How are things going for Chuck Schumer? He insists he has the votes to remain the leader of his caucus. In reality, the 'big tent' cheerleader apparently doesn't have the votes to end the debate over it.

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Politico reports this morning that some Senate Democrats wanted to expedite the leadership vote, a move that likely would have benefited Schumer as the incumbent. Instead, the caucus refused to shorten the campaign before what will likely be an uncomfortable luncheon today:

Senate Democrats may be settling in for a long and messy majority leader fight after Tuesday’s caucus lunch. Interviews with about a dozen Democratic senators and senior aides revealed Monday there is little appetite for their majority leader election — now on tap for Dec. 1 — to be moved up to this week. Expediting the closed-door vote had been floated by members eager to resolve the fight between Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Some privately express a desire to avoid being constantly pressed for public commitments in the race, and more wish to refocus on their governing agenda. ... The discussion will come to a head in the Senate Democratic lunch Tuesday — their first since Van Hollen threw his hat in the ring. A senator could call for a vote to waive caucus rules and hold the election sooner — though no one has publicly said they’ll do so. Schumer also has not called for the change, and Van Hollen has publicly opposed the move.

Make no mistake about this point. If Schumer had the votes to keep his position, the leadership election would take place tomorrow. Schumer didn't "call for the change" because having to ask himself would look like desperation. Van Hollen wants the extra time to make his case, and no one seems to be rescuing Schumer from this predicament.

As I wrote earlier, Schumer may not have much of a case to offer. His tenure as Harry Reid's #2 and then as Reid's successor has been marked by bad gambles, partisan warfare that has largely backfired, and a lack of any serious legislative wins even while controlling Congress and the White House during the Biden Regency. Schumer has consistently overpromised and underdelivered while chumming red Trump-derangement meat to the sharks on the Left. Now that their numbers have multiplied with Schumer's big-tent welcome to the Democratic Socialists of America – not to mention the Islamist symps – Schumer looks very expendable.

Of course, Schumer can claim to have quarterbacked Democrats' new majority. Van Hollen took aim at Schumer's presumed strength on that point already:

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, pushed back Sunday against claims that the New York Democrat deserves significant credit for the party’s sweeping midterm victories. The Maryland Democrat argued that the election results reflected voters’ rejection of President Donald Trump rather than a successful campaign orchestrated by Democratic leaders in Washington. “This was not a Washington-orchestrated election around the country,” Van Hollen said on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday. “This was the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change.”

That's probably true, at least in the part about "demanding change." Van Hollen seems to miss the nuance of that, however, in that it doesn't mean they endorsed a shift to the left on policy. Or to put it more bluntly: Schumer may not have much to do with the win, but Van Hollen certainly didn't have anything to do with it. Schumer was smart enough – and pusillanimous enough – to get out of the DSA's way and let the blue wave roll by him.

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Is that leadership? Naaah. But it's still more than Van Hollen did. And it worked, although just as with the zero-dimensional chess that he and Reid often played, it has come back to bite Schumer. The strategy radicalized his caucus, which now wants to push him out for the handiest non-entity at the moment, whose biggest legislative achievement is boat drinks with a domestic abuser and human trafficker in El Salvador.

What will happen on December 1's caucus election? The Law of Incumbents applies: if the incumbent doesn't have a majority at this stage, bet on the challenger. Right now, Senator Boat Drinks has the edge over Senator Big Tent, and the caucus will spend the next two weeks debating which of them will get the blame for the next two years of futility. In the meantime ... pass the popcorn.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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