Russia is having a bad day again. Last night, Ukrainian drones struck a large bridge span that is part of the Kerch bridge. The span collapsed into the sea. The rail span next to it was also damaged but not as seriously.

Advertisement

A key bridge connecting the occupied Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia suffered significant damage Tuesday, a landmark blow to President Vladimir Putin. Videos and photos geolocated by NBC News show the partial destruction of the strategically important Kerch Bridge, with one section collapsed into the water. Russian authorities confirmed that the structure had been damaged shutting down traffic and that an emergency government meeting had been called after back-to-back attacks starting Monday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure.” He shared video in a post on X that appears to show a missile approaching the section of the bridge that was later seen damaged.

Here's video from one of the cruise missiles that took down the span.

❗️🌉Clean, watermark-free footage of the historic moment a Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile, carrying a warhead weighing over 1,000 kg, slammed into the road arch span of the Crimean Bridge overnight. https://t.co/b8BafYMeVz — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

Initially, the span was still standing and Russia said it would reopen later in the day.

🌉Russian TV channel REN TV has aired footage of the Crimean Bridge following this morning’s Ukrainian drone attack. The footage clearly shows a hole in the left support of the road bridge’s arch, caused by a Ukrainian drone strike. Russian authorities initially promised to reopen the bridge around midday, but traffic has still not resumed. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 16, 2026

But that wasn't the end of the attack:

In the attack, which started on Monday, a wave of drones struck a central arch, bending the steel ribs and leaving the support tilting under the weight of the road suspended below, officials said. Before Russian engineers could stabilize the structure, Ukraine launched a second barrage of drones alongside its domestically built Flamingo cruise missiles, which carry warheads large enough to sever steel girders. When those missiles slammed into the weakened span, the arch buckled completely, sending the roadway plunging into the water.

The span you see that is still standing is the rail span.

❗️🌉The Crimean Bridge’s entire 227-meter road arch span has collapsed into the Kerch Strait following another Ukrainian attack overnight, blocking the navigable channel beneath the bridge. The adjacent railway arch span has also sustained damage. https://t.co/n9M8QowRHM — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

Here's a close up:

#Ukraine Kerch Bridge hit again overnight by 4 FP-5 drones: load-bearing arch and roadway span collapse into the strait, blocking the shipping channel. Footage shows massive sections in the water. #CrimeanBridge https://t.co/MB1L4FmKp4 — Aidan 🌍 (@BreAidan) November 17, 2026

Video confirms the bridge was hit multiple times.

More footage of last night's Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge is gradually emerging online. This video alone captures as many as ten direct hits on the bridge's arch span. Judging by the smoke already rising from the structure, there were likely even more. https://t.co/xEZiNSDi7c — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

Advertisement

This strike is both significant and symbolic. It's significant because it remains the primary connection between Crimea and Russia, allowing goods and people to continue to travel in and out of the peninsula. And that's a problem for all of the Russians who are suddenly thinking about leaving.

Queues of Russians trying to leave Crimea have already begun forming. With the Crimean Bridge out of service, there are essentially two alternatives: the roughly 400-km-long land corridor from Chonhar to Taganrog, which is under constant pressure from Ukrainian strike drones, or the Kerch Strait ferry crossings, which are currently suspended following the attack. And with the bridge now out of service, I expect the Kerch Strait ferry crossings to be the next focus of efforts to completely disrupt Russian supplies across the strait. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

It's also heavily symbolic because construction of the bridge was a special project of President Putin after Russia seized Crimea in 2014.

The damage to the bridge is a blow to Mr. Putin. He personally presided over its opening in 2018, climbing behind the wheel of a bright orange truck to lead a convoy of construction equipment over the structure. “A miracle has come true,” he said at the time.

The bridge has become a symbol of Putin's success and of Russia's control over Crimea. Because of the symbolism and the significance, Ukraine has made many attempts to damage the bridge. Until today, those efforts had been temporary disruptions.

Advertisement

After Moscow used Crimea as a springboard to launch its all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv bombed the bridge that year with explosives hidden in a truck. The next year, Ukraine attacked it with unmanned naval vessels. Two years after that, it dispatched covert operatives to try to bring the bridge down by planting explosives on undersea support pillars. The 12-mile-long structure, the Kerch Strait Bridge, survived it all, a powerful if scarred symbol of Moscow’s control of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Now a huge span of the bridge is in the water and it won't be returning anytime soon. It's hard to tell from some of the images, but this section was really big. Here's video of it being set in place back in 2017:

Archive footage showing the installation of the Crimean Bridge’s 227-meter road arch span, which collapsed last night following Ukrainian strikes. The 5,500-tonne steel structure was installed between October 11 and 13, 2017. https://t.co/OWnyierAN4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 17, 2026

They won't have a replacement lying around anywhere. Even if they did, you can't assemble something like that in the middle of a war. It would be bombed to bits long before it was put back in place. So the Kerch bridge is likely down until this war ends.

The road bridge won’t be repaired during this war. The steel arch is a large element which had to be lifted into position in 2017 and the structural damage to the foundations can be severe. Ukraine has achieved a victory with both concrete and symbolic implications. 6/6 https://t.co/ub3M9MACXy — Emil Kastehelmi (@emilkastehelmi) November 17, 2026

Advertisement

And until the wreckage is cleared, they also have no way to move ships through the channel.

Not only has the car side of the Kerch Strait Bridge collapsed into the water between Crimea and Russia, but the collapsed portion is now blocking the main access point for commercial shipping between the Sea of Azov and Black Sea. https://t.co/Xjn5fmcRFc — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2026

Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov seems genuinely depressed today and also a bit afraid of saying something he shouldn't. His solution is to lean into friendships with China and North Korea. North Korean soldiers will fix this, right?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.