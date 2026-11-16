With Friday's avalanche of news, I can only plead that I was wrapped around the axle with the unfolding drama of the capsized riverboat in the Mississippi, that being a local sort of story for us here on the coast. Added to the air travel havoc ensuing thanks to the FAA's groundstop across the country and the ongoing Microsoft/other major software meltdowns? It was overload city.

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Not until much later did I have a chance to get back to the comments on the post, saw this and thought, 'Jumpin' Jiminy!'

To add to the Friday the 13th fun: There was an actual explosive device found in Peoria Illinois at an ethanol plant that a mile radius mandatory evacuation. While the initial suspicious package was rendered “safe“ apparently still searching for other possible explosive . I live right outside what would be considered the 1 mile blast zone and me and the hubby couldn’t get home last night because we could not cross the Illinois river due to the lockdown traffic.

And as our VIP members expanded the conversation, it turned out it had also shut down traffic not just across, but on the Illinois River.

This is some terrifying stuff.

After a bomb threat was called in Friday evening, when first responders got to the scene, there was, indeed, what's being called a 'powerful explosive device' found at the large ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois.

A bomb was found at an ethanol plant in central Illinois on Friday, officials said, sparking an investigation involving the FBI and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people living nearby. https://t.co/iGEVQ4VTDr https://t.co/XC2P0R5wVH — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2026

5,000 people (!) were evacuated within what authorities believed was a one-mile blast radius, and they had to stay away from home well into Saturday while experts searched and cleared the facility for other hazards.

...Authorities found the device Friday at BioUrja Renewables, an ethanol plant in Peoria. Officials deemed it a credible threat, and Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon said authorities were not treating the incident as a hoax. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> Bomb technicians rendered the device safe at about 9:12 p.m. Friday, but officials said the plant had not been cleared. By Saturday morning, a one-mile evacuation zone remained in effect, covering parts of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria. CNN reported that more than 5,000 residents and workers were evacuated. Authorities continued searching the large facility for other possible devices and evidence, and officials said the search could take much of Saturday or longer.

There were concerns that there were more bombs on the massive property.

BREAKING: The FBI reportedly diffused a bomb at the ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, last night. Authorities believe 3 more bombs may be in the area and are searching for them. https://t.co/X41zlkW1nX — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 14, 2026

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The Coast Guard, they said, also 'lifted its restrictions on that section of the Illinois River' at the same time, which just happens to be a very busy section of the river.

...A few numbers help to put all this into perspective. In 2007, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recorded just under 31 million tons of cargo moving through its Peoria Lock & Dam, located outside Pekin and readily visible from eastbound I-474. What might surprise some locals is that about 13 million of those tons originated or terminated within the six counties that line the river in central Illinois. At last count, 38 barge terminal facilities are currently active in the region, most of them specialized for particular types of business. Not surprisingly, 21 of these terminals are oriented toward handling grain and related agricultural products, and are operated by integrated grain marketers like ADM,Cargill and Growmark/FS, as well as several farmers’ cooperatives. These are basically large grain elevators with a barge dock attached, and the huge volumes of corn, beans and sorghum they load are primarily headed south to an amalgam of even bigger elevators in southern Louisiana, where the contents eventually end up on deepwater vessels headed for export markets around the world.

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The traffic is primarily agricultural, but significant quantities of industrial and oil products are also being transported downriver to the Mississippi and beyond at the same time.

Everything I read said it's not at all unusual to see strings of up to fifteen barges at a time moving down the waterway. In fact, only the Illinois River system has maintained its barge traffic numbers as river shipping declined everywhere else in the country.

So not only did this horrifying attempted catastrophe mess up the evening for the fellows at the plants and everyone who lived in the area, but it disrupted interstate commerce like an FAA groundstop on the water.

The proximity of still-operational elements of Caterpillar Enterprises within the presumed blast radius of the ethanol plant had the device exploded is lending itself to speculation as far as a possible motive, too.

This is the evacuation zone of Peoria, Illinois put out by the Peoria Police https://t.co/UpP2zFoD5y — Entertainment720Economy (@E720Economy) November 14, 2026

It’s rumored that if the US were to go into a serious war, Caterpillar has contracts with the government that would convert their production facilities to produce wartime needs. There is historical precedent for this, look up Holt and WWI. CATs headquarters used to be in this vicinity but like many Illinois employers they hit the road in the past decade.

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Then again, terrorists aren't exactly known for calling in bomb threats.

The FBI was working alongside state and local authorities from the beginning, and this morning there was word of a possible break in the case.

A person of interest was being questioned by federal law enforcement in connection with a bomb found last week at an ethanol plant in Peoria, the downstate city’s mayor said in a statement Monday. Police had said the person was taken into custody Monday in connection with the device found at the BioUrja Renewables facility, which had prompted evacuations Friday. “Leadership at BioUrja have informed me that a suspect is in custody,” Mayor Rita Ali said in the statement. “As lead agency for the incident, the FBI will provide more information when it is available.” No further details were provided. The FBI has said the investigation was ongoing.

#BREAKINGUPDATE Police retract person of interest status in Peoria ethanol plant incident https://t.co/ajJqWvUKJw — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 16, 2026

But it didn't take long for that to be retracted. Two hours later, Peoria police issued the 'NEVER MIND.'

After initially reporting that a person of interest was being questioned by federal law enforcement in connection with a bomb found last week at an ethanol plant in Peoria, police in the downstate city retracted that information Monday. https://t.co/pIPCZxJkKx — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 16, 2026

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The Peoria PD is directing all further inquiries to the FBI. The Fox 8 reporter the anchor talks to actually lives in Peoria in the evacuation zone that was set up and shares his experience. He wasn't home, so he couldn't get back to the house to take care of his cat or snag a toothbrush, and had to go straight to a Red Cross shelter.

Peoria Police retract person of interest being taken into custody in connection with explosive device found at BioUrja plant



Back to Square One, I guess, which is not exactly optimal.

Sad as it is to say, if I lived in the area, I would have a little bug-out bag done up for everyone, including the pets, just in case this whackjob tries again, or worse - some unhinged nutcase tries to copycat.

There are far too many scary people in the world today, and I hope they find whoever this was real fast.

I did like the take in the comments, though, about Friday the 13th being bad luck - that the good luck is that no one was hurt in any of these miserable events.

Truly, it was a miracle and is still hard to believe - thank you, Lord, for watching over our foolish human heads.

To our members who live in the area, stay frosty, my friends. We're thinking of you.

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