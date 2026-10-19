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Riots and Looting Spread to Italy

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Oct 19, 2026 1:20 PM
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Riots and Looting Spread to Italy
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

At this point we've all seen the rioting and looting happening in Paris. If you've been on social media at all in the past few days, there are scenes like these from Paris.

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The looting is pretty extreme.

This couple is doing the "This is fine" meme.

Over the weekend, the rioting and looting spread from France to Italy. There was chaos in the streets in Milan.

Rioters clashed with police, looted stores and set property on fire in central Milan on Saturday, emptying Piazza del Duomo and a luxury shopping arcade when the area would usually be teeming with shoppers.

The march against wars and rising living costs began peacefully. But masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police and set fire to barricades made from bar tables. Images of the aftermath showed a severely damaged carabinieri car.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

At least two police officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained, the LaPresse news agency reported.

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All of this was happening right in front of Milan's Cathedral.

Here's how it looked Saturday night.

Here's the crowd cheering the destruction of a police car.

Big crowds of "youths" destroying things at random.

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The chance to loot something is obviously a big motivation for many of these people.

Others just want to grab a snack while destroying something.

In some places, shop owners seemed to be trying to stop some of the looting, but there are too many people to stop them all.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni put out a statement calling on the Left to denounce the violence.

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I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully, including those who took part in the mobilization called by the CGIL, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders. Whatever the ideas for which one demonstrates, participation is the foundation of any healthy democracy.

On the other hand, however, we cannot ignore what happened in other Italian squares. In Milan, as these images show, stones were thrown at the Law Enforcement Forces, officers were injured, damage and violence occurred that forced the interruption of the procession. In Turin, people were stopped carrying cobblestones and window-breaking hammers. In Bologna, the disorders led to the precautionary closure of the railway station.

Thugs who exploit demonstrations to sow chaos, attack those who ensure security, and hold entire cities hostage.

Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not.

I renew my request to the opposition: do not be ambiguous about this. Unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and issue a clear appeal for every mobilization to be peaceful.

In the face of scenes like these, the rejection must be unanimous. Any hesitation becomes justification. Silence is not acceptable.

Italian police did detain several hundred rioters.

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Meanwhile in Milan, the shops closed early today.

Shops in central Milan closed early and boarded up their windows on Monday, fearing a ‌new wave of unrest after two days of protests that saw demonstrators clash with police, loot stores and vandalise property.

Most stores in Milan's Via Montenapoleone luxury shopping district, home to brands including Chanel, Tiffany and Dior, had removed merchandise from their windows as a precaution, while police patrolled the street and a handful of tourists looked on.

They don't think this is over yet. Hopefully the police can shut it down.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | FRANCE | ITALY | RIOTS

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