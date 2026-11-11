I hope you all are having a good day.

Veterans Day always seems to be that sort of day where people smile more. Friends who served - strangers, too - tell those stories that millionth time, and no one minds. The social media pages, be it Facebook, TikTok, or X, are alive with fantastic videos, hysterical memes, and glorious pictures.

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And stories again.

Stories, as Henry V says, '...of what feats we did that day!'

The memories and shared experiences of American military members across the generations and across time are gobbled up like candy on Veterans Day.

This is us, the American military. The world's finest. What we do and what we did, and those who came before us.

This is our day.

How did it come about?

It started when the guns fell silent on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. When the armistice between Germany and the Allies went into effect.

On November 11, 1918, the guns of World War I fell silent. For nearly 2 million American Soldiers still in France, the fighting was finally over. But their journey home would help shape a tradition that continues more than a century later: Veterans Day. (1/6)🧵 https://t.co/fT3h8yhugd — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 11, 2026

(The audio is a 2018 recreation by Coda to Coda for the Imperial War Museum, based on a real 1918 sound-ranging graphic record of artillery from the American front. Not a contemporaneous audio recording.)

One of the most intense and profound moments in history. 11am on the 11th November 1918 when the guns fell silent. This should be shown in every school. https://t.co/jMmPibHggq — History Girl (@HistoryGirlBW) November 11, 2026

In 1954, Congress voted to expand Armistice Day to honor all American veterans of all wars, past and present.

...In 1954, after the U.S. had gone through the devastation of World War II and the Korean War, the scope of the holiday broadened. At the urging of veterans service organizations, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the Act of 1938 by replacing the word "Armistice" with "Veterans." In his Oct. 8, 1954, letter to the administrator of Veterans' Affairs, President Dwight Eisenhower wrote, “I have today signed a proclamation calling upon all of our citizens to observe Thursday, November 11, 1954, as Veterans Day. It is my earnest hope that all veterans, their organizations, and the entire citizenry will join hands to insure [sic] proper and widespread observance of this day.” Nov. 11 became Veterans Day, a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Over the years, however, there were some changes to the actual date that Veterans Day was observed. In 1968, the Uniform Holiday Monday Act ensured three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day, but President Gerald R. Ford later signed a law returning the holiday to Nov. 11.

President Ford wanted to preserve the significance of that sacred day and the singular honor America shows its military veterans.

I love seeing everyone's pictures. They were so young.

Happy Veterans Day. Join the Infantry so you can be put in ridiculous situations like this, with stylish eyewear. https://t.co/ML5xAiIXYS — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 11, 2026

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The pictures of relatives and loved ones - their Dads, Moms, Grampas...

@gunny_retired The Veterans in my family. 💖🫡🇺🇸 https://t.co/85FAEWFm4u — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Viking 🇺🇸 (@DanishVikingGA) November 11, 2026

...that now include nieces, nephews, sons, and daughters are so handsome in their uniforms...

From left to right my oldest son( bio grandson), youngest son, their mother, my daughter. Happy Veteran's Day https://t.co/yp4j5nhLWp — Gunny Williams USMC Retired 🇺🇸 (@gunny_retired) November 11, 2026

...their postures so jaunty.

Today we honor the sacrifice of our joint force veterans and their families. I am proud to say I served; I’m never above you, never below you, always beside you. https://t.co/76I9l812OD — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) November 11, 2026

Their memories...

My Aunt Paula was 19 and had just returned from Army Basic Training when we took this photo. Decades later, she’s still the glue that keeps our family together. Today, I’m grateful for her, our family members who served, and every veteran and military family. Happy Veterans Day. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) November 11, 2026

...so precious.

Happy Veterans Day to all who served, especially my favorite Operation Iraqi Freedom vet, Cindy. She has banned me from sharing her war stories, but trust me, they’re BADASS. Especially the time that EOD team… ok, I’ll honor her wishes 🤐 How badass? I read her first letter from Iraq and immediately ordered a diamond ring then prayed she would make it home. Best decision of my life. — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) November 11, 2026

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...How badass? I read her first letter from Iraq and immediately ordered a diamond ring then prayed she would make it home. Best decision of my life.

And still so proud to wear a uniform. To be an AMERICAN military veteran.

These men are the reason why Veteran's Day matters. Thank a Veteran today and remember the sacrifice they have all made to make our country what it is today. Thank you. You guys are heroes in my book. https://t.co/bxair2auvr — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 11, 2026

I love, love, love it.

Happy Veteran's Day. The Seminole Indian Scout Platoon. We are the Military. 🇺🇸🪶🏹 https://t.co/oypfGqOG3N — MrsEvans916 (@MrsEvans916) November 11, 2026

I just eat it up - sitting here smiling like a crazy woman as I post, because everyone is so proud to be an American military veteran, or to have one - or a legacy - of service to this wonderful, one-of-a-kind country in their family.

On this Veterans Day, we salute all those who have served our nation! 🇺🇸 We’re proud to have had a number of family members in the armed services, including my Grandpa Jerry who served in the US Navy. Cheers to Jerry and all those who have served! 🍻 https://t.co/Trq5yHG9Rj — Tridentine Brewing (@TridentineBrew) November 11, 2026

We Americans are very blessed, you know.

The Veterans’ Day Ramblings Of A Rambling Wreck of An Old Vet. "We sleep soundly in our beds because rough men stand ready in the night to visit violence on those who would do us harm." (George Orwell). (A short 🧵) (Khe Sanh, Vietnam 1968) https://t.co/o819odPL02 — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) November 11, 2026

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And there are few days on the calendar when you feel it more than Veterans Day.

God bless them, every last one of these extraordinary American, everyday patriots whose brotherhood of arms I am privileged to be a part of.

God bless America.

Happy Veterans Day.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.