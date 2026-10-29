Judge Subjected 'White' Lawyer to Anti-Racist Struggle Session

This is attorney Ezra Young.

Tonight’s lecture is substantive due process origins and Lochner’s legacy. https://t.co/rJ91q4RsRW — Ezra Ishmael Young (@ezraiyoung) October 22, 2026

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Young is a visiting professor at Western New England University School of Law but he also represents clients in the courtroom. Back in April of this year, he was called into the courtroom of US District Judge Ada Brown.

Thanks to @jacq_thomsen for promptly notifying me about the email last Saturday. Both my appeal and complaint are pending. I’m hopeful the Fifth Circuit will appropriately handle both. https://t.co/gBZZg1Qq89 — Ezra Ishmael Young (@ezraiyoung) October 28, 2026

Judge Brown called the hearing to decide whether or not she was going to sanction Young. She had already decided earlier that he would not be allowed to act as an attorney in her courtroom after he served as an attorney for a black professor who'd been denied tenure.

What happened in the courtroom back in April sounds, at least to me, less like a normal court procedure and more like a woke struggle session before an "anti-racist" judge.

Throughout the hearing, the judge, a Black woman with Native American ancestry, accused Young of mistreating Black attorneys, took “judicial notice” of her own background in making findings against Young, and repeatedly referred to Young, who is Latino, as being White. Brown called the hearing months after she revoked Young’s ability to practice in her courtroom to weigh whether the lawyer should face sanctions. “I think what’s happening here, quite candidly, is you are very intimidated for some reason, Mr. Young, with Black excellence, in light of your White mediocrity. Yeah. Right?,” Brown said, according to the transcript. “You should write that down. I mean, you — I’m — you look like a White man, right?” “I’m not White, Your Honor,” Young replied, adding that he’s Latino. “Well, you are White-presenting; is that fair to say?” Brown said, according to the transcript. Young said that he’s “fair-skinned,” and Brown said that Young had “White privilege” when he argued his client didn’t receive key evidence in the case. “You’re the White savior, come to save all the stupid Black lawyers in Texas who need your help, from New York,” Brown later said, according to the transcript.

Anti-racism in action really sounds indistinguishable from racism. In this case, Judge Brown doesn't even care that Young isn't white. He's close enough for government work and therefore he can be subject to this kind of racial tirade.

Toward the end of the hearing, Young said that Brown seemed to be “using vicious stereotypes about White people, when I’ve repeatedly disclosed to this Court I am Latino.” He said that it appeared that Brown “is trying to tar and feather me for anti-Black animus, that has never been raised by anyone but this Court,” according to the transcript.

Judge Brown also complained about a social media post Young had liked which, she claimed, was a photo of her garden. She's almost but not quite suggesting Young is stalking her online.

“So would it surprise you to know that that photo you have, when that photo was taken and when that photo was posted, that’s my garden? That’s my apartment? That’s where I’m living, when you’re posting and liking it?” Brown said. Young said he wasn’t aware. “I liked a picture of an online friend’s dog,” he added, according to the transcript.

Afterwards Young filed a complaint suggesting Judge Brown might have a mental health issue. He's exactly right. It sounds like she's been infected with the woke mind virus.

Brown has since been ordered to undergo a psych evaluation. She denies having any mental problems and agreed her discussion of race could have been handled better.

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What's unusual here is not this particular set of opinions. We've seen "anti-racism" all over the American law and college campuses for years. What's odd is that this judge said this all out loud and on the record for others to hear.

The other surprise twist is that Judge Brown was a Trump appointee. Based on her views, I'd never have guessed that.

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