NYC: Woman Charged for Attacking Jews With Syringe

The antisemitism is getting pretty wild out there. Today, a woman named Anna Mochalova has been charged with a hate crime for attacking two Jewish men with a syringe.

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A woman accused of carrying out two attacks targeting Jewish men in Manhattan's Diamond District was arraigned Sunday on multiple hate crime charges, according to court records. Prosecutors said Anna Mochalova followed and harassed a man wearing Hasidic clothing on West 47th Street at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 21. Court records state the victim felt a stabbing sensation and later realized he was bleeding.

No one is saying what was in the syringe, if anything, but it seems very clear from the details that she was only interested in targeting Jews. As mentioned, the first victim was wearing traditional Hasidic clothing.

The victim said he was cornered against a vehicle and felt “a sharp, stinging sensation” to his lower back. The complaint says he suffered a laceration, bleeding and substantial pain, and feared for his immediate physical safety, prosecutors wrote in the complaint.

The first incident was caught on video and the way she's stalking this guy is disturbing.

🚨 MAMDANI’S NEW YORK: Woman stalked, stabbed Jewish man in broad daylight with 'syringe in terrifying attack. As bad as New York has become, we will never stop fighting to make it better. Get involved in the fight and join our action groups at the link in bio to learn more about how you can #endjewhatred. https://t.co/KWZlhSgt9w — End Jew Hatred (@EndJewHatred) October 22, 2026

Here's a close-up photo:

Update: Anna Mochalova, 32, has been arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime after stabbing a Rabbi with a syringe in NYC earlier this week. https://t.co/pEe9OkzcB9 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2026

Moments later there was a second attack:

A second reported incident happened at about 5:55 PM at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and West 45th St. The Manhattan DA's office says that victim was wearing a yamaka and speaks Russian. According to the complaint, that victim said he felt someone push into him from behind several times before feeling a painful stinging sensation in his right forearm. The complaint says he saw a woman matching the same physical description standing behind him. The woman "in Russian stated to him in substance: run away from here, I have a gun, I am going to shoot you,” the complaint says.

So two attacks in five minutes and then, according to the second victim, she approached a third man, but he wasn't her type.

He also told investigators he saw the woman approach another man nearby and ask in English whether he was Jewish. When the man said he was Muslim, she apologized and walked away, according to the complaint.

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New York City has long been a hot spot for antisemitic rallies and violence. The numbers this year are up compared to last year, though they were down a bit this quarter.

Overall confirmed hate crimes in New York City increased almost 13% year to date as compared to last year, with 463 incidents this year compared to 410 last year, according to statistics released by the New York Police Department this month. Antisemitic crimes account for 52.9% of those incidents, and they are up slightly when compared to last year, the data show... Though confirmed hate crimes overall increased in the third quarter, with 125 in 2026 compared to 111 in 2025, anti-Jewish hate crimes declined during the same period when compared to 2025, with 59 confirmed antisemitic hate crimes in 2026 compared to 68 in 2025, NYPD data shows.

So who is Anna Mochalova? She's apparently Russian and, according to one outlet, she's a former beauty contestant. I haven't seen this verified anywhere else so take it with a grain of salt for now.

A 32-year-old Russian has been charged with hate crimes following two alleged attacks on Jewish men in Manhattan, CNN reports. Anna Mochalova, who Russian outlet Baza identifies as a former beauty pageant contestant from Perm, allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old rabbi in the back with a sharp object before attacking another man five minutes later. According to prosecutors, she threatened the second victim in Russian and subsequently approached a third man, asking whether he was Jewish. When he replied that he was Muslim, she reportedly apologised and walked away. Mochalova was arrested on October 24 and appeared in court the following day. Bail was set at $50,000 cash or a $150,000 bond. — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) October 26, 2026

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She's now facing "second-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon." Let's get this nutcase off the street.

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