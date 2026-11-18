By 'deep,' I mean 'deeply stupid,' of course. This is the kind of argument that only Academia would see as legitimate, rather than as an obvious attempt to strip victims of recognition for a historical injustice. And the only reason for this proposal is because the victims are Jews, and that interferes with the false claims of genocide the Left keeps making against the world's only Jewish state for defending itself.

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That gets us ahead of ourselves, however. Penn State will host a symposium tonight to ask the deeeeeeep and derpy question of whether Holocaust museums should be "decolonized":

A central issue animating and transforming the museum sector today is the call to decolonize. This appeal began with Indigenous activists, whose communities have been overwhelmingly hurt by the museum sector’s history and status quo. Museums of mass violence – Holocaust museums, paradigmatic among them – have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques. As products of twentieth- and twenty-first-century social justice mandates and often created at the behest of survivor communities, they seem at first glance not to be obvious targets for such scrutiny. Yet, Holocaust museums are not free from entanglements with state power nor from inherited traditions and infrastructures of museum practice with their attendant biases, exclusions, and silences. This talk explores the potential value of decolonial museum theories and practices for Holocaust museums to renew and expand their social justice mandates.

What does "decolonization" even mean? Penn State doesn't bother to define what changes "decolonization" would create for the "museum sector," although the controversies over the "wokification" of the Smithsonian museums give some insight into that definition. What the premise of the talk clearly implies, however, is that the preservation of the evidence and artifacts of human and natural history matters much less to the "museum sector" and Academia than its stupidly reductive occupier/occupied worldview and narrative.

In this specific application, the premise is even more malignant. Holocaust museums focus mainly on a very specific set of events in a relatively narrow time frame. They exist to ensure a robust intellectual treasure of evidence, testimony, and artifacts from a massively evil plot to extinguish the Jews from the entire globe. The necessity of that mission is continually made obvious by Holocaust deniers and victim-blamers who keep arguing that it either never happened at all, wasn't nearly as extensive as the Nazis' own records demonstrated, or that the Jews created the problem in the first place.

In that sense, the proposal this symposium pushes isn't even new. Antisemites and those opposed to the state of Israel have been trying to "decolonize" the Holocaust for decades. Academia now pursues that goal in service to its favored woke narratives. In this case, those get the "occupier" and "occupied" completely backwards, as it is the Arabs who colonized the Levant (and North Africa, and parts of Asia Minor) at least two millennia after Jews established themselves in the region. That's another reason this is a deeply stupid question.

News of the symposium quickly spread, the New York Post reported, and just as quickly generated outrage:

The shocking choice of words quickly sparked mass outrage online from both former students and those outside the Penn State community, who labeled the event “absolutely disgusting,” “vile,” “abhorrent,” and “profoundly disturbing.” “The very suggestion that Holocaust museums need to be ‘decolonized’ is deeply offensive,” one user wrote below Penn State Jewish Studies’ Instagram post for the event. “These institutions exist to preserve the history of the systematic murder of six million Jews, honor survivors, educate future generations, and ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten or distorted. “The Holocaust is not a political narrative to be deconstructed to satisfy today’s academic social justice trends,” they added. “At a time when antisemitism is surging around the world, why are we entertaining the idea that the institutions dedicated to preserving Jewish history and the memory of the Holocaust need to be fundamentally reframed? This is not progress. It is profoundly disturbing.” A self-described daughter of Holocaust survivors said she was left disgusted. “As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, how does a prestigious university let this happen?” she wrote. “The Holocaust should never be minimized or de-legitimized.”

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My friends Jonah Goldberg and William Jacobson are aghast, although perhaps not surprised:

Been trying to warn you for years about "Jewish Studies" departments - https://t.co/e7x46MAKnZ https://t.co/vU4ZAvf5fl — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) November 18, 2026

Like, forget the fights over anti-Semitism, Zionism, etc. Just imagine trying to explain to a normal, relatively well-educated, person how the @penn_state Jewish Studies Program was hosting a talk on "decolonizing" Holocaust museums and what that even means. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 18, 2026

Oh, most people will know what it really means. They will ignore the woke word salad Penn State and Erica Lehrer use and will understand their intent – to erase the Holocaust, undermine Jewish identity, and "deconstruct" Israel and allow Hamas and Hezbollah to annihilate the Jews' ancestral homeland. Academia has indoctrinated generations of its students in this Leftist-woke psychobabble for this express purpose, and to expand that "deconstruction" to the rest of the West, including and especially the United States.

What should be the response? The same as I proposed over three years ago: decolonize Academia. Now. And Penn State wouldn't be a bad place to start.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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