no longer just "French" riots, since they have spread to other cities around Europe), and for days there has been no information beyond the bare "X number of people have been arrested."

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Well, of course we want to know how many people are arrested, beyond the obvious "Not nearly enough," but WHO they are matters quite a bit, because there is a huge argument about who is behind all the destruction.

The transnational elite is still pushing the "student" riots meme, despite the evidence to the contrary. Most media photos carefully exclude the ubiquitous Palestinian flag and the shouts of Allahu Akbar from the coverage, and the Associated Press keeps pushing the "student protest" line, while CBS tried to call the riots "scuffles."

Withholding the evidence was an obvious tell that there was more to the story, and now, finally, some vague numbers are leaking out.

And, surprise, surprise, most of the people getting arrested aren't students.

Quelle surprise!

Unsurprisingly, two tranches of arrestees are easy to distinguish, and French officials admit it: in the first day or two of the protests, participants were mainly students doing what Frenchmen love to do: make trouble. It's a national sport, after all. In that group, the people arrested were mainly minors, with a split of about 70 percent minors to 30 percent adults.

French riots being riven by 54 radical groups — including communists, free Palestine activists https://t.co/4yMZr62lK1 https://t.co/eqMgx0p3k1 — New York Post (@nypost) October 19, 2026

Since then, when the protests turned into riots and burning things down, the split has reversed, with most of the arrests being adults, and a good chunk of them known to the police for other criminal activities.

Speaking to France 3, French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin committed something of a Kinsley Gaffe, accidentally telling the truth. While he didn't outright admit that the rioters and looters are mostly migrants and communists, he walked right up to the line.

About "the looters" or "the people who attacked the police," Gérald Darmanin observed that they were "95% men" and "70% adults." "In the arrests there is a bit of everything, people of immigrant background, people who are foreigners, but there are also people who are perfectly integrated, who are French," he further emphasized.

The last part of that sentence, translated from French, tells the tale. He divided the people arrested into three buckets: migrants, leftists, and "people who are integrated, who are French."

It was the Justice Ministry spokesman Sacha Straub-Kahn who identified the Black Bloc rioters, creating the third point in the triangle:

"rioter profiles who are organized, the black blocs as we call them, and who have a political aim, rather on the left"

Put it all together and the vast majority of the people who are being arrested — of whom, obviously, there are far too few, indicating that only the worst of the worst are getting into custody — come from three buckets:

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First-generation migrants, and that is a codeword for Muslims from the Middle East, North Africa, and Afghanistan/Pakistan. "Integrated" French citizens, largely second- and third-generation migrant descendants, who, in countries that keep such records, have crime statistics that are more, not less, likely to be criminals and islamists. Black Bloc antifa/communists.

In other words, the rioters who are burning things down, threatening French women with sexual assault, and looting are mainly from the Red/Green alliance.

As many of us have said, and as Pravda Media has denied all along. Look at the profile of arrests in Paris on one day, and it blows the "student protest" narrative away. Justice Ministry spokesman Sacha Straub-Kahn:

"On Saturday, October 17, the day of the mobilization, 855 people had been arrested in the capital, resulting in 557 placed in custody, according to the tally released Monday by the prosecutor's office. Among them were 124 minors, of whom only 20 live in Paris."

This is a typical tactic seen when elites want to hide just who is committing despicable acts. It's the "Maryland Man" tactic, trying to blur the most important distinction because it runs counter to their preferred narrative.

CCTV footage from Nice, France shows the moment a mob of looters broke into a phone case store over the weekend, destroying displays and stealing merchandise. The incident comes after largely peaceful anti-government protests in many cities across France descended into riots, with damage to historic properties and thousands of arrests. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 20, 2026

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CCTV footage from Nice, France shows the moment a mob of looters broke into a phone case store over the weekend, destroying displays and stealing merchandise. The incident comes after largely peaceful anti-government protests in many cities across France descended into riots, with damage to historic properties and thousands of arrests.

During the original George Floyd riots here in Minnesota, Governor Walz said many times that Minnesotans weren't rioting; it was outside right-wing agitators who were doing all the damage. It wasn't until actual arrest statistics with the names and addresses of the people arrested were released that the truth came out, and by then the Narrative™ was out there.

If you look online, there are two competing narratives in addition to the largely true Red/Green alliance doing the damage, and both fit more comfortably with what elites want you to believe: 1) it's solely the Black Bloc folks, and 2) Vladimir Putin is behind it all.

The first is half right, and the second has about 1-2 percent truth; no doubt Putin has his bot farms ginning up outrage, although likely more about whipping up outrage at the damage than whipping up the Islamists and communists, who need no encouragement. Putin surely wants the chaos to continue. He has quite the bone to pick with France.

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But the truth is, the riots are exactly what the Red/Green alliance is all about, and now the first real statistics coming out confirm what we already pretty much knew.

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