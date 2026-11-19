Regrets ... he has a few. A few hundred million, that is. And that many are worth a mention.

No one invested himself in the midterms as personally as Elon Musk. He spent well into nine figures to support the GOP, especially in Texas, where Musk's SpaceX interests are primarily located. His America PAC flooded the airwaves to keep Republicans in control of Congress. It turned out to have been all in vain.

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Yesterday, Musk attempted to distance himself from the movement he funded and defended over the previous six months:

“I’m not Maga,” the world’s richest person told the New York Times Dealbook summit, which he attended via video call from China, where he is one of several US business leaders who have accompanied Trump on his trip to Asia. “I’m not sure what Maga means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that,” the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla added. Musk famously declared at a 2024 campaign rally in Madison Square Garden: “I’m not just Maga. I’m dark, gothic Maga.” In a 45-minute interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, a New York Times columnist, Musk also said it would be good for Washington to have split control between the two parties, and that he thinks “there are positives and negatives in both”.

John F. Kennedy observed at a press conference after the Bay of Pigs fiasco: "Victory has a hundred fathers, and defeat is an orphan." That wasn't a new construct at that time, either. There is no greater impulse after a strategic shellacking than to distance oneself from the stench. Donald Trump has been reminding people that he wasn't on the ballot, even though Trump spent more than two months holding rallies to tell people to turn out as though he was. Republicans are blaming the war, a handful are blaming Israel, and so on.

In Musk's case, there's a kernel of truth to his claim. Musk has key business interests that the midterms put at risk, especially in Texas. That's why Musk spent well into nine figures – The Guardian puts it at nearly $500 million – attempting to preserve Republican control in Washington as well as Austin. The Guardian notes that Musk could have launched six Falcon 9 rockets with that money, but never takes note of the fact that Musk kept launching rockets as well as spending the money on politics.

Five hundred million dollars is a lot of money nonetheless, but let's put this in context. Musk has an estimated wealth of over a trillion dollars. Most of that is illiquid, of course; the valuation of SpaceX, Tesla, and his AI projects all contribute to it. A $500 million spend to protect those interests amounts to roughly 0.005% of Musk's overall wealth, which hardly seems profligate in full context.

Musk has never been particularly MAGA. His most enthusiastic participation in the movement, other than his massive spending in the midterm general-election campaign, was in quarterbacking DOGE, the effort to cull out corruption and waste in federal government. He crossed swords with Trump on other issues and fell out of favor for a few months. Musk even publicly mused about launching a new political party at that time, but came back into the Trump fold to boost Republican fortunes in the midterms.

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Now that the midterms are over, Musk is again making a political calculus through the rational consideration of his business interests. He would like to go back to non-combatant status in the political war that will take place over the next two years, returning to innovation and exploration. That makes sense, although Musk probably underestimates how bitter some Democrats are over his massive intervention against them in this cycle. Renouncing his MAGA status won't suffice to give him "civilian" treatment from the radical progressives that will take control of congressional committees. In the end, Democrats will force Musk to get off the sidelines again for 2028, just out of self-preservation.

For now, though, failure remains an orphan.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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