Amanpour Announces She's Leaving CNN

Well.

I guess the looming specter of Bari Weiss as a boss is truly the most terrifying thing a hardcore advocacy journalist could possibly face, huh?

The Ellisons get a hold of the reins, and SPLASH!

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One of CNN's biggest rats is over the side just that fast.

...Amanpour’s exit is announced just as CNN comes under the control of a new owner, Skydance, which is grappling with billions of dollars in debt and perceptions that it may want to skew its news operations toward a particular view on politics and other issues. In May, Amanpour said at an event that she was “concerned” about Skydance’s management of CBS News, which has come under intense scrutiny after the installation of a provocative digital entrepreneur, Bari Weiss, as its editor in chief. “I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about a corporate thing that’s under way, but I am obviously, as a person, as a journalist with a record, concerned,” Amanpour said at the time.

As a 'journalist with a record'?

Amanpour has that for sure.

An update from me... https://t.co/AKLOEekEO2 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 19, 2026

The comments underneath this are a left-right mash of...

WAAH

MULLAH LOVER

WAAH

GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH

...and on they go.

It will change our network. Christiane is CNN’s heart and soul. I’m grateful to have worked with her. @amanpour is the definition of a legend. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) October 19, 2026

This was quite the weirdest post-mortem.

Christiane Amanpour announces she will leave CNN next June. Born to Iranian and British parents. Married former US State Dept spox Jamie Rubin. Divorced in 2018. Remained good friends. https://t.co/fgJhhLrYZu — Eddie Du (@Edourdoo) October 19, 2026

I'm so delighted they're friends...whut.

I do have to admit, during the First Gulf War, the CNN lineup was amazing, and she was a part of it. As major dad was there from the beginning of the buildup, and CNN was the only network with a robust international field operation at the time, they did a fine job covering things.

They even had their theatrical correspondents - 'Scud Stud' should ring a bell for those of you of a certain age.

But as the years went on, Amanpour became more shrill and more political, and her reports turned into focus pieces instead of the 'happening here and now' she'd really been brilliant at.

Just another shrieking news harpy with an exotic accent tacked on.

Yeah. Her 'record,' as she put it, drove people away from CNN as much as any of the other outspoken news anchors and advocates posing as journalists that passed through those doors.

But it does signal that first with the collapse of MSNBC, then CBS, and now with Skydance taking over CNN, the old progressive media model may finally be on its last wobbly legs.

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The first of many such departures from CNN now that it is under new and very different ownership? — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) October 19, 2026

That's not to say they won't always lean left, but it could well mean their viewers won't be verbally abused by what they hear on a broadcast, or lied to by omission or inference in a report.

X is full of fulsome tributes at the moment. She's been there a long time, so have at it. How much of it is wondering about their own fate, I wouldn't want to guess.

Maybe it's sentimental longing for the old media universe their arrogance and hubris blew to bits.

In all honesty, the world is a much better place with one less antisemitic, anti-American, terrorist sympathizer having a national platform to pretend they're someone anyone should listen to.

That's a good start.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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