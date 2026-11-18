The British electrical grid is tottering. There's really no other way to say it.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO), the agency that plans and operates the country's electricity and natural gas delivery...

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Our energy system is planned and operated in a way that considers the interactions across electricity, gas and other forms of energy. We also think of the relationships with other sectors, such as water, transport, telecommunications and industry. A key part of NESO is the ability to give independent advice on how to plan and run the energy system. We look at the whole picture, considering all the different problems and the choices that must be made. Our goal is to find the best outcomes for people who use energy. We bring together eight activities needed to deliver plans, manage, and run the energy system, both now and in the future. Bringing these activities together in one organisation encourages holistic thinking on the most cost-efficient and sustainable solutions.

...had a rocky summer with several emergency situations, and the fall has been a series of near misses and good scares.

It wasn't supposed to be this way, and it hasn't always been so.

She's been predicting grid failure in a few years time as the old gas power plants wind down. The increasing rate of grid warning notifications from NESO back up her arguments. In 2024 there were no Electricity Margin Notices (EMNs). In 2025 there was 1 EMN. So far in 2026 there have been 7 EMNs. — John Bull (@54JohnBull) November 17, 2026

...So far in 2026 there have been 7 EMNs.

An EMN, or Emergency Margin Notice, is when NESO determines that 'operating safety margins are smaller than desired and extra spare capacity is needed.' In other words, the operator has to go out on the open market and purchase available electrical capacity at market rates to cover what it believes is going to be the shortfall and then some.

This can mean paying the French or Norwegians (usually the French, though) more for direct transmission from their nuclear plants through the Channel trunk lines, or paying natural gas plant owners in Britain exorbitant rates per MW-hour to fire up their machinery for a couple of hours to cover the shortfall.

As a fair number of the much-reviled natural gas plants in the UK have been shuttered to appease the Green Gods, these hours have become more and more expensive. Additionally, as natural gas stocks run low - Britain is an energy importer as opposed to the exporter it once was - that piles pounds onto the cost.

To give you an idea of how ruinously expensive and disastrously shortsighted that unmitigated and irrational hostility to their own national resource was, check out what NESO had to pay per MW to cover what they thought might be a shortfall on November 6 - over £2,500/MWh!

INSANITY

On Friday 6 November, Britain’s electricity system operator spent consumers’ money like a gold digger who just got her hands on a billionaire’s Amex, paying very high prices for additional electricity imports, with interconnector auctions recording clearing prices above £2,500 /MWh @neso_energy also accepted offers in the Balancing Mechanism at prices approaching £1,000 /MWh. So why was NESO buying so much expensive electricity when there was apparently plenty of domestic generating capacity available? My theory - on a low wind day it couldn't afford huge forecasting errors so it bought extra electricity on imports, turned gas generators up to SEL giving quick access to MEL if needed and turned down batteries to balance the market and preserve charge just in case @Miatsf @mgshanks @AndrewBowie_MP @ClaireCoutinho @HarrietCross_MP @ColinMoynihanUK @drlukeevans @Ashley7Fox @cmackinlay @TiceRichard @mattwridley @DavidGHFrost @Iromg @AllisonPearson @MerrynSW @EdConwaySky @afneil @CitySamuel @mattotele @Jonathan__Leake @ofgem @energygovuk https://t.co/RCxuzmcLlE — Kathryn Porter (@KathrynPorter26) November 7, 2026

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...with interconnector auctions recording clearing prices above £2,500 /MWh@neso_energy also accepted offers in the Balancing Mechanism at prices approaching £1,000 /MWh. So why was NESO buying so much expensive electricity when there was apparently plenty of domestic generating capacity available? My theory - on a low wind day it couldn't afford huge forecasting errors so it bought extra electricity on imports, turned gas generators up to SEL giving quick access to MEL if needed and turned down batteries to balance the market and preserve charge just in case

This is a good place to insert The Parable of the Pragmatics and the Cultists.

Norway and the UK drilled the same North Sea. 🇳🇴Norway got $2 trillion. 🇬🇧The UK got tax cuts. Same basin,Same era.... Completely different outcomes. Norway captured $30 per barrel in government revenue. The UK captured $11. That gap, compounded over 50 years of production, is the entire difference. Norway's model was simple: tax heavily (78% marginal rate), take direct equity stakes in fields via the SDFI, own part of Equinor, and put everything surplus into a fund invested abroad. The Government Pension Fund Global now holds over $2 trillion in assets. That's $390,000 per Norwegian citizen about 1.5% of all listed equities on earth. The fiscal rule: only spend the 3% annual real return. Never touch the principal. The UK started producing earlier, at lower prices, with a lower tax rate (40%) and no saving mechanism. North Sea revenues flowed straight into the general budget. Economists estimate the UK missed out on roughly £400 billion compared to a Norwegian style regime. The windfall largely financed tax cuts in the 1980s rather than a fund. Where things stand in 2026? Norway's petroleum sector will generate $63 bn in net cash flow this year alone feeding a fund already large enough to cover 10-15% of the national budget from returns alone. The UK is a net energy importer. Since 2021 it has paid countries like Norway more than £100 billion for gas. One country treated oil as a finite resource to convert into permanent financial wealth. The other treated it as income. image source:eia — Jack Prandelli (@jackprandelli) May 19, 2026

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That gap, compounded over 50 years of production, is the entire difference. Norway's model was simple: tax heavily (78% marginal rate), take direct equity stakes in fields via the SDFI, own part of Equinor, and put everything surplus into a fund invested abroad. The Government Pension Fund Global now holds over $2 trillion in assets. That's $390,000 per Norwegian citizen about 1.5% of all listed equities on earth. The fiscal rule: only spend the 3% annual real return. Never touch the principal. The UK started producing earlier, at lower prices, with a lower tax rate (40%) and no saving mechanism. North Sea revenues flowed straight into the general budget. Economists estimate the UK missed out on roughly £400 billion compared to a Norwegian style regime. The windfall largely financed tax cuts in the 1980s rather than a fund. Where things stand in 2026? Norway's petroleum sector will generate $63 bn in net cash flow this year alone feeding a fund already large enough to cover 10-15% of the national budget from returns alone. The UK is a net energy importer. Since 2021 it has paid countries like Norway more than £100 billion for gas. One country treated oil as a finite resource to convert into permanent financial wealth. The other treated it as income.

The cultists have nearly severed what cash flow remains from the wells still producing. There is a ban on new ones, even if they were previously identified, and exploration is off the table. When the ones operating now tap out, that's that. Nothing will take their place.

Except windmills.

For instance, while Keir Starmer was still in office a year ago, this incredible announcement was made...

A giant gas field has been discovered under Lincolnshire that could fuel the UK’s entire needs for a decade, reducing dependence on imports and generating tens of thousands of jobs, an energy company has claimed. Egdon Resources, the business behind the discovery, is to formally announce its findings at an energy industry conference later this month. Its preliminary work suggests that the field, centred on the market town of Gainsborough, is so large that it could benefit the whole UK economy, boosting growth through more jobs, increased tax revenue and cheaper energy. If subsequent drilling confirms the scale of the find, it is likely to reignite the debate about fracking – and create a potential clash between Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, and Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, as the Government attempts to chart a course between net zero and economic growth.

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...and then died a quiet, unlamented death.

DRILL, BABY, DRILL! Giant UK gas field could power us for a decade, add £112 BILLION to our economy & create 1000s of jobs What are we waiting for? Oh, Net Zero zealots who make us net poorer! https://t.co/XwWra8celg — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) February 13, 2025

The current Burnham government is deaf to pleas that they reconsider reopening the North Sea.

NET ZERO NIGHTMARE NESO pays 10 times normal price for gas fired electricity to cover up for failure of renewables to deliver - £1,500 per MWH - £1.4 million per hour for one gas station Thank God for gas - yet Labour want to stop gas exploration in North Sea https://t.co/h8fDRJsP2p — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) November 9, 2026

There is one solitary bright spot, and it took the labors of Hercules to make it happen. The recently opened gas wells at Jackdaw, the single sop Andy Burnham gave to British voters who want the North Sea flowing again, have already started producing natural gas for British power plants ahead of schedule.

Natural gas started flowing from the Jackdaw production platform in the UK North Sea less than a month after Britain approved the project, but the future of a larger proposed oil and gas project, Rosebank, hangs in the balance amid a political backlash. Jackdaw gas will funnel through the existing Shearwater production hub and onwards to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, before being supplied to homes and businesses across Britain, the Jackdaw project’s operator, Adura, said on Monday as it announced the start of gas flow. When it reaches peak production in the coming months, Jackdaw is expected to produce enough gas to heat the equivalent of around 1.4 million UK homes, helping to reduce Britain’s reliance on imported energy, said Adura, the company in which Shell and Equinor merged their oil and gas assets in the UK North Sea.

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Whatever the effect of this welcome news, and a slap in the face to the naysayers, who predicted it would be ages before Jackdaw was up and running...

@PolitlcsUK This is probably his best PMQ answer so far..! He's absolutely right, changing the composition of the grid will take decades assuming even a proper energy strategy, political posturing about how it's bad now doesn't address the problem that we still use a lot of gas today! — Market Morale (@MarketMorale) October 21, 2026

...the fate of its sister project at Rosebank still hangs in the balance.

Never fear - the Christmas Grinches of Labour are here.

...The Sunday Times reported this weekend that at least 75 Labour MPs have privately signed a letter opposing the Rosebank oil and gas project and have intensified efforts to block renewed development and production consent.

It won't be coal in your stocking, either.

Tonight, Labour MPs voted against British jobs and energy security. The Conservatives would approve Rosebank, get Britain drilling, scrap the Energy Profits Levy and deliver our Cheap Power Plan. https://t.co/25dUTHhrkC — Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 18, 2026

Tofu.

Tofu and bug burgers.

Cold.

















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