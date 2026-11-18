This incident happened in April when a U.S. C-130 stopped overnight at an airport in Ireland. That's when 48-year-old Daithi O'Corrain cut through a fence and locked himself in the plane to do maximum damage to it.

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In an indictment filed Tuesday, prosecutors shed new light on the incident, which occurred in April while the U.S. National Guard C-130 Hercules was parked at Shannon Airport, en route to another country on a military assignment. At the time, the Irish authorities said only that the aircraft had been damaged, and an Air Force spokeswoman said that details would “not be released for operational security.” No one was injured in the incident. But according to American prosecutors, Mr. O’Corrain was locked inside the airplane’s fuselage for hours, and was able to damage the craft so severely that it had to be retired from service.

He totaled a $60 million aircraft belonging to the United States. This was not a spur of the moment act of vandalism. It was carefully planned for months in advance.

O’CORRAIN carried out the attack after months of planning and preparation. Among other things, O’CORRAIN, in advance of his attack, conducted online searches regarding the Aircraft’s construction, and later that same day, ordered gallium from an online distributor; acquired an assortment of tools and equipment used in the attack; searched online for coordinates and locations relevant to his attack, including coordinates for where to breach Shannon Airport’s security perimeter; subscribed to a mobile application that tracks the movements of aircraft (including military aircraft); conducted research concerning prior attacks on U.S. military aircraft at Shannon Airport; and attempted to contact an individual involved in one such prior attack. The manner in which O’CORRAIN carried out his attack further demonstrated a detailed knowledge of, among other things, the layout of C-130H aircraft and how best to destroy critical components of the Aircraft; which wires and components to cut and which not to cut, for his own personal safety; how to secure points of entry into the Aircraft, and what tools would be needed to do so; which chemicals, including gallium, could be used to corrode the Aircraft’s primary material; and advanced knowledge that a U.S. military C-130H aircraft would be located at Shannon Airport at the time of his attack. Notably, had O’CORRAIN cut, rather than crimped, the Aircraft’s liquid oxygen line, as he had its wire bundles, there would have been a high chance of a massive explosion within the Aircraft. As a result of O’CORRAIN’s attack, the Aircraft was effectively destroyed. The damage inflicted rendered the Aircraft inoperable, and the Aircraft—worth approximately $60 million—will not return to active flight status.

The destruction he carried out was very thorough.

He sliced wire bundles, crimped a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and shattered every gauge in the cockpit, the indictment said. Had O'Corrain cut the oxygen line instead, he would've risked blowing up the plane, prosecutors said.

The Gallium was used to degrade the plane's frame.

O’CORRAIN also brought multiple capsules of gallium—a highly corrosive metal that is a liquid at room temperature, and which eats through aluminum in minutes and causes long-term corrosion to steel—onto the Aircraft, which is constructed substantially of aluminum.

When the flight crew arrived the next morning, they saw O'Corrain climb out of a hatch on the roof and begin attacking the plane with an axe. He was arrested a short time later and has been held without bail in an Irish prison. He's facing charges in Ireland and it's not clear when he'll be indicted on the U.S. charges.

As for why he did it, you can probably guess. According to a fundraiser set up for him, he's a "peace activist" who was upset about the "genocide" in Gaza.

On April 11th 2026 an inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US Military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war & support of Israel's genocide. Independent Peace Activist Daithí Ó Corráin disarmed a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules transport plane at Shannon Airport... We, Daithí's friends and comrades, are raising funds to support him through his court case.

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He's now facing 10 years on the U.S. charges. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see what happens.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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