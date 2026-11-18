If you're still wondering why Tyler Robinson's trial won't begin until June 2028, this is why. The defense team continues to waste everyone's time with nonsense.

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Prosecutors in the case are asking the trial judge to allow additional testing on the bullet fragments removed from Charlie Kirk's body. That testing is important because the fragments were too damaged to match them to the rifle using traditional techniques. Of course, Tyler Robinson's defense team is against the additional testing and has asked the judge to put it on pause.

Attorneys for Charlie Kirk's accused assassin Tyler Robinson are asking a Utah judge to put additional ballistics testing on pause as prosecutors attempt to conclusively link bullet fragments recovered at autopsy to the suspected murder weapon, which some experts call unnecessary and even prosecutors admit isn't central to their case. The Utah County Attorney's Office has asked the judge to deny the motion, countering that the testing they are seeking will not consume the evidence or prevent Robinson's experts from having a look at it once the government is done — and that they have more compelling evidence to introduce at trial.

Here's what's really going on here. Back in March of this year, Robinson's defense team essentially leaked the results of an examination of the bullet, which led to extremely misleading headlines like this one from the Daily Mail: "Bullet used to kill Charlie Kirk did NOT match rifle allegedly used by suspect Tyler Robinson, new court filing claims."

The truth was that the bullet had shattered on impact with bones in Kirk's body and the fragments that remained were too small and too damaged to look for the usual rifling marks that would match it to Robinson's gun. So what the examination actually concluded was that the bullet could not be matched but also could not be ruled out.

But, again, that's not how it got reported at a lot of outlets. And of course the conspiracy theorists led by Candace Owens were all over the claim that the bullet didn't match. It was definitely a public relations win for the defense in a case that hasn't had many of those.

So here we are many months later and Robinson's trial date has been set and the prosecutors want to be able to prove that, in fact, this bullet did come from Robinson's gun (it was given to him by his grandfather and his DNA was on it). But the defense wants to block that examination because this one bit of doubt about the bullet is really the only thing they've got going for them after a year of working this case.

Of course they can't admit that, so they are claiming instead that closer examination of the fragments might damage some exculpatory evidence they contain. They are even demanding to be present in the FBI crime lab during the examination.

While the fragment testing, known as virtual comparison microscopy (VCM), won't destroy the evidence, it is expected to physically alter or even damage it, according to court filings. "Petals" from the fragments may be folded out of the way as investigators look for rifling markings on the underlying surface, according to prosecutors. The fragments may be cleaned, at least in a small area. And lead fragments may be cleaned or scraped. There is a risk that pieces break off during the process. Robinson's lawyers want the VCM testing placed on hold until they have a chance to examine and photograph the same evidence — or an order allowing a defense expert to observe the testing in person or via a video recording, something the FBI does not allow for a number of reasons, including contamination and national security concerns. They argued that prior ATF testing already damaged the evidence, and the next round of testing could result in further harm.

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This is really just absurd. This is Robinson's gun. It had his DNA on it and still had three engraved cartridges that hadn't been fired. They found the engraving tool at Robinson's apartment and he discussed those engravings with Lance Twiggs over text including one that reads "Remember how I was engraving bullets?" The only thing missing is the direct connection to this bullet. That's the real reason the defense team is trying to pause this examination.

The state also wants the FBI to conduct metallurgy testing "on the bullet jacket fragment and at least one of the recovered lead fragments," according to court records. "Neither virtual comparison microscopy nor metallurgical testing will prevent future testing. Additionally, an independent expert may review the data from which the FBI's experts drew their conclusions, which will be documented, preserved, and provided to the defense. "This testing will not consume the evidence. Nor will it prevent (Robinson) from conducting his own similar testing," prosecutors continued in their filing. "The testing is for a legitimate purpose – to provide additional evidence that the bullet that killed Mr. Kirk was fired from (Robinson's) rifle. Any prejudice to the defense is speculative because there is no apparent exculpatory value of the evidence; the bullet fragments will only be altered if necessary to conduct the state's investigation, they will not be destroyed, and they will be (and have already been) extensively documented, which will permit review by defense experts."

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I realize the judge can't roll his eyes and laugh at defense requests, but I don't have to play along and neither does anyone else who has seen the evidence in this case.

At this point, the only people saying Robinson is not guilty are people getting paid to do so. That means Robinson's defense team and it means Candace Owens and Baron Coleman and the rest of the cranks making money out of the Tyler isn't the real killer grift.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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