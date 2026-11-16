This sounds like something that the city is going to come to regret. Today, Mayor Mamdani announced he was disbanding a special police unit within the NYPD that was formed to respond to terror attacks but which has mostly responded to violent left-wing protests.

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The New York Police Department unit, known as the Strategic Response Group, is in charge of making arrests at demonstrations, but protesters and civil liberties groups have long complained about the unit’s aggressive tactics. Mamdani said responsibilities for responding to protests will shift to a civilian-led group run out of the mayor’s Office of Community Safety and to a newly formed specialized NYPD team trained in de-escalation. A new patrol division, consisting of officers trained in crowd management, will support protest responses, the Democratic socialist mayor said.

Here's the mayor's goofy announcement video.

We are disbanding the SRG. https://t.co/VRMUiSQlxY — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 16, 2026

What's happening here is that crowd control tactics that were unpopular with left-wing activists will now be banned. Instead of police responding to keep these groups in line, money is now going to be spent on a group of left-wing "de-escalators" working for the mayor. They will have no police powers. A few actual cops may get involved but they will similarly be disarmed of tear gas or pepper spray.

Along with the elimination of the Strategic Response Group, certain aggressive crowd-management tactics are now banned and new, dialogue-focused units will be established in the NYPD and the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety to ensure a coordinated response to protests, the mayor and commissioner said in a statement. The new civilian-led “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division” will not have weapons or arresting powers and will work with a new NYPD unit – The First Amendment Support Team – to prepare for and respond to protests. Both units will work with a new Patrol Support Division within the NYPD staffed by vetted officers who will receive specialized crowd control management training. Mamdani’s new directive will also formally ban kettling, an often-criticized crowd control tactic in which officers surround a group of people and physically restrict them to a certain area. Tear gas and the use of long guns will also be prohibited during protests. And responding officers will no longer be allowed to deploy pepper spray as a crowd management tool, acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels and the use of bicycles as weapons will only be allowed when preventing death or physical injury to an officer or another person.

This will work fine if you believe that angry protesters wearing Black Bloc will be responsive to "dialogue-focused units." In reality, this is a green light for protesters to do whatever they want with no police allowed to stop them.

Police unions said the unit’s disbandment will endanger New Yorkers and create chaos disrupting daily life, including enabling demonstrators to escalate their tactics and block bridges or roadways. “Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he’s willing to put your safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base,” said Patrick Hendry, the president of New York City Police Benevolent Association, which represents 50,000 retired and active officers. Scott Munro, the president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said the new restrictions will leave the department at a disadvantage if demonstrations get out of hand and ultimately lead to more officers being called in for support. “With diminished crowd control capabilities, NYPD detectives will now be pulled away from investigating crimes and seeking justice for victims to help police the hundreds of protests across our city,” he said.

Bottom line, no one will get arrested at protests anymore. This is likely to create a free-for-all in the streets once protesters learn there's no downside to ignoring the mayor's spokespeople. By the time actual cops are called in to deal with chaos, things will be out of hand and much more dangerous.

Even Mamdani must know this is a bad idea. We learned back in September that he's had direct control over the SRG team since he was elected, and yet he has not used that authority to prevent them from responding to protests.

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Under a previously unreported directive issued by Mamdani in the early days of his administration, the NYPD must get City Hall’s permission before it sends the Strategic Response Group to conduct arrests at protests, a police department spokesperson confirmed to POLITICO... The police spokesperson declined to comment on when exactly the mayor first instituted the SRG pre-clearance process. But a person familiar with the timing, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said the policy was put in place during the first few months of Mamdani’s term... A Mamdani spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday on why the mayor didn’t use his power to call back the SRG last week if he didn’t think its deployment was justified. The spokesperson also would not say if the mayor has ever used his authority to reject a request from the NYPD for SRG intervention.

Again, Mamdani has been able to call this team off since the first months of his term. He hasn't done it, though. He held off until a few weeks after his pre-approval policy was revealed to the media by the police.

The unit — which has long weathered criticism for its heavy-handed protest responses — just last week arrested activists protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appearance at the United Nations General Assembly. Several politicians allied with Mamdani were among those put in handcuffs. When asked about those arrests, the NYPD spokesperson revealed the pre-approval policy to POLITICO, confirming that the mayor’s office has the final say whenever the department wants to deploy SRG to detain protesters.

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Now that word is out, he can't just pretend he's not part of sending them out to make arrests anymore so he has to actually get rid of them like he promised. This is probably going to be a disaster for the city, but it's exactly what they voted for. Enjoy the riots.