I’m officially asking Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be my date for next year’s Anti-Communist Film Festival.

The first reason is the most obvious: AOC is attractive. Beautiful eyes, a great smile, a nice figure. It’s also been reported that AOC is newly single.

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Of course, there’s also a political angle here. AOC is on the far-left, in fact may even be a communist. I’d like to escort her to the Anti-Communist Film Festival in order to expose her to the reality of communism — or what she and others call “Democratic Socialism.” The Left manages to insulate themselves in universities, elite professions and cities from the reality of socialism. They never have that moment so many others have, where their eyes are opened to the evil of communism. The journalist Robert Novak once described the first he read Witness, the 1953 anti-communist classic by Whittaker Chambers:

Early in 1953, as a twenty-two-year-old second lieutenant on active duty in the U.S. Army awaiting combat assignment (it never came) to a war in Korea that my government showed no desire to win, I read the newly published Witness. It changed my worldview, my philosophical perceptions, and, without exaggeration, my life. I am not alone. From time to time over the years, in after-dinner conversations with politicians on the campaign circuit, I have found a common bond with others—some a generation younger—who have been alarmed, entranced, and always inspired by Witness. I have read Witness in its entirety on four subsequent occasions, and I have dipped into the book many other times. On each occasion, I have come away with new insights.

AOC, like her other elite friends and colleagues, has never read any anti-communist literature — or seen any anti-communist films, which we show every year at the festival, which is held at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, D.C. I am inviting her in good faith.

I also actually think I can have a productive discussion with AOC about the working class. Here the congresswoman was recently quoted in The Hill:

“I think it’s very silly,” [Ocasio-Cortez] added. “Just think about how impossible it has been to raise the minimum wage in America in 10, 15, 20 years. We can’t even raise the minimum wage — do Republicans really think that this stuff is going to happen? No, they don’t.” Ocasio-Cortez added that Republicans are “trying to scare people because they don’t want us talking about the fact that we all have the right to healthcare in this country.” She continued that Republicans “want to call it communist and they want to call everything they don’t like ‘communist.”

For anyone who has worked manual labor or in the service industry, AOC, who is famously a former bartender, makes some sense here. A lot of manual work is grueling, there’s not enough time off, and the wages are too low. Healthcare is too expensive.

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I’ve worked in several grocery stores, most recently Amazon Fresh. Amazon is a company that AOC prevented from establishing a presence in New York, costing thousands of jobs. I honestly think she and I can have a productive meeting about this. Grocery store workers and the conditions they work under are the subject of Cleanup on Aisle Five: Essential Work, Poverty Wages, and the View from Behind the Supermarket Register, a recent book by Ann Larson. After her academic career stalled and the pandemic hit in 2020, Larson worked for a year in a grocery store in Utah. Her argument:

Supermarket workers should earn living wages. Cashiers and other grocery employees perform labor that society cannot do without. During the pandemic, their contributions were briefly acknowledged. Some employers offered workers an additional “hero pay” of up to two dollars an hour. But the paltry premium was scrapped a few months later. We should reclaim the idea that grocery workers are heroes—and not just during a crisis. When work is underpaid, the people doing it become devalued. Large retailers have seen record profits in recent years. They can well afford to pay workers what they deserve.

In Cleanup, Larson emphasizes the communal feel one can get from knowing the person who cuts your meat: “The truth is that supermarket jobs require a variety of technical knowledge as well as focus, concentration, communication skills, and the ability to think on one’s feet.” She also notes that “employees who are angry, sick, or anxious about their futures are less likely to be friendly and polite.” It’s true. Larson makes a moral argument that many conservatives don’t have a good answer to, but that AOC, the former bartender, understands. Unfortunately, Larson goes full Marxist at the end of her book, calling for price controls and state-run stores, much the way AOC often does.

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Like the rest of the Democrats, AOC’s worldview tends to be socialist, which is an infantile worldview. Everyone is a racist, guns should be banned, college tuition should be free, abolish ICE, reparations for slavery, a Green New Deal, DEI everywhere, and so on. I’m hoping that at the Anti-Communist Film Festival AOC can see the problem with these beliefs.

Of course, I could be wrong. The Democrats are reacting to their recent wins by doing what they always do, throwing tantrums. In his wonderful book How I Became a Man: A Life with Communists, Atheists, and Other Nice People, Father Alexander Krylov observes how in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s, when Krylov was growing up, the people were treated like children by the communists — and that some adults preferred it that way: “For everyone, life in an ideological system was like being in a kindergarten: the state provides for the citizens, keeps them busy, and educates them. Where independent people who think for themselves are not needed, one is actually never allowed to become a grown-up—in other words, lifelong kindergarten.”

The point of all of this is that I am not asking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Anti-Communist Film Festival to make fun of her or to cause a scene or some kind of conflict. I’d like her to come as an honored guest in an environment of mutual discussion. She’s also easy on the eyes. Popcorn is on me.

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