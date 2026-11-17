Whatever the eventual effects of the midterms, it is so delightful to see the work that keeps progressive and socialist heads exploding doggedly going forward.

The announcement from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner alongside the dynamic Bill Essayli (First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California) yesterday was another such gift.

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Literally proof of fire still burning in administration bellies and a willingness to battle through on the flagrant corruption.

@nypost Good, whatever funding they're receiving it hasn't helped LA in the slightest. Any stroll in the downtown shows this. — Daniel Renteria (@usfirewalldr) November 17, 2026

I am so here for it. They're stripping control of the federal funding from the LA city agency that's been burning through it.

Los Angeles’ scandal-plagued homeless agency is getting the boot from federal funding after years of explosive fraud allegations, financial mismanagement and mounting questions about where millions in taxpayer dollars went. The Trump administration announced Monday that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has agreed to surrender control of roughly $150 million in federal funding and permanently exit HUD-funded programs by the end of 2027. “Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner blasted. “Year after year, LAHSA funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight,” Turner said

...“LAHSA wasted enormous sums of taxpayer dollars then shrugged while homelessness in L.A. County got worse,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California. “Organizations that are complicit in this fraud and waste will not get one penny more of federal funding.”

The campaign leading to this day has taken months, and plenty of court time, as well you might imagine.

It all started back in June, when Sec. Turner announced that he'd cut the city off from federal funding completely after (what should have been) the shocking results of a HUD Inspector General (IG) investigation were released.

Los Angeles had no clue where any of the federal hundreds of millions went when they received them, because the city agencies responsible for handling the money and tasked with the homelessness issue conveniently had no system of tracking a single dime.

They did, however, know precisely who their friends in the non-governmental organization (NGO) community were, and made sure plenty of the cha-ching headed that way.

Turner did the only responsible thing one could at that point - turn off the lucre spigot to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

Following the HUD Office of Inspector General (OIG) opening an investigation, Secretary Scott Turner today announced the immediate suspension of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency for Los Angeles’ homelessness response. HUD has uncovered evidence of LAHSA’s repeated false statements and its irresponsible actions and failures, including its lack of financial management, internal controls, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, which pose a threat to the public, HUD’s mission, and the stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The Los Angeles Continuum of Care, led by LAHSA, has received nearly $1 billion in taxpayer dollars over the last five years. Despite receiving more federal homelessness funding than any other jurisdiction in the nation, Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the nation’s drug-fueled homelessness crisis.

It is a gobsmacking litany of sins on the American taxpayers' dime. Turner highlighted some of them in his press release.

...Following a HUD-initiated investigation, LAHSA’s clear pattern of fraud is being exposed, including: In August 2023, LAHSA could not even determine whether it used funding to pay for empty hotel rooms, because it failed to record when individuals exited transitional motel housing;

In November 2024, the LA County’s Auditor-Controller found that LAHSA misused government money by using it to pay for services provided under another government funders’ contract weeks before LAHSA received grant funds to cover the particular cost;

During a 2025 assessment, LAHSA failed to provide documentation to verify the existence of nearly 2,300 housing sites for which it was responsible;

LAHSA made false certifications and did not even have its own internal written conflict-of-interest policy until September 26, 2025, even though it certifies that it will comply with these requirements and will establish safeguards to prohibit conflict of interest;

The agency’s former CEO resigned after she and LAHSA violated federal conflict-of-interest rules by committing more than $2 million in federal funds under LAHSA’s control to her husband’s employer. Los Angeles’ failure to address the homelessness crisis is glaring. While its funding has increased 178% since HUD first mandated the Housing First policy in 2013: Homelessness in LA has increased 100%,

Free housing for the homeless in LA has increased 212%, and

HUD Continuum of Care funding per homeless person in LA has increased 39%. Following the outcome of a HUD OIG investigation, permanent debarment is on the table.

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For example, one of LAHSA's favorite vendors, who ran an NGO called 'Home at Last,' was living quite well on government dollars meant to put roofs over homeless people and mattresses under them.

Not so much with this guy.

...Among those arrested was Michael Young, 46, of Baldwin Hills, a founder of Culver City-based nonprofit Home At Last, who is accused of misappropriating more than $7.5 million in taxpayer money intended for homeless housing. Young is charged with wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Home At Last received more than $118 million from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the city and county of Los Angeles and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. LAHSA alone paid the nonprofit more than $75 million for homeless housing services, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors claim Young created sham vendors and used fake bids, forged signatures and fraudulent invoices to make the businesses appear to be legitimate third-party contractors.

The mayor-elect of Los Angeles, Nithya Raman, has had a hand in flitting through this crisis, too. She started her own neighborhood homelessness committee and then wound up as the head of the same when she was elected to the Los Angeles City Council, eventually serving as chair. In that time, for the billions spent, homelessness increased. Raman's earnest colleagues felt she only used the position for one more notch in her political belt, not as a job with actual work to be done.

...Raman hasn’t been endorsed for mayor by any of her colleagues on the council, and some of those who served on her homelessness and housing panel say she did a shoddy job as its chair. They complain that she frequently canceled meetings and allowed hundreds of motions to pile up without getting moved through council. “It had started to feel less like a policymaking body and more like a scholastic seminar — a lot of philosophizing, a lot of talk about feelings, but not enough substantive questions or direction on policy to present to staff,” Councilmember Imelda Padilla said in a statement to The Times.

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Now she's going to be completely in charge of the city and have the streets cleared of homeless people by 50% for the 2028 Olympics.

Nithya Raman’s big Olympics promise: Reduce street homelessness by 50% When Nithya Raman becomes mayor of Los Angeles next month, she’ll have just a year and a half to deliver on a huge promise she made with a summer 2028 deadline. Raman has laid out a plan for moving people off the streets that she says will cut street homelessness by 50% in time for the Olympics and eliminate long-term encampments by the end of her first term. That may have some Angelenos feeling déjà vu. Soon after then-Mayor Eric Garcetti made the deal for the city to host the Games, in 2018 he promised to all but eliminate street homelessness before the Olympics.

Of course she will - she who doesn't even like to 'work' to begin with. This is delicious.

Naturally, LAHSA filed suit and, in September, got an injunction that the 9th Circuit upheld, requiring the feds to keep paying the funds that were already in the approved pipeline.

But the judge hearing the case laid the blame squarely on both parties. Yes, Judge Carter said, there are plenty of crooks in Los Angeles, but the federal government has known that since 2007 and turned a blind eye, becoming an enabler.

Straighten your own house out first, and he would be willing to work with both parties.

And this announcement is the result of that.

After a number of their own extensive investigations...

...LAHSA has faced major problems in recent years. Last year, an LAist investigation found the signature of LAHSA’s then-CEO, Va Lecia Adams Kellum, finalized a $2.1 million contract with the nonprofit where her husband was working in senior leadership, despite previously telling LAist she was “completely recused.” LAist also found the agency kept awarding millions in contract renewals to another nonprofit even after LAHSA’s own compliance team labeled it “high-risk” for, among other things, billing for services while reporting no enrolled participants. That group’s leader, Alex Soofer, recently pleaded guilty to diverting $2 million. Another nonprofit operator contracted with LAHSA, Michael Young, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with misappropriating millions of tax dollars, including allegedly siphoning $1 million into a high-end nightclub. Additionally, a 2024 L.A. County audit found LAHSA had mismanaged hundreds of millions in contracts for homeless services, often paying service providers late and failing to track whether services were provided.

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...a local LA magazine called LAist reported a few days ago that Judge Carter has come to a decision and was approving a modified federal deal that would end the city's lawsuit.

The nonprofits that run the Los Angeles region's federally funded homeless shelters, outreach teams and housing services will soon be overseen by a different government agency, under a deal a federal judge says he plans to approve next week. If approved, the shift will mark the biggest change in the control of federal homeless dollars in L.A. in decades. The proposed settlement would shift federal grants and duties from the troubled L.A. Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to the county government in stages, starting next month. LAHSA’s management of federal dollars for homeless services would end in June. The deal between LAHSA and the Trump administration keeps the region's request for roughly $240 million in new annual federal funding on track and adds tighter checks on how that money is spent.

Karen Bass and city council members wanted the city to have a hand in handling the funds, but the judge cut everyone out, leaving the county as the sole authority responsible.

It should make transactions easy to track and track down. Knowing Essayli and Turner, the heat will be on 'high.'

And no, it's not perfect, but it's no longer a free-for-all NGO thieves' market either.

...First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, whose office represents HUD, told LAist after the hearing that the county is probably the best equipped to take over, and scrutiny will be crucial. “Do I have amazing confidence in the county? No,” he said, noting that LAHSA is a joint city-county agency. “But we're going to verify that they are going to be good stewards of the tax money.” With LAHSA gone, he added, “The buck's going to stop at the county.”

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This is good.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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