Pro-Palestinian Protesters Hold 'Day of Rage' and Chant Against Mayor Mamdani

Students from Hunter College in Manhattan held a "Day of Rage" march today on behalf of Gaza. The masked students beat drums, chanted slogans and repeatedly scuffled with police. They insisted on walking in the middle of the street rather than on sidewalks where police directed them to go. They also turned some of their ire at Mayor Mamdani who, in their view, hasn't been outspoken enough about condemning Israel.

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Anti-Zionist groups around the city had advertised the rally, but it remains relatively small, with fewer than 100 participants. The protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism will fall” and “Resistance is justified.” “Palestine is Arab,” they chant in Arabic. They berate police at the scene as “racist.” Many are masked and wearing keffiyehs... The protesters also attack Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. They chant, “Mamdani, take a stand, meet all of our demands” and “Jessica Tisch has got to go.”

The protest kicked off at Hunter College with a lot of chanting and speechifying.

NOW: "Zohran take a stand" - Student protesters gathering outside of Hunter College in Manhattan demanding the abolition of the CUNY Board of Trustees and the University's divestment from Israel Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/bLkbflLRGg — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

Once the marching started, the goal was to block traffic and take up space.

NOW: "Take the streets!" Pro-Palestine Protesters from Hunter College shout as they march in NYC Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/RrsKeBtGqe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

You can see some of the scuffles with police in this clip: Police want them out of the street and on the sidewalk and the students are refusing to go along.

BREAKING: Clashes and Arrest as Pro-Palestine protesters marched away after rally outside Jewish National Fund and Hunter College during "Day Of Rage" Pro-Palestine Protest https://t.co/EztoR9vKXt — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

Eventually they stopped at United Jewish Appeal and did some more speechifying and shouting.

NOW: Pro-Palestine Protesters continue to clash with Police as they attempt to walk in the roadway. They then marched to the United Jewish Appeal and protested their support for Israel. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/KW8sD1J22m — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

Then it was back into the streets and walking in traffic.

NOW: Pro-Palestine Protesters retake the streets, now on 5th Avenue near the Rockefeller Christmas Tree and St Patrick's Cathedral Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/aulKznRM3y — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 11, 2026

Despite this happening in the middle of the street in Manhattan, it has received very little coverage. That story I quoted above is from the Times of Israel. But there is one story involving pro-Palestinian activists getting a lot of attention today.

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Protesters threw projectiles at former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. after he attended an event at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, as the police scuffled with demonstrators attending a pro-Palestinian rally, according to video of the incident. An Garda Síochána, the Irish national police force, said three men had been arrested on Tuesday in relation to a public order incident. Two of the men were later released, and one was charged, the police said in a statement on Wednesday... Videos show groups of people gathered in the square, some waving Palestinian flags and chanting “blood on your hands.” As Mr. Biden was leaving the area, footage shows objects and white liquid, which appears to be milk, being thrown at him.

Here's video of the incident.

Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons in Dublin, Ireland, as he took cover behind an umbrella. Police wrestled with protesters while he was rushed into his SUV. https://t.co/DCQbCgztYI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 10, 2026

Here's another angle:

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw milk cartons and other objects toward former President Joe Biden as he left Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, where he attended a ceremony honoring his son, Hunter Biden. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Genocide Joe” and “Blood on your hands,” criticizing Biden’s support for Israel during the war in Gaza. Security personnel used umbrellas to shield Biden as tensions escalated outside the event. Irish police made three arrests following the confrontation. Biden was accompanied by former first lady Jill Biden for the ceremony, where Hunter was being honored with a gold medal by the College Historical Society. Read more: https://t.co/RPe3OszUqw — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2026

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This is now the international organizing principle of the left around the globe. Yahya Sinwar would be thrilled if he were still alive.

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