Harris: Let's Pack the Court and *Cackle* Create New Blue States

Yesterday, former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at the NAACP “We the People” event in Atlanta. In addition to voting in next week's election, Harris said, "There's some structural work that needs to be done." What kind of structural work, you ask? The kind that would create a permanent Democrat majority. On Harris' to do list was adding four justices to the Supreme Court, creating two new blue states and getting rid of the electoral college.

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Kamala Harris at the NAACP “We the People” event at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta: “We need to expand the Supreme Court.” “We have 13 circuit courts. There should be 13 justices.” “We need to revisit the electoral college.” They’re going to stack the court and rig the game, and they’re not hiding the ball. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 30, 2026

"You know what I'm saying" she said with a cackle. It's nice that in the middle of planning to completely remake our electoral system and packing both the Supreme Court and the Senate, Kamala found time to squeeze in her signature laugh.

This is not the first time she's said all of this. It's clearly part of her new stump speech. This is from just a couple weeks ago.

Kamala Harris is pushing for Democrats to expand the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College and make DC and Puerto Rico states. This is exactly why America needs to vote Republican in the midterms. https://t.co/rMAnw0f3S1 — America (@america) October 15, 2026

Best I can tell, all of this really started in May when Harris first mentioned packing the Court, though she's not alone in this.

Spurred by the Supreme Court’s recent racial redistricting decision, important Democrats are once again calling for court packing if their party can run the table in 2028. Kamala Harris, the failed 2024 presidential nominee but an early front-runner in the next race according to several polls, flirted with the court-packing club on Friday. Talking election strategy last week with a left-wing nonprofit, she urged “Supreme Court reform, including the notion of expanding the court.” James Carville, a longtime Democratic adviser and strategist, may be the most enthusiastic backer of the idea. “If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress,” he said on his podcast last month, “I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico, D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13. Fuck it, eat our dust.” Thirteen is the magic number for Democratic court packers, because they need to add four new liberal justices to beat the current 6–3 conservative majority. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries seems to be on board. “We’re gonna have to do something about the Supreme Court,” said Jeffries. “And let me be very clear: Everything is on the table—everything—to deal with this corrupt MAGA majority that is issuing political opinions that are designed to bolster the prospects of the Republican Party.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib was more direct: “Impeach these corrupt justices. Expand the Court.” Also piling on was left-wing influencer and former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, telling his 2 million X followers: “If the Democrats don’t make rebalancing and expanding the Supreme Court a top priority for whenever (if?) they next get into power, then I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Democrats can't pack the Court without at least 60 votes in the Senate and control of the White House. So this really isn't on the horizon anytime soon. But I guess you could see it as a swing-for-the-fences approach to the 2028 campaign. Then again, if they nuke the filibuster, it would be easier. That's probably how to take these calls to pack the Court. They are planning to take extreme measures so they can take even more extreme measures.

But obviously Democrats would be making a big mistake to think that Republicans will never again be in power. If it happens, they too could pack the court. I think that's why part of this is adding two new states and getting rid of the electoral college. Democrats need to backstop this power grab by making sure Republicans never hold the Senate again. And if they never hold the Senate (or the White House thanks to some kind of national popular vote election) then they can never undo or expand the court themselves.

The plan is to save democracy by effectively ending the ability of one of the two parties to compete. That's what Harris is really saying, though I doubt she's thought about it beyond memorizing the talking points given to her by some staffer.

Still, the fact that she could be the 2028 front-runner and she's already putting this out there now is worrisome. The Democrat Party continues to run to the far left as fast as it can.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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