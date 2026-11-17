Nvidia needs a new CEO. Jensen Huang wants to get back to work. Any chance these two star-crossed kids can make this work? By "star-crossed kids," I mean, of course, Nvidia and Jensen – not Jensen and Alice Huang.

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Jensen wants Nvidia's board to know that he's learned his lesson, and that his legions of supporters inside and outside the company want him back:

Jensen Huang is willing to return to Nvidia as chief executive should he be asked by directors to do so, the former CEO of the tech giant said Tuesday morning in his first public remarks since stepping down. “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in a short statement. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.” The statement, published in full below, was Huang’s first since he resigned Thursday following news that he had extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee. The revelations prompted the board to announce early Tuesday that it had formed a new committee to oversee Nvidia’s national security policies and compliance with export controls. His first public words cap a frenetic week in which thousands of Nvidia employees, prominent investors and tech billionaires like Elon Musk, and even President Trump, weighed in on Huang’s future. Trump told reporters on Monday that he would support Huang being reinstated as Nvidia’s chief executive.

We started hearing rumors of a comeback bid for Huang over the weekend. Huang didn't speak directly on the effort, but others close to him let it be known that Huang would take a call from Nvidia's board. By yesterday, Huang had collected a number of allies for his return to Nvidia, including Elon Musk and perhaps Donald Trump. Trump told reporters yesterday that Huang had learned his lesson, that no one had proven Alice Huang was a spy, and that he "would not mind" seeing Huang return to his position as CEO.

Some at Nvidia do not want Jensen to return, the New York Times reports. That includes the board that forced Huang to resign over his connection to an alleged asset of Chinese intelligence:

Mr. Huang has the backing of a number of allies in Silicon Valley and Wall Street, but Nvidia’s board is not considering reinstating him, according to a person familiar with their thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity. The board, which includes a number of tech industry executives who have been close to Mr. Huang for decades, said on Tuesday it had formed a committee to oversee Nvidia’s national security policies, compliance with U.S. trade restrictions and risk management for global trade.

The board may find this position untenable among Nvidia investors, peccadilloes or no. Six weeks ago, Nvidia traded at $239 a share; today it's at $153 a share and still falling. As of last week, when it was trading at ~$165, Nvidia had already lost $1.7 trillion in market cap, and a week later, the stock has not yet hit bottom. The announcement of Colette Kress' appointment as Huang's successor has not restored confidence in the company's future, clearly.

Would Huang's return reinvigorate Nvidia's share price? Perhaps, but there might be other costs for the board to pay if they bring him back. The Wall Street Journal does not paint a pretty picture of the environment Huang created:

Some employees saw working at Nvidia under Huang as an opportunity to take on problems at the edge of a technological revolution. After companywide meetings, newer employees would line up to take selfies with Huang in his trademark black leather jacket, sometimes waiting up to an hour. Others described Huang as a demanding and difficult boss, who was known to dress people down in meetings and berate those around him for what he saw as subpar ideas or a lack of urgency. In group meetings, they said he sometimes used the term “dead-face” to describe staffers’ blank expressions after he scolded them. Through a spokesman, Huang declined to comment. Representatives for Nvidia also declined to comment. Huang would sometimes be frank with staffers who he felt were underperforming, telling them in meetings, “your question is stupid,” or “this idea is stupid,” said Rob Csongor, a former senior executive who retired in 2020. “One of the reasons why I believe Nvidia was successful was this intellectual honesty,” Csongor said.

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Huang's adult children were reportedly worse:

What Nvidia employees do agree on is that the company had a culture built around its first and longtime leader and, increasingly, his adult children, with little traditional corporate structure. Huang famously had 60 direct reports and his daughter Madison Huang, 35 years old, effectively served as his chief of staff. At Nvidia, Huang and his children were treated like “a royal family,” said one person who worked with them. Like her father, Madison Huang could be demanding and disparaging, said some people who worked with her. She balked at criticism and also insulted employees. She also called people “dead face” and used the term “goldfish” for employees who couldn’t remember something, employees said.

Take this with a small grain of salt for now. The WSJ doesn't name its sources, but it's not too difficult to answer the cui bono question for these reveals. The board may not be the source, but one has to imagine that they aren't terribly unhappy about these stories coming out now. That may be especially true when it comes to Huang's children, as the board may want to ensure their exits as well as ensuring against Jensen Huang's return.

The media strategy may be sound, but investors don't care about spin. They want their value back. If Kress and the current board can't deliver it, then investors will replace them with leadership that can. And maybe they'll take a call from Jensen Huang if that's the only rescue they can find.

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