If you weren't wasting time on the innerwebs back a few years ago, this may not mean a lot to you, but don't worry - I'm here to explain it, as always.

Because that's the kind of girl I am.

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I live to serve.

Anyway, in the unsettled and turbulent times of the 2016 election, a legendary folk hero arose to give the people of the United States an alternative to two historically polarizing presidential candidates - Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Sweet Meteor O' Death, who came to be known affectionately worldwide as:

SMOD

Oh, he'd promise the moon and instantaneous planetary destruction, relieving everyone of their high anxiety over the elections.

Plus, he did promise to wipe out ISIS - it was right there in his intergalactic platform.

SMOD gained such a following so quickly that the Public Policy Polling guys included him in their presidential polling, as did 538.

BIG: @538politics now forecasting #SMOD will sweep the electoral college, blanketing the map w/the charred remains of its former inhabitants https://t.co/7hIDDbG0sB — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) September 29, 2016

Meteor was getting kind of full of himself on the hype.

Articles about his chances appeared everywhere.

Sweet Meteor of Death campaign rolling on empty promises ...That may be bad news for 13 percent of American registered voters, who told Public Policy Polling last month that given a choice of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton or “a giant meteor hitting the Earth,” they’d take the space rock. In what might be one of the most dark-humor social media movements this election season, the “Sweet Meteor of Death 2016,” as an alternative to Trump or Clinton has caught fire and keeps blazing. Sweet Meteor has several Facebook accounts, the biggest with 85,000 friends, while the Sweet Meteor O’ Death 2106 Twitter account (@smod2016) has 22,000 followers. That doesn’t include countless tweets assigning the #SMOD16 hashtag. There are coffee mugs and T-shirts for sale, and videos and memes galore. There are unconfirmed reports on blogs that Clinton even bought some Sweet Meteor tees. “The Meteor is particularly appealing to independent voters, functionally in a three-way tie at 27 percent, to 35 percent for Clinton and 31 percent for Trump,” PPP reported in its national poll taken June 27-28 of 853 registered voters. Various blogs and accounts indicate some promises of SMOD, including wiping out ISIS, being tough on Putin and Iran, ending world hunger, changing Washington politics. That makes it attractive to several constituencies.

Man - he was the master of flashy graphics, too.

Hillary: Won't release speeches Trump: Won't release taxes Smod: Will release 400 zettajoules of energy at impact https://t.co/lPlVKBVwSu — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) June 6, 2016

There was no way Felonia Von Pantsuit and the Golden Escalator guy could hope to compete.

And, yet, even though Trump won, the legend of SMOD lived on in the hearts of his disappointed believers.

2020 rolled around, and they were scared to believe once again...

Consider the benefits of a SMOD presidency: • No more pandemic • End of Russia-gate tweets • Atlantic coast swallowed by mega tsunami • Tucker Carlson & Rachel Maddow instantly vaporized • Everyone dies • FOIA backlog resolved • You get to meet Harambe in heaven https://t.co/knhCebe6rY — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) July 5, 2020

...but the power of a slickly produced video seduced them, and they cried out to be smushed by a merciless but entertaining interplanetary ball of fire.

I really fell hard for SMOD in 2016, only to have my hopes dashed. But, ah, when you see a love letter/video like this is really makes you want to trust that human-melting, life-destroying asteroid again. So torn. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) May 23, 2020

Of course, after the first year of POTATUS, with no SMOD relief in sight, even supervolcanoes started to look appealing.

Well, since SMOD let me down... — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 21, 2021

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NASA would tease with a SMOD sighting...

America: "SMOD was our last hope." Me: "No. There is another." "Massive comet as large as small planet barreling toward our solar system" https://t.co/uHnSYKUbER via @nypost — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 3, 2021

...but it was not to be.

Soon, people were looking to the skies with earnest, pleading gazes as the specter of a Kamala Harris presidency and every piece of progressive lunacy that would mean rose menacingly on the horizon.

After four years of...whatever that Biden thing had been...

@KurtSchlichter SMOD! SMOD! SMOD! SMOD! SMOD! — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2023

...we simply couldn't bear the thought of it.

SMOD, WHERE ARE YOU?!

I find it deliciously fitting that a society would follow the voting advice of a woman whose entire career was formed on her inability to form stable relationships with other people. SMOD 2024 for me. — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) January 29, 2024

SMOD! SMOD! SMOD!

I’m voting for SMOD to smite them all. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 22, 2024

Well. Kamala didn't win, and we were saved, but unfiery.

Some people are still sad. And when they hear of an asteroid, they think fondly of SMOD, even though they might harbor the teensiest bit of resentment over broken promises.

Looks like @smod4real lied to us again about glorious fiery death to all. At least this this time he landed on earth. https://t.co/Xkq0M792sc — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) January 15, 2025

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But that's what politicians do.

SMOD makes a lot of promises. SMOD never delivers. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 18, 2025

Oh, folks still invoke his name to this day, half in jest, half in that innocent yearning that comes from once believing in something bigger than yourself.

Much, MUCH bigger.

Please, SMOD. Make it happen. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 29, 2025

And as with everything these days, it seems that if someone wants a substitute for an apocalyptic harbinger of doom, it doesn't have quite the grace and elegance of the original.

Times are coarser, cruder - Democrats spew f-bombs like two-year-olds say 'No.' Budget constraints. Special effects are limited.

Flaming meteors from the star-encrusted celestial dome above our heads in spectacular collisions with our watery orb give way to *check notes* a gargantuan Garbage Geyser.

@WelbornBeege HO LY CRAP! — GlobalTrvlr (@GlobalTrlr) November 17, 2026

Ah. Los Angeles has chosen a new mayor.

It tracks.

That's a plume of methane. I guess it's not advisable to poke holes in the ground when there's a lot of it under there.

But it turns out they hit a gas line, not the 'pocket' of gas they initially thought they'd hit.

THIS ERUPTION OF UNDERGROUND GAS AND ROTTING WASTE

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No worries, of course - everything is fine.

A sudden explosion at a California landfill sent thick smoke pouring into the sky, forcing worker evacuations. https://t.co/7dPvHTZTYd https://t.co/OZge7BnSot — California Post (@californiapost) November 17, 2026

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Just another day in the new, scaled-down version of paradise.

Spencer Pratt should have sent up the SMOD signal when he was running this spring.

I mean, just look at the place.

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