I'm going to open this with the words that began my story on September 5, 2025.

On August 22d, an ethereally lovely, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Iryna Zarutska finished up her shift at the pizzeria in Charlotte where she worked. Still in her black t-shirt and khaki pants uniform, blonde hair up under the business's ballcap, Zarutska got on the Charlotte Area Transit System's (CATS) light rail train for the trip home. As most everyone would do, she parked in an aisle seat and immediately began to check her phone. After a work shift, she seems to have been pretty engrossed in it, as you'd imagine, especially at her age. Plus, there's always the comfort of having something to read in a sparsely filled car populated with strangers. Get your seat, mind your own business, and get off at your stop. Iryna Zarutska never left that car. Unbeknownst to her, when she found a seat and pulled out her phone, besides being a turnstile jumper, the man slouched across the two seats directly behind her, whom someone described as 'looking emotional,' was a monster. A deranged beast who would suddenly do something so unspeakably savage to the slender wisp of a girl in the seat before him that it beggars description.

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This still shot, I said then, is not a Netflix creation.

You are either on the side of the young woman or the animal who slaughtered her Time for choosing https://t.co/haoamy1fFo — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 6, 2025

The huge, lumbering savage knifed that young, innocent woman in the neck repeatedly, and then wandered through the carriages, dripping blood and muttering, 'I got that white girl.' Then calmly stepped off into the evening gloom.

Never forget why they didn’t want to release the entire video. Decarlos Brown can be heard saying: “I got that white girl.” After he murdered the innocent Iryna Zarutska Dems and Media didn’t want Americans to see the racial aspect. Think about that. https://t.co/wtrkJP12H7 — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 30, 2025

Even as the story began receiving coverage outside of Charlotte as social media exploded with videos and word of the Charlotte City Council's perfidy in attempting to keep word of the heinous attack tamped down, mainstream media tools made sure to do their part to aid in the radio silence.

The New York Times has still not published a single thing about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. I think we should all be able to agree that this is extremely weird. Millions of people are talking about it but the NYT just refuses to report on it. The story is important because it underscores a number of major failures when it comes to criminal justice and mental health policy in America. An extremely violent, severely mentally ill man was allowed to just wander the streets as a homeless person until he murdered an innocent person in an utterly heinous unprovoked attack. A young Ukrainian refugee fleeing war. How is this not newsworthy? — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 8, 2025

...The story is important because it underscores a number of major failures when it comes to criminal justice and mental health policy in America. An extremely violent, severely mentally ill man was allowed to just wander the streets as a homeless person until he murdered an innocent person in an utterly heinous unprovoked attack. A young Ukrainian refugee fleeing war. How is this not newsworthy?

To slap down the outrage as so much 'racism'.

Finally forced to cover the Iryna Zarutska murder, CNN rolls out resident potato Brian Stelter to twist and torture the story into a screed about…racism on the right and on 𝕏. “The open racism on sites like X is eye-popping!" https://t.co/9qtYP1LO1f — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

The hush-hush from the Charlotte Mayor, incumbent Vi Lyles (mayor since 2017), and her risible, radical city council was thanks to a conflux of events that they did not want the bad news of this poor woman's brutal murder derailing - the mayoral election and a $25 billion taxpayer referendum on the rail system.

Couldn't have some bloody mess in a railcar screwing up getting that passed. Someone might have thought the Charlotte light rail system was unsafe and not given it a 'yes' vote...even though it demonstrably was, and had been, for years.

Vi Lyles, who couldn't even speak Iryna's name when she was finally forced to issue her first statement.

For the record, if someone ever violently murders me in an innocuous public setting, I want my family and my friends to raise hell about it. I would not have wanted you to be compassionate. I would want you to avenge me. Thanks. — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 7, 2025

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A violent felon who had been arrested 14 times before that fateful evening...

...and who would be declared too insane to stand trial.

@CatchUpFeed if you like your murderers you can keep your murderers — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) September 8, 2025

A mayor who wanted his murderous, homicidal impulses treated with 'compassion' like you would for anyone suffering from cancer.

The mayor of Charlotte blames the savage stabbing of an innocent woman on “mental health disease” which she says should be treated with “compassion” in the same way that we treat cancer. Mental health has become an excuse for all human evil. That was always the intention. The psychiatric industry is a plague on mankind. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 6, 2025

In a city with regular attacks on its light rail passengers, who only began to hire security a month after Iryna Zarutska's barbaric death.

...The city only hired a safety and security officer for the CATS system at the beginning of this month, after this vicious murder, and while under pressure to release the video. PATHETIC ...CATS officials said during a public transit meeting on Sept. 2 they have hired a chief safety and security officer, tripled the safety budget and started replacing aging cameras with high-tech upgrades since the killing. Security officers have also been more visible on trains since the attack. On Sept. 22, CATS will ask the city council for a partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to have more police on buses and trains. CATS officials also said Friday that they released the video due to media requests. For all the talk of 'thinking hard about what safety looks like,' according to folks who have to ride the light rail, that's all the mayor's doing. They're not seeing anything that makes them believe there's extra security. ...We rode the light rail on Friday from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at the East-West station in South End near where the stabbing happened. We went round-trip for about 20 stops total. We did not see a single security officer.



“I do think they need to step up some more measures, I don’t know what that looks like,” said the rider who did not want to be identified....

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This is North Carolina's new senator, by the way, who facilitated many of these releases. Well done, them. *spits*

@AndrewKerrNC That policy led to the release of career criminal Decarlos Brown not long before he senselessly murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte subway train, the Free Beacon reported. https://t.co/sp6aV6z1Jg — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 13, 2026

Now Charlotte, which had no security on the rail line in spite of documented repeat cases of attacks, which the county police union repeatedly ripped for their lax attitude toward crime and repeat offenders, now is claiming sovereign immunity from any lawsuits.

The City of Charlotte wants a judge to dismiss entirely the wrongful death lawsuit it faces after Ukrainian-refugee Iryna Zarutska died aboard the city’s light rail train last August. Zarutska’s uncle, who was hosting the Zarutska family in Charlotte, filed the lawsuit against the city and its transit security company, Professional Security Services, in August. The uncle and attorneys for the city and its security company met for a four-hour mediation that ended in an impasse earlier this month, according to court documents. The city responded to the uncle’s claims for the first time publicly on Monday, with a motion to dismiss filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. “The City recognizes the tragic and devastating death of Iryna Zarutska as the result of an intentional criminal attack by Decarlos Brown Jr.,” attorneys wrote in the motion to dismiss. “The City denies that it ignored passenger safety or that its conduct legally caused that attack.”

Iryna's uncle emphatically begs to differ. Especially when the city had the money for the safety enhancements like fare enforcements and proper staffing levels but simply chose not to.

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...Frank Scott Haskell, the uncle, said in his lawsuit that Zarutska’s death was preventable. The city and its security knew there were safety and crime issues related to its public transit, and they “were responsible for protecting lawful passengers from known and foreseeable dangers,” the lawsuit states. “Their failures caused the fatal stabbing.” Simple fare enforcement, turnstiles or proper security staffing — which the city had the money for — could have saved Zarutska’s life, Haskell’s attorney, Lauren Newton, contends. The city’s light rail system is currently open, meaning there are no turnstiles at any stop, and fare enforcement isn’t rigid.

The city's response is unconscionable.

BROWN killed Zarutska, the city attorneys said. The city had nothing to do with the killing.

And whatever Iryna's family thinks the city was negligent in doesn't make no nevermind, because they have a city get-out-of-jail-free card.

In their response, city attorneys Lori Keeton and Terry L. Wallace wrote that Brown killed Zarutska. The city has government immunity, attorneys wrote, which protects local governments from claims that stem from core functions, like law-enforcement deployment, transit policing, crime prevention, security-contractor oversight and public-safety administration.

KEEPING TRACK OF NUTCASES IS NOT IN OUR JOB DESCRIPTION

...In its Monday response, the City contended that “systemwide crime and incidents ... do not establish that a violent attack ... was reasonably foreseeable.” It also disputed arguments that inadequate security staffing or fare enforcement caused Zarutska’s death. Brown did not pay for a ticket to board the light rail. There was no security on the train to step in during the assault.

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I don't know that they're going to be able to get away with that.

George Floyd protesters just got a city payout earlier today of some $25,000 a piece.

NEW: The City of Charlotte has approved a $1.725 million settlement in a class action lawsuit tied to protests from June 2020. I talked with the lawyers and one of the claimants today. Hear what they think about the settlement tonight @WBTV_News #cltnews https://t.co/mMdPw0p3X5 — Katy Solt (@katysolttv) November 17, 2026

Well, yeah.

While most of the news media seemed to care less, and most Ukraine 🇺🇦 flag waving Democrats on Facebook ignored the tragedy of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian immigrant brutally stabbed to death on a Charlotte train, let’s have the @X community remember & SAY HER NAME #IrynaZarutska @NEWSMAX https://t.co/3Zh8ya7W1O — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) September 9, 2025

This precious creature isn't exactly the demographic for progressive damage reparations.

I hope Charlotte, their reprehensible mayor, and council find out very differently soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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