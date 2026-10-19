Migration Skeptics to France: We Told You So

As France's priceless architecture and cultural history get torched by communists and Islamists in an unholy alliance, European leaders and opposition figures across Europe are speaking in one voice: we told you so, just say NO.

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I first noticed that actual political leaders, and not just opposition figures, were speaking up and linking mass migration to the riots in France when I ran across Donald Tusk's post on X.

Polska nie powtórzy błędów innych europejskich państw, nie będzie też za nie płacić. Twardo bronimy granicy przed nielegalną migracją, mamy własną politykę azylową (nie przyjmujemy wniosków), deportujemy tych, którzy łamią polskie prawo. W kwestii bezpieczeństwa będziemy bezwzględni. To usłyszeli ode mnie liderzy Europy w Brukseli. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) October 18, 2026

Poland will not repeat the mistakes of other European countries, nor will it pay for them. We are firmly defending the border against illegal migration, we have our own asylum policy (we do not accept applications), we deport those who break Polish law. On security issues, we will be relentless. That is what I told the leaders of Europe in Brussels.

It's not a small deal to have somebody of Tusk's stature as Poland's Prime Minister take a shot at France and his EU transnationalist "allies" as the riots still rage. As the media and many leaders, including opposition figures like Marine Le Pen, try to obscure the direct link between Islamism and the riots, it's good to see the skeptics get in their faces.

Shocking videos and images are coming out of France. Historic buildings have been destroyed, hundreds of police officers have been injured, and enormous material damage has been caused amid the escalating vandalism and violence of recent days. In the face of this senseless destruction and unjustified violence, perhaps it is now clear to everyone why Hungary advocates the strictest possible approach to migration, and why we will not weaken our border protection or immigration policy under any pressure. I am glad that the current EU summit has made it clear that the overwhelming majority of European countries have woken up and want to break with the permissive policies of the past. We hope it is not too late. Let there be no doubt: peaceful and lawful protest is one thing; vandalism and violence are quite another. The former is a fundamental right; the latter is a serious crime. The Europe we all love is in serious trouble today. It is our responsibility, too, to help preserve our continent as the most wonderful place in the world for our children and grandchildren. Europe can count on Hungary. I express my full solidarity with the French people. — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) October 18, 2026

Shocking videos and images are coming out of France. Historic buildings have been destroyed, hundreds of police officers have been injured, and enormous material damage has been caused amid the escalating vandalism and violence of recent days. In the face of this senseless destruction and unjustified violence, perhaps it is now clear to everyone why Hungary advocates the strictest possible approach to migration, and why we will not weaken our border protection or immigration policy under any pressure. I am glad that the current EU summit has made it clear that the overwhelming majority of European countries have woken up and want to break with the permissive policies of the past. We hope it is not too late. Let there be no doubt: peaceful and lawful protest is one thing; vandalism and violence are quite another. The former is a fundamental right; the latter is a serious crime. The Europe we all love is in serious trouble today. It is our responsibility, too, to help preserve our continent as the most wonderful place in the world for our children and grandchildren. Europe can count on Hungary. I express my full solidarity with the French people.

To solve a problem, you must first identify and name it. Everybody in leadership can agree that "there is no place for political violence," but until you also say, "and this is who is committing it," you are merely blowing smoke. The problem is the Red/Green alliance.

When the left and Islam join forces you get a kind of Civil War. #Marseille #France https://t.co/VHB81mYfPY — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 17, 2026

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At least some politicians who are anything but fringe are willing to stand up and speak the truth. Some, like Nigel Farage and Geert Wilders, have every right to say "I told you so," and Poland and Hungary should rub the Euroweinies' noses in their own excrement, although I doubt that any of them will ever learn.

Il municipio di Limoges è del 1873. È sopravvissuto a due guerre mondiali, ma non alla violenza folle di queste ore. L’asse del male che unisce estremisti di sinistra e fanatici islamici è il pericolo numero uno da affrontare e sconfiggere. Ma prima ancora, da riconoscere e denunciare. — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 18, 2026

The Limoges town hall dates from 1873. It survived two world wars, but not the mad violence of these hours. The axis of evil that unites left-wing extremists and Islamic fanatics is the number one danger to confront and defeat. But even before that, to recognize and denounce.

Here in the United States, the media has been reluctant to be honest about what is really going on. The focus is still on class sizes and students just wanting a better education, and as precious cultural artifacts burn, CBS called the violence "scuffles." It's the new "fiery but mostly peaceful."

CBS just deleted this tweet calling rioters burning down Paris “scuffles” after major backlash You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/SrmDYUBmd5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2026

The point is to keep people from connecting the dots, even though they are less than a hair's breadth apart. Even after Macron gave a nationwide broadcast speech blaming the left, which is half-right, the Associated Press still insists the protests are about school conditions.

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French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday voiced the public’s “anger” and “shame” over rioting and looting during nationwide protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. At least 2,400 people were arrested. Macron echoed other government officials in blaming much of the violence on far-left activists, accusing them of attacking police and public buildings to foment chaos. “Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable,” Macron said in a televised address to the nation. He denounced “unrestrained violence” by “insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals.” Macron earlier held an emergency meeting with senior government officials, a day after masked groups set fires and attacked city halls in several cities. He said he had instructed prefects to work with mayors to protect public buildings and businesses in the coming weeks, including by banning protests when necessary.

So Americans are being told one lie — it's just kids wanting more teachers — the French are being fed a half-truth — it's just leftists. It falls to people like Tusk, Magyar, Farage, and others who are unafraid to name the real problem.

I'll volunteer to have my feed appear on airport televisions and in medical offices CNN style. How do we make this happen @elonmusk ? — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 18, 2026

The banner under which these riots take place is the Palestine flag, which tells you everything you need to know: this has nothing to do with education. The radical left, in alliance with the Islamists, is making the same demands that communists always make.

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Whenever there's chaos and destruction anywhere in the world, you'll always find the Palestinian flag flying there. This false flag has become the banner of barbarians all over the world. It is the flag of the war against civilization. https://t.co/G1ckzLKCGK — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) October 18, 2026

If you ask the average centrist or liberal in the United States or the United Kingdom, they would tell you that the migration skeptics are racists and fascists who are racists.

The thing is...look at the evidence. They are not racists. They are right.

There are riots in France. There is no question about what is happening: laws are being violently broken, mainly by people with a migrant background. There is also no question that this is not spontaneous. It is organised and supported by NGOs and parts of the media - just as illegal migration itself has been supported. We saw exactly how this works in Hungary. This is what the collapse of the state looks like when it loses control of its own streets. The French people have the right to regain control over their own future, and only French patriots can make this happen. @PatriotesEurope @RNational_off — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) October 6, 2026

There are riots in France. There is no question about what is happening: laws are being violently broken, mainly by people with a migrant background. There is also no question that this is not spontaneous. It is organised and supported by NGOs and parts of the media - just as illegal migration itself has been supported. We saw exactly how this works in Hungary. This is what the collapse of the state looks like when it loses control of its own streets. The French people have the right to regain control over their own future, and only French patriots can make this happen.

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It's not racist to notice what is real, and what is real is that Islamic migration (Islam is not a race, by the way) has been disastrous for European countries.

That's just a fact. It most certainly is true that not every Muslim is a violent criminal determined to bring down Western Civilization, but so what? Mass migration is mass migration, not a process where every migrant is carefully vetted and proven to be a net asset to society. It is letting people in by the tens of thousands, a substantial fraction of whom will spend their lives committing crimes while collecting government benefits.

And you see what you get, right there in the streets of France. A cultural heritage burning down.

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