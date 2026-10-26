Haiti Doing Its Level Best to Prove 3rd World Status, But Messed With the Wrong Guy This Time

Haiti's situation hasn't improved one iota from two years ago, when I was forced to report on the Clintons and Haitian cannibals.

OH, YES, I WAS

I'm not quite sure how I always get the cannibal news beat around here, but it seems I do, and this was one of those breaking stories that was so pervasive, it even had to be debunked by PolitiFact.

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OH, YES, IT DID

There is no video of Hillary and Bill Clinton eating human flesh with a Haitian gang leader named ‘Barbecue,’ as social media users have claimed. https://t.co/BvOatqA86X — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 20, 2024

Many of us naturally remain skeptical, knowing the Clintons are pretty thorough at cleaning up messes.

@ChristinaPushaw @PolitiFact Come on, girlfriend! Clintons always recycle and are experts at hiding bones. — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 20, 2024

Then there was the Ohio Haitian eruption later that year.

THEY'RE EATING THE CATS - THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS

THEY'RE EATING THE PETS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVE THERE

My musical tribute. They're eating the dogs now, They're eating the cats The people came in now They're eating the pets... Video: @xcitizenjournal #TrumpisaDementedWeirdo #theyreeatingthedogs #Debate2024 #theyreeatingthecats #petslivesmatter https://t.co/zusJ2nkyaM — Baron von Freedom. ✠🛩️ *March for Aust. Approved (@BaronvonKlar) September 12, 2024

Who could ever forget? And the ensuing uproar over the effect of hundreds of thousands of illegal and craftily manufactured asylum deals, where Biden-era immigrants were sprinkled in the dead of night or dropped off willy-nilly by the busload in small communities across the country. All of it helped propel Trump into office that November on a promise to send them all home.

And no one has really thought twice about Haiti since unless ICE snaps up another Haitian Temporary Protected Status (TPS) innocent for Democrats to weep crocodile tears over as they invent a sob story to bludgeon cruel Republicans with.

Like this latest Massachusetts man.

On Oct. 22, ICE Boston arrested Evince Jean Baptiste, a criminal illegal alien and former TPS recipient from Haiti, during targeted operations in Marlborough, Mass. Jean Baptiste’s criminal history includes arrest for assault and battery on a family/household member. https://t.co/Dmi6LCmrXc — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) October 26, 2026

Sexy French name - what could be so bad, non?

The country, in the meantime, is still a third-world cesspool of corruption, violence, poverty, and abject misery, only now they're screaming holy hell that they are being forced to take some of their repatriated scofflaws back.

The government - such as it is - is claiming they are being 'overwhelmed' by deportees from the US arriving back home.

@theblaze @mrddmia Return to paradise. https://t.co/VPYqwSieP9 — LESIL5S1 (@S1Lesil5) October 25, 2026

I'm not sure where the celebrity 'Haiti Is Already Great' crowd is at the moment, but none of them were seen at the Port-au-Prince airport welcoming the prodigal refugees back to greatness.

It must have been 'my Guadalajaran maid is washing my great Haitian t-shirt day' in Los Angeles.

Virtue-signaling frauds.

But there are people in that God-forsaken hole trying to keep what little resembles civilization in place, not to mention feeding, clothing, and tending to those who live between the rivals and the murderous, brutal, senseless vengeance they dish out. The missionaries just keep plugging along, trying to navigate the danger as best they can.

And the troops who rotate in and out as part of the 'peacekeeping' forces, which really has always just meant trying to stay in one piece while you're there.

In September of last year, the United Nations was trying yet again to restore some sense of order to the deadly stew that simmers constantly on the island. They redeveloped the former Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) into a unit called the 'Gang Suppression Force' or GSF. Although sanctioned by and coordinated with the UN, it would not be a UN operation. The plan was for it to be manned by 5500 or so personnel, mostly from Caribbean neighbors, with some African countries as well, all working with the Haitian government, armed forces, and their national police.

Things seemed to have been in their usual vile state until last week.

Perhaps the gangs had simply been biding their time and taking their measure of the new, reorganized enforcements.

Anyway, they decided to make their move and see what happened.

Gangs in Haiti target foreign troops in the biggest attack since a new force began operations

Only they picked a vehicle full of Nayib Bukele's Salvadoran troops to start a gang war with and took four of them.

Gangs in Haiti opened fire on an armored vehicle over the weekend, leaving four soldiers from El Salvador unaccounted for in the first major attack since an international gang suppression force began operations in the violence-wracked Caribbean country. The attack occurred Sunday in Croix-des-Bouquets, a once-peaceful community in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, that is now controlled by violent gangs. The armed forces of El Salvador said in a statement Monday that the four aviation technicians were returning to camp when their armored vehicle was attacked with explosives and set on fire. The military noted that the four men managed to flee the burning vehicle and it is working with international forces to “establish contact and determine the location of our military personnel.”

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Bukele didn't waste time or worry about negotiating. He got boots on a plane to Haiti ...

El Salvador has deployed troops to Haiti to try to rescue four Salvadoran service members believed to have been captured by Haitian gangs, according to a spokesperson for the UN-authorized multinational security mission in Haiti known as the Gang Suppression Force (GSF). The missing service members, described as non-combatant aviation technicians that were supporting the GSF mission, were ambushed by gangs on October 18, Salvadoran officials have said. The GSF has been carrying out a dayslong operation to try to find them. The effort has resulted in armed clashes that have left at least seven gang members dead and four GSF personnel wounded, the GSF has said.

...and issued an ultimatum.

Pou chèf gang yo ak manm gang yo k ap kenbe kat konpatriyòt nou yo an otaj ann Ayiti: Mesye nou kidnape yo pa konbatan. Yo se teknisyen nan domèn avyasyon ki fè pati misyon nou ann Ayiti, nan kad yon misyon entènasyonal. Misyon nou an gen sèlman pilòt ak pèsonèl teknik, ki gen kòm travay prensipal fè evakyasyon medikal epi sove lavi moun, pa fè lagè. Men, nou te kidnape yo yon fason lach pandan yo t ap retounen apre yo te fin achte manje nan yon makèt nan zòn nan. Se poutèt sa, jodi a nou te lanse yon operasyon militè pou pote yo sekou. Nou gen yon sèl objektif: fè kat konpatriyòt nou yo retounen lakay yo vivan, san okenn mal. Men, mwen vle pou nou menm, chèf gang yo, konprann yon bagay byen klè: atak jodi a pa anyen devan sa k ap vini si nou pa remèt toule kat otaj yo vivan. Epi pa pran pawòl nou yo pou menas san fondman. Nou deja fini ak gang yo nan El Salvador, e nou kapab fini ak nou tou. Nou toujou gen tan pou evite sa. Remèt nou kat konpatriyòt nou yo vivan, san okenn mal, epi tout bagay ap retounen jan sa te ye anvan kidnaping lan. Desizyon an nan men nou. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 21, 2026

...Our kidnapped men are not combatants. They are aviation technicians who are part of our mission in Haiti, within the framework of an international mission. Our mission consists only of pilots and technical personnel, whose primary job is to carry out medical evacuations and save lives, not to wage war. However, they were kidnapped in a cowardly manner while returning after buying food at a market in the area. That is why, today, we have launched a military operation to rescue them. We have a single objective: to bring our four compatriots back home alive, without any harm. However, I want you, the gang leaders, to understand one thing very clearly: today's attack is nothing compared to what is coming if we do not get all four hostages back alive. And do not take our word for empty threats. We have already finished with the gangs in El Salvador, and we can finish with you too. We still have time to avoid this. Return our four compatriots to us alive, without any harm, and everything will go back to how it was before the kidnapping. The decision is in your hands.

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The local boys, who have had it so good for so long, started talking smack immediately.

The leader of the #Haitian opposition government 400 MAWOZO Wilson Joseph, alias "Lanmo San Jou," sends a message to the president of El Salvador, @nayibbukele . Video 1: "Bukele, I hear you talking. I hear you threatening us. But let me tell you something: you are in El Salvador, and we are in Haiti. Haiti is not El Salvador. You think you can just come here with your soldiers and clean us out the way you did with the gangs in your country? Come on then, try it. Look at what we have here. Look at this arsenal. We are not afraid of you, and we are not afraid of your military.If you step foot in our territory, we are ready for you. You are talking to Lanmo San Jou. We rule here, and your threats mean nothing to us. If you want your men back, you will have to deal with us on our terms, not yours." Video 2: "Bukele, I am speaking directly to you. I see you talking on the internet, threatening us and making grand statements because you think Haiti is El Salvador. Look at what we have here. Look at these buckets, look at these trays. This is all heavy ammunition, and we have the automatic rifles to match them. We aren’t running away. I have nowhere to go, and I am not hiding from you. If you think your soldiers are just going to walk in here and take over, come try it. We are standing our ground right here. We are waiting for you, and we are fully prepared to fight you and your troops." https://t.co/k4T9k9kgER — Alliance of Biafran Americans (@realabamake) October 23, 2026

Video 1: "Bukele, I hear you talking. I hear you threatening us. But let me tell you something: you are in El Salvador, and we are in Haiti. Haiti is not El Salvador. You think you can just come here with your soldiers and clean us out the way you did with the gangs in your country? Come on then, try it. Look at what we have here. Look at this arsenal. We are not afraid of you, and we are not afraid of your military.If you step foot in our territory, we are ready for you. You are talking to Lanmo San Jou. We rule here, and your threats mean nothing to us. If you want your men back, you will have to deal with us on our terms, not yours." Video 2: "Bukele, I am speaking directly to you. I see you talking on the internet, threatening us and making grand statements because you think Haiti is El Salvador. Look at what we have here. Look at these buckets, look at these trays. This is all heavy ammunition, and we have the automatic rifles to match them. We aren’t running away. I have nowhere to go, and I am not hiding from you. If you think your soldiers are just going to walk in here and take over, come try it. We are standing our ground right here. We are waiting for you, and we are fully prepared to fight you and your troops."

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Two days ago, four bodies were delivered via a very helpful NGO (right?), which were reported to be the missing aviation techs.

Not so, said El Salvador's president.

No son nuestros hombres. Una ONG entregó restos humanos en el aeropuerto, asegurando que pertenecían a nuestros cuatro aerotécnicos. Sin embargo, los restos corresponden a un niño, a un hombre de una estatura considerablemente mayor que la de nuestros aerotécnicos y a una persona que portaba parte de un uniforme de un ejército que no es el nuestro. Entre los restos también se encontraron carnets de identificación y uniformes militares de otros países. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) October 25, 2026

They are not our men. An NGO delivered human remains at the airport, claiming that they belonged to our four air technicians. However, the remains correspond to a child, a man of considerably greater height than that of our air technicians, and a person who was wearing part of a uniform from an army that is not ours. Among the remains, identification cards and military uniforms from other countries were also found.

And the same smack-talker 24 hours later.

WE DIDN'T DO IT! I'D LOVE TO TALK TO PRESIDENT BUKELE!!

EL LIDER DE LA BANDA HAITIANA LOS 400 MAWOZO LANMO SANJOU, SUBIO UN VIDEO , DONDE COMENTA QUE LOS 4 SALVADOREÑOS, MURIERON POR ERROR, Y SI HUBIERAN ENTRADO EN SU TERRITORIO EL NUNCA LOS IBA A MATAR, NEGOCIARIA CON EL PRESIDENTE @nayibbukele**** https://t.co/nFTeMEJxDP — Rolfy Martínez (@RolfyMartinez) October 25, 2026

The leader of the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo, Lanmo Sanjou, uploaded a video where he comments that the 4 Salvadorans died by mistake, and if they had entered his territory, he would never have killed them; he would have negotiated with President @nayibbukele****

Huh. Makes you wonder what happened.

I sure hope it's true.

ACTUALIZACIÓN EN HAITÍ 🚨 Fuentes en el terreno confirman el colapso y la desesperación de las bandas criminales ante la llegada de las fuerzas especiales de El Salvador en Croix-des-Bouquets. 1. COLAPSO DE FACCIÓN CLAVE: Tras una oleada de ataques tácticos con drones y fuego pesado, la base operativa de "Chen Mechan" (aliado crucial en la estructura criminal de la llanura) fue destruida por completo. Su facción ya no existe en la zona. 📷 2. BAJAS MASIVAS EN LA BANDA DE LANMÒ: La organización de Lanmò San Jou sufrió pérdidas masivas de soldados en los últimos enfrentamientos. El volumen de bajas es tan alto que sus refugios médicos improvisados colapsaron por completo. INFO @CesarMorenoOK1 — Rolfy Martínez (@RolfyMartinez) October 24, 2026

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UPDATE IN HAITI 🚨 Sources on the ground confirm the collapse and desperation of criminal gangs in the face of the arrival of El Salvador's special forces in Croix-des-Bouquets. 1. COLLAPSE OF KEY FACTION: After a wave of tactical attacks with drones and heavy fire, the operational base of "Chen Mechan" (a crucial ally in the criminal structure of the plain) was completely destroyed. His faction no longer exists in the area. 📷 2. MASSIVE CASUALTIES IN THE LANMÒ GANG: The Lanmò San Jou organization suffered massive soldier losses in the recent clashes. The volume of casualties is so high that their makeshift medical shelters completely collapsed.

And the contrast with our previous president couldn't be any greater.

@BenBakerMO @nayibbukele @JoeBiden I’m still furious about this. I would have invaded Haiti, executed the gangs and restored order on the island. Anything less is asking for it to happen again. I’m so sorry you have to live with this Ben. One day I pray you see justice done. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 23, 2026

“Don’t take our words as empty threats,” President @nayibbukele. El Salvador does not abandon its own. Our four compatriots, members of the Salvadoran mission in Haiti, must return home alive and unharmed. The message is clear: you don’t mess with El Salvador.

What Bukele said in his video was something Donald Trump would say.

They know Trump would act on it, too.

That is the power of deterrence.

And the confidence that, God forbid something goes wrong, your country is coming for you.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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