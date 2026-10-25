The Fix Is In: Judge Who Was Lula's Personal Lawyer Extends Brazil's Voting for Two More Hours WELP

Well, this is breaking news, and I wanted you all to know what's going on, as the votes in Brazil's presidential runoff may not be counted before I pass out tonight.

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The Brazilian Supreme Court has granted President Lula's request to keep polling places open for an additional two hours this evening.

Lula’s campaign lawyer, now on the @STF_oficial - literally his lawyer - orders polls stay open an extra two hours. You can’t make this shit up. — Jason Miller (@JasonMiller) October 25, 2026

'Transportation issues.'

Brazil’s polls closed at 5 p.m. The count had started. The electoral court had already published its first results. Then Lula’s campaign went to the corrupt Supreme Court. Justice Cristiano Zanin spent a decade as Lula’s defense lawyer. Lula appointed him to the court in 2023. Minutes after polls closed, Zanin ordered every polling station in Brazil to keep taking votes for two more hours. The stated reason was bus shortages, mainly in Salvador. Bahia’s electoral court had already handled it. It ordered the full fleet back on the road, ordered the arrest of the city’s transit secretary, and set a fine of R$1 million per hour. The city said service was restored. A local problem. Already fixed locally. Zanin extended voting nationwide anyway. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 25, 2026

...The stated reason was bus shortages, mainly in Salvador. Bahia’s electoral court had already handled it. It ordered the full fleet back on the road, ordered the arrest of the city’s transit secretary, and set a fine of R$1 million per hour. The city said service was restored. A local problem. Already fixed locally. Zanin extended voting nationwide anyway.

UH-HUH

But it's not quite as simple as that, which of course you probably guessed.

Let’s make sure the entire world understands. In Brazil, judicial rulings in connection with federal elections are made by the court that has been in place for that very purpose, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). @LulaOficial requested to the TSE that the polls be extended by two more hours in the entire country, citing “transportation problems.” Who controls the transport system? Lula’s government surely more so than a senator running for president. Instead of waiting for a TSE ruling. @LulaOficial immediately asked Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) justice @Cristianozaninm to order the polls remain open WITHOUT any TSE ruling. Within minutes (did Zanin even read the filing?), the polls were ordered to remain open by Zanin. The STF has 11 justices. What did Zanin do before becoming an STF justice? Oh yes, he was Lula’s criminal defense lawyer in his corruption cases. If this blatant rigging of the elections will be used to announce that Lula won, is Lula seriously expecting anyone in the international community to recognize that as a free and fair election? He knows nobody will. Has the desperation reached a point that today is the day the mask fully comes off and Lula becomes the next Nicolas Maduro? For the sake of Brazil, I pray that is not the case. — Martin De Luca (@emd_worldwide) October 25, 2026

...@LulaOficial requested to the TSE that the polls be extended by two more hours in the entire country, citing “transportation problems.” Who controls the transport system? Lula’s government surely more so than a senator running for president. Instead of waiting for a TSE ruling. @LulaOficial immediately asked Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) justice @Cristianozaninm to order the polls remain open WITHOUT any TSE ruling. Within minutes (did Zanin even read the filing?), the polls were ordered to remain open by Zanin. The STF has 11 justices. What did Zanin do before becoming an STF justice? Oh yes, he was Lula’s criminal defense lawyer in his corruption cases. If this blatant rigging of the elections will be used to announce that Lula won, is Lula seriously expecting anyone in the international community to recognize that as a free and fair election? He knows nobody will. Has the desperation reached a point that today is the day the mask fully comes off and Lula becomes the next Nicolas Maduro? For the sake of Brazil, I pray that is not the case.

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FTR, this is Justice Zanin.

The Judge who extended voting in the Brazil election is Lula da Silva’s former personal lawyer. Nothing to see here… https://t.co/CXX2WhqMgF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 25, 2026

Nick Shirley was out in the streets with a couple hundred thousand Bolsonaro supporters a few hours ago (man, is that kid everywhere?), and I think there is going to be a real problem if Lula 'wins' this way.

🚨 Brazil's right wing revolution has begun... Thousands upon thousands of people took to the streets in Rio de Janeiro in support of Flavio Bolsonaro as he attempts to take down Lula and declare war on the gangs of Brazil. Under Lula a Supreme Court judge put former president Jair Bolsonaro in prison and then house arrest for the next 20+ years. His son Flavio is running to free his father and free Brazil from Lula’s communist-like government. Brazil's right wing movement is being led by the Bolsonaros, 30 year old Nikolas Ferreira, and 28 year old Lucas Pavanato. Something incredible is taking place as millions reject the ideas of socialism and communism. VAMOS BRAZIL! 🇧🇷 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) October 25, 2026

...Under Lula a Supreme Court judge put former president Jair Bolsonaro in prison and then house arrest for the next 20+ years. His son Flavio is running to free his father and free Brazil from Lula’s communist-like government. Brazil's right wing movement is being led by the Bolsonaros, 30 year old Nikolas Ferreira, and 28 year old Lucas Pavanato. Something incredible is taking place as millions reject the ideas of socialism and communism. VAMOS BRAZIL! 🇧🇷

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And now it's turning into a regional pissing match between courts that are following the prescribed voting regulations and what they probably see as Lula's direct interference via his toadies on the Supreme Court.

@officialrnintel Extending the voting is a clear attempt to steal the election. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) October 25, 2026

Not to mention, the order came too late if a region followed those rules, because they'd closed their polls at 5 as required and immediately sealed the ballot boxes for election security.

🚨🇧🇷 | URGENTE — DESASTRE: Muchos centros de votación ya habían sellado las urnas y no pudieron acatar la decisión de la Corte Suprema de extender la votación: Se generó un escenario nunca antes visto en la democracia brasileña, con centros abiertos y otros cerrados simultáneamente por culpa de Lula. — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) October 25, 2026

| URGENT — DISASTER: Many polling centers had already sealed the ballot boxes and could not comply with the Supreme Court's decision to extend voting: An unprecedented scenario was created in Brazilian democracy, with some centers open and others closed simultaneously due to Lula.

Unbelievable.

Confirmed by a journalist with Globo — once the machines print the totals, it is no longer possible to put them back into operation to continue taking votes. — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) October 25, 2026

...Leftist areas did not shut off their machines or close polling stations. They were prepared. This is an attempt to steal the election.

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Wait. I take that back - completely believable and sadly expected. The rules never apply to the socialists/progressives/commie Left.

Everyone in the world is watching and holding their breath.

Very strange things happening in Brazil right now — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 25, 2026

Raw Egg Nationalist notes the important difference in this Lula-attempted theft - he's on his own this time.

This is existential for Brazil’s left and especially for the Supreme Court, which has orchestrated the persecution and torture of Jair Bolsonaro for the last four years. The one significant difference here from 2022 is that Lula does not have US support to steal the election. — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 25, 2026

He's going to be one very lonely guy.

Prayers up for Bolsonaro's safety, and updates as I get them.

Beege UPDATES: You can follow the vote counts as they come in here.

It's a nail-biting barn burner, and with a smidge over 80% of the vote counted, Bolsonaro just pulled ahead.

80.71% turnout 39,205,023 valid votes Flávio Bolsonaro PL 50.44% 19,776,896 Lula PT 49.56% 19,428,127

DON'T ANYBODY BREATHE

And the INEVITABLE:

Lula's 'COME FROM BEHIND WIN.'

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva came from behind to win Brazil’s runoff election, halting a right-wing wave sweeping Latin America and defying predictions that the 80-year-old political veteran had finally reached the end of his extraordinary career. https://t.co/JXcHOl5s84 — Bloomberg (@business) October 25, 2026

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The fallout is already beginning.

There will be a circuit breaker in Brazil stocks tomorrow. Absolute bloodbath. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 26, 2026

This crap isn't fooling anyone anymore.

@ScottPresler Lula has stolen the election. His friend on the supreme court allowed voting centers in Lula friendly areas to stay open after voting was closed. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 26, 2026

Baby Evil Toad Man says, 'Weee!'

Lula Lula Lula! Congrats to Brazil for standing up against authoritarianism once again! 🇧🇷 ⚖️✌️ — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) October 26, 2026

Not so fast says...the who?!

From the NY Times live blog of the election:

Several electoral lawyers say today’s vote could be annulled due to confusion over the late decision to extend voting hours. All four lawyers interviewed call the situation unprecedented. “This is an extremely serious, critical situation,” said Priscilla Sodré Pereira, an electoral lawyer. Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin decided, minutes before polls closed, to extend all polling stations by two additional hours. By the time of the announcement, some polling centers had already closed, their voting machines had shut down, and they could not reopen. Fernnado Neisser, an electoral law professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian research institute, said the election could be annulled if the margin is very narrow and it is shown that polling stations stayed open longer in areas that strongly favor one candidate.

Who is going to be brave enough to cast the first stone? Please step forward now.

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Fraud https://t.co/wVlPcIAabu — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 26, 2026

And away we go.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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