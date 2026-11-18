It can't be anything but horrible because this story starts with a severed head wrapped in a trash bag.

On September 28, 2022, a woman walking her dog in Foresthill, California, which is northeast of Sacramento, discovered the remains. Despite the shocking nature of the discovery, it didn't make much news at the time because there was a massive wildfire burning in the area. That fire, called the Mosquito Fire, turned out to be the largest wildfire in the state that year. It eventually burned 76,788 acres, which is roughly 120 square miles.

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But behind the scenes, the police were working the case.

The victim went unidentified for years, as investigators failed to connect the remains to a known missing persons case. Officials conducted an autopsy, developed an age and race profile, commissioned an artist rendering based on his skull and entered his DNA into a national database but still came up empty, they said. In January 2024, investigators sent the victim’s DNA out for forensic generic genealogy testing to Texas-based Othram Labs, officials said in a press statement. The biotechnology company, which specializes in DNA testing to solve cold cases, “developed a genealogical profile that helped identify possible distant relatives of the victim,” officials said. With the assistance of the FBI, investigators used this information to track down a family tree, interviewing relatives and obtaining additional DNA samples for comparison.

The victim was finally identified as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr. And the reason the case had never been connected to any missing persons cases in the area is that Fitzmaurice's wife and daughter were still pretending he was alive.

The women "kept up the facade to family and friends that Paul was still alive," Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a news conference Wednesday. He said they continued receiving Fitzmaurice’s Social Security benefits and California public pension after his death. Woo said the women told some of Fitzmaurice’s estranged relatives "he was being a recluse, and he would disappear for days at a time." They claimed he "would come back to the house every week or so and stay for a couple of days," Woo said.

Police haven't confirmed that stealing that money was the motive in this case, but that's how it looks at the moment. Police did make it clear they believe his adult daughter Mary Fitzmaurice killed him and then convinced her mother to help her hide the body.

Investigators believe that Mary was responsible for Paul’s murder at the Citrus Heights home on Lichen Drive, and Gwenn helped dispose of his remains. Both were arrested on Tuesday as Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant at the Citrus Heights home. Mary was booked on murder charges, while Gwenn was booked on accessory charges. More charges may be coming, officials said.

Maybe there's more to this story but it's hard to imagine a scenario where any of this is innocent. Fitzmaurice was 73 at the time he was killed, so it's also a bit hard to imagine him being a real physical threat at that age. But who knows. It's a horrible story and we probably haven't heard all the horrible parts of it yet. In fact, there's at least one grisly question that hasn't been answered yet. The head was found about 30 miles from the house where the three of them once lived. The rest of the remains have not been located yet. Apparently no one knows what happened to the body.

Here are the mugshots of the two women:

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝; 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 The Placer County Sheriff's Office has arrested a mother and daughter in connection with the 2022 murder of a man whose severed head was discovered in a trash bag in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill. On September 28, 2022, deputies responded to the discovery of a severed human head in a trash bag. At the time, investigators were unable to identify the victim due to the state of decomposition and were unable link the victim to any outstanding missing persons or homicide cases that matched the circumstances. An autopsy was conducted, and the victim's skull was sent to California State University, Chico, where forensic experts developed a preliminary age and race profile and created an artist's rendering of the victim. Detectives used that information to search for a possible match among missing persons cases, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The victim's DNA was also entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but no matches were found. Detectives continued to attempt to identify the victim using all available law enforcement resources. In January 2024, investigators sent the victim's DNA to Othram Labs for forensic genetic genealogy testing. Othram developed a genealogical profile that helped identify possible distant relatives of the victim. With assistance from the FBI, the Placer County Sheriff's Office began tracing the victim's family tree using the information provided by Othram. FBI agents assisted with interviewing distant relatives and obtaining DNA samples for comparison. Through those efforts, investigators identified the victim as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., who was 73 years old at the time of his death. As detectives continued their investigation, they learned Fitzmaurice had never been reported missing. He was last known to be living in Citrus Heights with his wife, 75-year-old Georgia “Gwenn” Fitzmaurice, and their adult daughter, 45-year-old Mary Fitzmaurice. Further investigation revealed that Mary Fitzmaurice was responsible for Paul's murder at their family home in Citrus Heights and the mother and daughter team conspired to dispose of his remains. On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant at the family's residence on Lichen Drive in Citrus Heights. Later that day, Gwenn and Mary Fitzmaurice were taken into custody and booked into the South Placer Jail. Mary was booked on murder charges, while Gwenn was booked on accessory charges. The Placer County Sheriff's Office recognizes the extensive work of its Crimes Against Persons detectives and Cold Case Investigations Team, whose efforts helped bring answers to a case that remained unsolved for more than four years. We are grateful to the FBI for its assistance throughout the investigation, including the work of its Evidence Response Team during the execution of a search warrant at the residence. We also appreciate the support of the Citrus Heights Police Department and the Contra Costa County Crime Lab, which provided advanced DNA testing of evidence. The Placer County Sheriff's Office also recognizes the Placer County Cold Case Foundation for helping fund the DNA testing that played a critical role in identifying the suspects. To learn more about the Placer County Cold Case Foundation and its work supporting cold case investigations, visit https://t.co/1sYzmKufVP. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 18, 2026

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And here's a bit of Sheriff Woo describing the case yesterday.

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