The arrogance of public school officials and the utter disdain and disregard with which they treat parents and the welfare of the children entrusted to their tender mercies can be breathtaking at times.

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Most of you have spent the last two years or so with eyebrows in your hairline, watching as, say, California school officials legally ride roughshod over parental rights with supposedly 'gender-confused' children. Or as the Fairfax County School Board forcefully enforced alphabet ideology into the schools and treated protesting parents, even those who'd had children sexually assaulted by supposed transitioning students or staff, as social pariahs and outright criminals at board meetings.

The same virus infecting these larger school districts - Fairfax County has some 183,000 or so students under its control - also finds its way into the tiniest of school districts, particularly if they are close to university towns.

It would seem that's true of the Albemarle County Public School system [Corrected: only the county school board office is in Charlottesville - county and city are separate school entities]. While the district itself is larger than Fairfax - 700 or so square miles versus 400 some odd - the difference in students is exponential. Albemarle [fixed] has only 14,000 children in K-12.

None of this has stopped the tiny district from appropriate virtue signaling. It was busy changing out long-held names of schools it suddenly found objectionable when everyone else was on that kick, and, in January 2024, a 2021 lawsuit filed by five student families over a deeply un-American 2019 school system 'Anti-Racism Policy' was finally heard by a three-judge panel of the Virginia Supreme Court, which later denied the request.

Albemarle had all its thoroughly woke, virtue-signaling tickee-boxes checked.

What it didn't have, for all the outward display of empathy, seems to have been any concern for the children within. This is a common feature in these stories, but often does not play out in so horrific a form.

This past January, a youngster came forward to the Albemarle County Police Department alleging a staff member at their school had engaged in sexual assault. When police investigated the child's claims, not only were those confirmed, but they found three more children in the same situation.

As that investigation spun up, in March, a fifth-grade teacher was arrested for child porn.

An Albemarle County Public School school teacher is behind bars after police arrested him Monday morning, March 2. 29-year-old Nicholas Clark, who teaches fifth grade at Woodbrook Elementary School, is charged with two felonies. A tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Division led Albemarle County Police Department to his whereabouts. Clark is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond and is charged with possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. Woodbrook’s principal let families know the situation in the afternoon.

The ACPD made an arrest for sex crimes with a child at the beginning of June.

...The investigation began in January 2026 when a victim came forward to report to ACPD that a staff member at their school had engaged them in inappropriate sexual contact. Further investigation revealed three additional juvenile victims who also reported unwanted sexual contact between August 2024 and January 2026.



As a result of the investigation, an Albemarle County grand jury returned indictments on Monday, June 1, 2026, for 37-year-old Michael J. Swiney. Swiney turned himself in to ACPD on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.



Swiney faces three felony counts of indecent liberties (§18.2-370a), seven felony counts of aggravated sexual battery (§18.2-67.3a), and one felony count of attempted aggravated sexual battery (§18.2-67.5b)...

They continued their investigation, however, believing there might be additional victims at the school, given Mr. Swiney's position there.

...Swiney was the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) coach, an unlicensed position, at Hollymead Elementary from the fall of 2023. Prior to that he worked at Woodbrook Elementary as SEL coach and had worked in the school division since December 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. A victim came forward in January prompting the investigation, ACPD said.

Parents were furious. As it turns out, there had been other allegations and concerns expressed to school authorities concerning this particular 'coach,' and they wanted to know why, in God's name, this man was still in a room with access to children if the principal and board knew he was under investigation for sexual misconduct.

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There was enough parental firepower directed that the superintendent agreed to resign, although with a golden parachute sort of buyout.

The school's principal felt bad about the whole thing, and the school system was thoughtfully providing mental health services to help pissed-off parents get over being pissed off.

It's hard to get more empathetically progressive than that.

...During the community meeting, parents expressed anger and frustration about the situation and asked why they were not informed of the allegations against Swiney sooner. Some parents demanded that ACPS Superintendent Matthew Haas and Hollymead Principal Joseph McCauley take accountability for Swiney’s actions and for not communicating with families. Other parents said their concerns about Swiney were consistently dismissed and ignored by McCauley. Haas said he didn’t inform parents sooner because he did not want to interfere with the police investigation. McCauley apologized and said that the allegations against Swiney, under his tenure at the school, would “haunt [him] for the rest of his life.” The Albemarle County School Board asked Haas to resign during the June 11 school board meeting. Under the terms of a resignation agreement between Haas and the school board announced June 20, he resigned with immediate effect and will receive pay and benefits through June 2027. His “base pay will increase 3.75% to $257,165.67 from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, and an $800 bonus will be paid in June 2026,” according to an ACPS news release.

Mr. McCauley, the school principal, was feeling much worse by last month when he and two other school officials were arrested for 'failure to report' after being indicted by a grand jury.

In collaboration with the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Albemarle County Police Department has made arrests of three current or former Albemarle County Public School administrators for failure to comply with Virginia’s mandatory child-abuse reporting law. After a months-long investigation, allegations were presented to members of the Grand Jury on Monday, October 5, 2026.



Virginia Code § 63.2-1509 requires teachers and other school employees who, in their professional or official capacity, have reason to suspect that a child has been abused or neglected to make a timely report to the appropriate child-protective authorities.



Upon hearing all the facts and evidence, the Grand Jury indicted each individual with three separate failures to report. For each defendant, two of the charges are Class 1 misdemeanors (punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500) alleging a knowing and intentional failure to report information evidencing aggravated sexual battery. The final charge for each defendant alleges a separate failure to make a report required by Virginia law and carries a maximum fine of $500.



The individuals charged are:

• Joseph Downes McCauley of Charlottesville, VA (former Principal of Hollymead Elementary School)

• Jhonce Brodie Downs of Crozet, VA (Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer)

• Erin Eileen Stone of Charlottesville, VA (Title IX Coordinator)

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What the grand jury heard was that these school officials ran a little intimidation ring of their own. You know - to keep bad news tamped down.

That is also very progressive.

...During the course of the investigation, detectives received information indicating that some teachers and school staff may be hesitant to report suspected child abuse or neglect because they fear that reporting may subject them to adverse disciplinary action. Teachers and school employees should not let fear of retaliation prevent them from making reports concerning the safety of children.

A few days ago, the embattled school district was hit with a $5 million federal lawsuit in which an autistic student claims she was sexually assaulted by a known repeat offender in school, brought it repeatedly to the attention of school authorities, who then retaliated against her family.

A new federal lawsuit accuses Albemarle County Public Schools of failing to protect a student with autism from sexual assault by another student, then retaliating against the family when they sought help. The lawsuit, filed October 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville, names the Albemarle County School Board, former Title IX Coordinator Erin Stone and division Chief Legal Officer Josiah Black as defendants. The family is seeking at least $5 million in compensatory damages, along with changes to how the division handles reports of sexual assault and protects students with disabilities. Among the most significant allegations is that the school division attempted to require the family to release legal claims and agree to confidentiality restrictions before moving forward with their child’s annual Individualized Education Program (IEP) meeting and educational placement. ...According to the 35-page complaint, the student, identified as J. Doe to protect their identity, was 15 years old when another student allegedly sexually assaulted them during an elective class at an Albemarle County high school on August 19, 2025. The incident reportedly happened on the student’s second day at the school. The complaint alleges the accused student, identified as Student A, had previously engaged in inappropriate touching involving other children. During the 2024–2025 school year, a middle school case manager allegedly observed Student A touching classmates and described the student as very “handsy.” According to the lawsuit, those concerns were communicated to a case manager at the high school. The complaint further alleges that multiple school employees observed inappropriate touching before the August 19 incident, even after Student A had been told to stop. The family claims the division failed to adequately investigate the behavior, implement safety measures or increase supervision.

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And now, as if all of that wasn't enough, the Albemarle County Public Schools, EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM, is closed.

Immediately.

Through the Thanksgiving holiday at least.

Why?

Oh. Just a paperwork snafu...of epic proportions.

🚨ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in @k12albemarle Division until 11/30 -- OR LATER 3 HS, 5 MS, 15 Elementaries 14K Students, 2.8K Staff The Child Sex Abuse Scandal already resulted in Superintendent, Principal, & School Board members resigning, 3 administrators arrested, 15+ employees put on leave Now the Division discovers that Background Checks for 500+employees over the past three years haven't been conducted properly -- AND EVERYTHING SHUTS DOWN The level of incompetence in Albemarle County Public Schools is staggering -- but not surprising. It's a division more concerned with all things woke than academics and student safety -- having for years prioritized DEI, social-emotional learning, BLM, CRT, pronouns, transing children, being a sanctuary district.... LETTER from the ACTING SUPER is linked in REPLY 📹 29News Ellie Jones https://t.co/fVlWOYwnYG — ((( Charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) November 18, 2026

...The Child Sex Abuse Scandal already resulted in Superintendent, Principal, & School Board members resigning, 3 administrators arrested, 15+ employees put on leave Now the Division discovers that Background Checks for 500+employees over the past three years haven't been conducted properly -- AND EVERYTHING SHUTS DOWN The level of incompetence in Albemarle County Public Schools is staggering -- but not surprising. It's a division more concerned with all things woke than academics and student safety -- having for years prioritized DEI, social-emotional learning, BLM, CRT, pronouns, transing children, being a sanctuary district....

Five hundred-plus school employees never had their background checks done.

A Virginia public school district will be closed through Thanksgiving because it said hundreds of staff members were not screened to see if they had past child abuse or neglect complaints. Albemarle County Public Schools, which operates 29 schools and special facilities, announced Wednesday that all schools will be closed from Thursday through Thanksgiving break so as to “not risk the safety of our students.” The district, headquartered in Charlottesville, serves more than 14,000 students and has over 2,800 staff. Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said in a statement Wednesday that, during a review of onboarding procedures, it was discovered that new hires were subject to criminal background checks but not checked against the Child Protective Services Central Registry. The registry is maintained by the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Specifically, over the past three years, there were more than 500 people hired by the division who passed their criminal background checks, but their information was never submitted for the Social Services registry review. We investigated the matter and took immediate action,” Hayes said in a statement. She said “the personnel responsible for submissions to Child Protective Services did not consistently follow established processes.”

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You'll notice there is no mention of those people who 'did not consistently follow procedure' being fired.

This is also very progressive.

This is also why places where progressives are in charge generally suck.

Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretty nasti.

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People who screw up so badly should be sacked.

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