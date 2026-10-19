Riots and Looting Spread to Italy

At this point we've all seen the rioting and looting happening in Paris. If you've been on social media at all in the past few days, there are scenes like these from Paris.

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A look at France following a second night of violent rioting. https://t.co/4QJNjFCg7N — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 19, 2026

The looting is pretty extreme.

Pillage, Paris, 17 octobre. L’intérieur d’un Franprix rue du faubourg du temple après un pillage https://t.co/K4t9osCAdv — Arthur (@arthur_duterque) October 17, 2026

This couple is doing the "This is fine" meme.

Crazy video of a French couple enjoying drinks and cigarettes at an outdoor café near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as rioters and looters fight riot police and set fires just 50 meters behind the couple https://t.co/DsihcyzMcf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2026

Over the weekend, the rioting and looting spread from France to Italy. There was chaos in the streets in Milan.

Rioters clashed with police, looted stores and set property on fire in central Milan on Saturday, emptying Piazza del Duomo and a luxury shopping arcade when the area would usually be teeming with shoppers. The march against wars and rising living costs began peacefully. But masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from bar tables. Images of the aftermath showed a severely damaged carabinieri car. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. At least two police officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained, the LaPresse news agency reported.

All of this was happening right in front of Milan's Cathedral.

Make sure to inform everyone you know that the migrant gangs and their Antifa allies are also rioting in Milan, Italy tonight Building are vandalized and fires are set in front of Milan Cathedral (the Duomo) https://t.co/0g8W1qZDsx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Here's how it looked Saturday night.

BREAKING: Massive riots have now also broken out in Milan, Italy. An alliance of migrant gangs and Antifa extremists is attacking police officers and setting fires in front of the Milan Cathedral (Duomo) https://t.co/yh8sbPWmsS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Here's the crowd cheering the destruction of a police car.

Outside Milan Cathedral. https://t.co/ERGemQmx8e — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 19, 2026

War just meters from the Milan cathedral, Duomo. The symbol of Christianity in Italy and Europe, surrounded by smoke bombs, firecrackers and police vans under attack. This is not a protest. This is urban guerrilla warfare in the heart of our history and faith. And many of those you see in the video are not even Italian. Milan, October 17th. Wake up. — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 18, 2026

Big crowds of "youths" destroying things at random.

Il 17 ottobre è arrivato anche a Milano: in prima fila, branchi di “maranza”. https://t.co/2ZWB8DiCfo — Francesca Totolo (@fratotolo2) October 17, 2026

Yesterday evening, I was in the center of Milan with my family. The kids got hungry, so we stopped at Five Guys for dinner. We were sitting by the windows when suddenly, a crowd started running outside. Things were being thrown, and property was being destroyed. My kids were right there with me. This is not the Italy we want. 🇮🇹 Peaceful protest is a fundamental right. Violence, destruction, and putting innocent people at risk have nothing to do with it. You can protest without destroying. You can disagree without violence. We deserve better. — tic.eth 🇮🇹 🤌 (@Punk4725) October 18, 2026

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The chance to loot something is obviously a big motivation for many of these people.

BREAKING: Inspired by France, young second and third-generation migrants started looting stores in Milan, Italy around 2 hours ago. International mainstream media isn’t showing just how bad things are in Europe. https://t.co/ngDVLvDpj2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

Others just want to grab a snack while destroying something.

In Milan employees and customers have locked themselves inside shops for fear of an attack by criminals. This is not Italy anymore. https://t.co/JZinIxYy0f — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 19, 2026

In some places, shop owners seemed to be trying to stop some of the looting, but there are too many people to stop them all.

🚨#BREAKING: The people of Milan in Italy have had ENOUGH of the 3rd world migrants destroying their stores and are now BEATING THEM BACK with batons!!! A lone Italian man wielding a baton starts SINGLE-HANDEDLY TAKING DOWN multiple looters at the Under Armour store in Milan!!! https://t.co/lKyyCLwLdR — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 18, 2026

Italy's Giorgia Meloni put out a statement calling on the Left to denounce the violence.

Ho grande rispetto per le migliaia di persone che oggi hanno manifestato pacificamente, anche partecipando alla mobilitazione indetta dalla CGIL che ha visto anche la partecipazione dei leader della sinistra. Qualunque siano le idee per le quali si manifesta, la partecipazione è alla base di qualunque sana democrazia. Dall’altro lato, però, non possiamo ignorare quanto accaduto in altre piazze italiane. A Milano, come mostrano queste immagini, lanci di pietre contro le Forze dell’Ordine, agenti feriti, danneggiamenti e violenze che hanno costretto a interrompere il corteo. A Torino sono state fermate persone con sanpietrini e martelletti frangivetro. A Bologna i disordini hanno portato alla chiusura precauzionale della stazione ferroviaria. Teppisti che sfruttano le manifestazioni per seminare il caos, aggredire chi garantisce la sicurezza e tenere in ostaggio intere città. Manifestare è un diritto. Mettere a ferro e fuoco le nostre città non lo è. Rinnovo la mia richiesta alle opposizioni: non siano ambigue su questo. Condannino senza ambiguità queste violenze e lancino un appello chiaro affinché ogni mobilitazione sia pacifica. Di fronte a scene del genere, il rifiuto deve essere unanime. Ogni reticenza diventa giustificazione. Il silenzio non è accettabile. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 17, 2026

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I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully, including those who took part in the mobilization called by the CGIL, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders. Whatever the ideas for which one demonstrates, participation is the foundation of any healthy democracy. On the other hand, however, we cannot ignore what happened in other Italian squares. In Milan, as these images show, stones were thrown at the Law Enforcement Forces, officers were injured, damage and violence occurred that forced the interruption of the procession. In Turin, people were stopped carrying cobblestones and window-breaking hammers. In Bologna, the disorders led to the precautionary closure of the railway station. Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security, and hold entire cities hostage. Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not. I renew my request to the opposition: do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilization to be peaceful. In the face of scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous. Any hesitation becomes justification. Silence is not acceptable.

Italian police did detain several hundred rioters.

Italian riot police arresting a member of a group of looters who are rioting and roaming the streets of Milan today 🇮🇹 https://t.co/3NMzNGS4cs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

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🚨🇮🇹 Milan, Italy, just like in the Middle Ages When they poured boiling pitch from balconies onto pirates Today, Milanese residents are throwing plates from their balconies at these criminals running riot I’ll let you be the judge of the gesture https://t.co/SZ4j1AIfXh — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile in Milan, the shops closed early today.

Shops in central Milan closed early and boarded up their windows on Monday, fearing a ‌new wave of unrest after two days of protests that saw demonstrators clash with police, loot stores and vandalise property. Most stores in Milan's Via Montenapoleone luxury shopping district, home to brands including Chanel, Tiffany and Dior, had removed merchandise from their windows as a precaution, while police patrolled the street and a handful of tourists looked on.

They don't think this is over yet. Hopefully the police can shut it down.

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