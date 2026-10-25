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The Fix Is In: Judge Who Was Lula's Personal Lawyer Extends Brazil's Voting for Two More Hours WELP

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 25, 2026 6:40 PM
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The Fix Is In: Judge Who Was Lula's Personal Lawyer Extends Brazil's Voting for Two More Hours WELP
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Well, this is breaking news, and I wanted you all to know what's going on, as the votes in Brazil's presidential runoff may not be counted before I pass out tonight.

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The Brazilian Supreme Court has granted President Lula's request to keep polling places open for an additional two hours this evening.

'Transportation issues.'

...The stated reason was bus shortages, mainly in Salvador. Bahia’s electoral court had already handled it. It ordered the full fleet back on the road, ordered the arrest of the city’s transit secretary, and set a fine of R$1 million per hour. The city said service was restored.

A local problem. Already fixed locally. Zanin extended voting nationwide anyway.

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UH-HUH

But it's not quite as simple as that, which of course you probably guessed.

...@LulaOficial requested to the TSE that the polls be extended by two more hours in the entire country, citing “transportation problems.” Who controls the transport system? Lula’s government surely more so than a senator running for president. 

Instead of waiting for a TSE ruling. @LulaOficial immediately asked Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) justice @Cristianozaninm to order the polls remain open WITHOUT any TSE ruling. Within minutes (did Zanin even read the filing?), the polls were ordered to remain open by Zanin. 

The STF has 11 justices. What did Zanin do before becoming an STF justice? Oh yes, he was Lula’s criminal defense lawyer in his corruption cases. 

If this blatant rigging of the elections will be used to announce that Lula won, is Lula seriously expecting anyone in the international community to recognize that as a free and fair election? He knows nobody will. 

Has the desperation reached a point that today is the day the mask fully comes off and Lula becomes the next Nicolas Maduro? For the sake of Brazil, I pray that is not the case.

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FTR, this is Justice Zanin.

Nick Shirley was out in the streets with a couple hundred thousand Bolsonaro supporters a few hours ago (man, is that kid everywhere?), and I think there is going to be a real problem if Lula 'wins' this way.

...Under Lula a Supreme Court judge put former president Jair Bolsonaro in prison and then house arrest for the next 20+ years. His son Flavio is running to free his father and free Brazil from Lula’s communist-like government.

Brazil's right wing movement is being led by the Bolsonaros, 30 year old Nikolas Ferreira, and 28 year old Lucas Pavanato. Something incredible is taking place as millions reject the ideas of socialism and communism.

VAMOS BRAZIL! 🇧🇷

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And now it's turning into a regional pissing match between courts that are following the prescribed voting regulations and what they probably see as Lula's direct interference via his toadies on the Supreme Court.

Not to mention, the order came too late if a region followed those rules, because they'd closed their polls at 5 as required and immediately sealed the ballot boxes for election security.

 | URGENT — DISASTER: Many polling centers had already sealed the ballot boxes and could not comply with the Supreme Court's decision to extend voting: An unprecedented scenario was created in Brazilian democracy, with some centers open and others closed simultaneously due to Lula.

Unbelievable.

...Leftist areas did not shut off their machines or close polling stations. They were prepared. This is an attempt to steal the election.

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Wait. I take that back - completely believable and sadly expected. The rules never apply to the socialists/progressives/commie Left.

Everyone in the world is watching and holding their breath.

Raw Egg Nationalist notes the important difference in this Lula-attempted theft - he's on his own this time.

He's going to be one very lonely guy.

Prayers up for Bolsonaro's safety, and updates as I get them.

Beege UPDATES: You can follow the vote counts as they come in here.

It's a nail-biting barn burner, and with a smidge over 80% of the vote counted, Bolsonaro just pulled ahead.

80.71% turnout 39,205,023 valid votes
Flávio Bolsonaro PL
50.44% 19,776,896
Lula PT
49.56% 19,428,127

DON'T ANYBODY BREATHE

And the INEVITABLE:

Lula's 'COME FROM BEHIND WIN.'

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The fallout is already beginning.

This crap isn't fooling anyone anymore.

Baby Evil Toad Man says, 'Weee!'

Not so fast says...the who?!

From the NY Times live blog of the election:

Several electoral lawyers say today’s vote could be annulled due to confusion over the late decision to extend voting hours. All four lawyers interviewed call the situation unprecedented. “This is an extremely serious, critical situation,” said Priscilla Sodré Pereira, an electoral lawyer. Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin decided, minutes before polls closed, to extend all polling stations by two additional hours. By the time of the announcement, some polling centers had already closed, their voting machines had shut down, and they could not reopen. Fernnado Neisser, an electoral law professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian research institute, said the election could be annulled if the margin is very narrow and it is shown that polling stations stayed open longer in areas that strongly favor one candidate.

Who is going to be brave enough to cast the first stone? Please step forward now.

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And away we go.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRAZIL | CORRUPTION | ELECTION INTEGRITY | SUPREME COURT

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