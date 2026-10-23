The Clearest Voice for the Clearest Choice I've Heard So Far

There are so many divergent things going on in this country today that everyone could easily pick something that annoyed the hell out of them, blame it on Trump, and stay home out of pique.

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I mean, I get it. I totally do.

He promised us this, or they haven't done that, nothing's happening, or have you seen the price of gas/ground beef?

Yeah.

But call me the eternal optimist - it's just in my nature to believe this is a temporary state of affairs if we push through it. Because I see so much that's already been righted, so much already in progress that had been buried or worse - weaponized against us and our way of life. Against all we hold dear and what really are the simple things we expect as Americans.

They've had years to set this all in motion, with two-term globalist presidents who fed a devious, rabid bureaucracy. The individuals who allowed it to become the unholy, lawless monster that almost consumed us during the Biden years.

That doesn't get fixed overnight. The threads of that sticky spider's web don't unwind just because someone new takes office and people yell, 'lock them up.'

The networks that spawned outrage after constitutional outrage were hidden until this president took office. They were so confident they'd never be discovered or ever be challenged by such a president again, they never took out the trash. They left burn bags in secret rooms to get to later. Maybe never.

What was the hurry?

Had Kamala Harris won, they would have had forever. Maybe used the secret rooms to wander in and reminisce while rummaging through the papers and emails about the start of the insurrection against a president and a country. A vendetta against a republic and its citizens.

But the American people rejected them out of hand, and these 20 months or so have seen a wealth of information made available to the American people themselves, from both the Trump administration as it peels that fetid onion and from now unfettered and fearless sleuths online, like Data Republican, Nick Shirley, and others. Exposing the rot that they'd hidden so well.

And exposing the plans to destroy this nascent renaissance of American exceptionalism.

We are getting what we voted for, and I do not want to cede an inch to the machinations of too-clever-by-far psychological manipulators moving their troops into place for their 'color revolution.'

My colors are red, white, and blue.

Period.

The price of gas, as I said the other day, is a painful but temporary inconvenience when compared to the price we certainly would have paid with a nuclear Iran.

Today is one of those days I want to give Donald Trump the biggest hug in the world for having the courage to crush the Iranians.

It is a small part of the debt of death they owe the world and the United States. But it is personal, and I am grateful they are at last paying it.

We have sacrificed too much precious national treasure to those savages for too long in the name of being the better country.

May his memory always be a blessing. We lost a dear friend as well. Scipio Williams, our beloved squadron Gunny at NAS Memphis, returned to the Fleet and perished with his troops in the rubble. 40 Years After The Marine Barracks Bombing: We Have Sacrificed To These Savages Before https://t.co/8xMrmeRRHz — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 3, 2026

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We also nearly sacrificed our right to self-determination, to say 'no.' To set limits and boundaries, and insist on civilized behavior for fear of wounding someone's feelings. Triggering their inner demons. Indulging their worst impulses - be it crime, protests, pronouns, child mutilation, or reverse racism - to maintain what we mistakenly thought was our best.

We have finally found our collective voices. 'No' is being heard. 'Not here.'

NEVER AGAIN

I saw this video on X this afternoon, and this lady spoke so perfectly to the critical choice of the midterms. I had to share.

Listen to every word “I voted. I was standing in that voting booth thinking about high gas prices, expensive groceries, housing costs and the financial pressure on working families. Then my mind went to France, to Dearborn, Michigan and I realized this election is about far more than gas and groceries. It's about our future, radical Islam, national security, illegal immigration, our borders, education, parental rights, sex and gender policies, and the values our children inherit. I couldn't see myself voting for a party that hates America, apologizes for our country, is ashamed of our flag, and wants to rewrite our history and abandon our values. So I voted red, not because Republicans get everything right, always do right by everyday Americans, or are free from corruption, but because I believe we can only fix this country if we still have a country left to fix” I could not have said it better myself. Voting Blue is literally voting to end America and for the eventual Islamic takeover of America. Voting Democrat means being wiped out by illegals, having our elections permanently rigged, our culture replaced and never having a way out Everyone needs to vote Red like your life depends on it because it does — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 23, 2026

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...Then my mind went to France, to Dearborn, Michigan and I realized this election is about far more than gas and groceries. It's about our future, radical Islam, national security, illegal immigration, our borders, education, parental rights, sex and gender policies, and the values our children inherit. I couldn't see myself voting for a party that hates America, apologizes for our country, is ashamed of our flag, and wants to rewrite our history and abandon our values. So I voted red, not because Republicans get everything right, always do right by everyday Americans, or are free from corruption, but because I believe we can only fix this country if we still have a country left to fix”...

WE CAN ONLY FIX THIS COUNTRY IF WE HAVE A COUNTRY LEFT TO FIX

OMG, yes, dear lady.

YES

That fixing has only just begun, and yet it is still marching on inexorably in spite of lawfare every step of the way, and open warfare already in some of our own streets. Those are feints, you know. Tests of resolve.

And if Data Republican's sources and those of others hold true, as snakes like Elissa Slotkin would lead you to believe, a coordinated conflagration is being planned.

A Winter of Love?

Maybe.

But the convulsions in France and Italy right now are the precursors, our coming attractions. The warning we must heed.

Where national monuments holding the priceless treasures of Western Civilization are 'exceptionally closed' on a weekend, because they expect the city to be in chaos and flames.

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🇫🇷 ⚠️🇫🇷 Chers visiteurs, Sur la recommandation de la préfecture de police de Paris, le musée du Louvre sera exceptionnellement fermé ce samedi 24 octobre. Le musée national Eugène-Delacroix sera également fermé. 👉 Les modalités de remboursement des billets sont à retrouver sur https://t.co/zl8Bg2qhB7 Nous vous prions de nous excuser de la gêne occasionnée. 🌎⚠️🇫🇷 Dear visitors, Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed. 👉 Ticket refund information can be found on https://t.co/tM5mfGGc22 We apologize for any inconvenience. — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) October 23, 2026

🇫🇷 ⚠️🇫🇷 Dear visitors, Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed. 👉 Ticket refund information can be found on http://louvre.fr We apologize for any inconvenience caused. 🌎⚠️🇫🇷 Dear visitors, Following the recommendation of the Paris Police Prefecture, the Louvre Museum will be exceptionally closed this Saturday, October 24. The Eugène-Delacroix National Museum will also be closed. 👉 Ticket refund information can be found on http://louvre.fr/en We apologize for any inconvenience.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE

Where a national union (General Confederation of Labour CGT) can call for the resignation of news broadcasters for showing actual footage of the riots convulsing the country instead of massaging the violence they are helping foment and perpetuate, while the government hides behind a claim of it being AI creations.

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🇲🇫 ESCÁNDALO EN FRANCIA: El canal público France2, la CGT exige la renuncia del presentador del noticiero estrella y su equipo, por haber difundido un informe donde se ve detalladamente la violencia de las protestas en París del pasado 17 de octubre. En solidaridad, periodistas lo comparten el informe. Así es como el progresismo de izquierda calla a los que informan la verdad. https://t.co/MjxUk7VTo4 — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) October 22, 2026

SCANDAL IN FRANCE: The public channel France2, the CGT demands the resignation of the star newscast presenter and his team, for having broadcast a report where the violence of the protests in Paris on October 17th is shown in detail. In solidarity, journalists share the report. This is how left-wing progressivism silences those who report the truth.

THIS IS HOW LEFT-WING PROGRESSIVISM SILENCES THOSE WHO REPORT THE TRUTH

As in France, we have seen the attempts to institute it here and fought them fiercely, so fiercely.

We escaped by the hair of our chinny chin chins and God's grace. The courage of people like Elon Musk and the thousands of everyday Americans who were victimized by their own government and fought back.

It was such a near thing.

It will come again if we do not hold the fort.

If we do not retain the ability to fix the country, the left will move in, determined to destroy it again.

That beautiful woman is so right.

None of it matters if we don't have a country left to fix.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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