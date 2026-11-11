Wednesday’s Final Word

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New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy, the longtime associate of the “Blind Sheikh” who will soon represent the state’s 12th Congressional District, refused to call Iran a U.S. adversary, saying, “We pushed them into a fight.” Pressed on the fact that Iran has spent decades killing Americans and chanting “death to America,” Hamawy told CNN, “We’ve killed a lot of them, as well,” and, “We’ve been saying death to Iran for decades, as well.” — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 11, 2026

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Ed: Hamawy is linked to more than just the Blind Sheikh. He also had connections to an al-Qaeda front group in Bosnia. He's an Islamist apologist and a supporter of regimes like the IRGC. He doesn't belong in Congress, and New Jersey voters should be ashamed of themselves, especially when they look across to Manhattan's skyline. There's more below ...

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The Free Beacon: When Brown noted that Iran has "killed a lot of Americans," Hamawy responded, "We've killed a lot of them, as well." He went on to argue that the United States should use its "economic" power "to create friends in the region." Iran has killed and kidnapped more than 1,000 Americans since 1979.

Hamawy's remarks reflect the radical nature of the freshman class of House Democrats.

Hamawy, a Princeton, N.J., plastic surgeon who once worked in a hospital Hamas operated out of in Gaza, won his deep-blue district by nearly 50 points last week after defeating nine other Democrats in his tighter June primary race. Hamawy faced scrutiny for his close ties to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing mastermind Omar Abdel-Rahman, better-known as the Blind Sheikh. Hamawy served as a defense witness at the 1995 trial that saw the Islamic cleric put away for life and acknowledged that he heard Abdel-Rahman speak of "conquering the land of the infidels" and of "jihad." Hamawy argued during his primary campaign that Abdel-Rahman was actually a "community leader."

Ed: Sure, and Ted Kaczynski was just a Luddite with an attitude, too. Don't forget this connection ...

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Jewish Insider (May 2026): But just one year before Hamawy took the witness stand to describe his travels with Abdel-Rahman, the now-Congressional candidate made a different journey with another party entangled in terrorist conspiracies: to Bosnia, with a group subsequently shut down for providing “logistical support” to Al-Qaida.

In a 1996 interview with the Newark Star-Ledger, according to a copy Jewish Insider recovered through an archive of print publications, Hamawy described volunteering in Bosnia during the summer of 1994 with a Chicago-based nonprofit called the “Benevolence International Foundation.”

“I worked in Sarajevo for 10 days and then the rest in Zenica, a large regional center in central Bosnia,” Hamawy, who had just graduated from medical school, told the paper about the five weeks he spent with the organization. “We went out to hospitals around the area and in the mountains to check what supplies they needed and we tried to deliver them.”

Sarajevo and Zenica were the exact cities where Benevolence International maintained its offices — offices that Bosnian authorities raided in 2002, part of a joint effort with U.S. authorities to dismantle the group, which they had identified as a front for Al-Qaida. The 9/11 Commission Report would later identify the foundation’s base in the Bosnian capital as part of the “impressive array of offices [that] covertly provided financial and other support for terrorist activities” that Osama bin Laden established in the early 1990s.

Ed: One of the potential targets for Flight 93 was the Capitol in DC. Thanks to New Jersey, we now have an AQ associate inside the building. I bet he'd argue that bin Laden was a "community leader" too.

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Friends, please pray for the entire Kirk family, who learned they'll wait until at least June 2028 for justice, news likely made doubly painful by remarks about Charlie this week that are beneath contempt. On the “I’ve Had It” podcast, so-called culture commentators Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed at the idea of digging up Charlie’s body and “doing it again.” Then Dave Chappelle told a sold-out Madison Square Garden that “life got better” after Charlie was murdered, and that Charlie is now “looking up, laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” I have often defended comedians, and I understand that pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable is part of the gig. But this is different. This is laughing at the murder of a young husband and father of two small children, who was killed with a microphone in his hand, inviting those who disagreed with him into honest, respectful dialogue. Shame on you. There have always been people in the fever swamps who cheer when someone dies. What is new is that it now comes from the main stage and is met with applause. How did we get here? This is what a culture looks like when it drifts away from God. Remove God, and with him any sense of the transcendent and the sacred, our objective sense of what is true and good is left in ruins. What remains is relativism, “my truth” and “your truth,” and finally a game of power: my team against yours. In a world like that, a man's death can become a punchline. Charlie understood this cultural disease and spent much of his life trying to heal it. It's why he went onto hostile campuses to sit with young people, many of them unmoored and unaffiliated, and make the case for God, for truth, and for a moral order beyond themselves. He listened patiently, argued charitably, and spoke openly about Jesus Christ. It is my hope, then, that many more will take up this vital part of Charlie's work. — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) November 11, 2026

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I have often defended comedians, and I understand that pushing the boundaries of what's acceptable is part of the gig. But this is different. This is laughing at the murder of a young husband and father of two small children, who was killed with a microphone in his hand, inviting those who disagreed with him into honest, respectful dialogue. Shame on you. There have always been people in the fever swamps who cheer when someone dies. What is new is that it now comes from the main stage and is met with applause. How did we get here?

Ed: Click through to read the rest of Bishop Barron's thoughts. I don't want to give away the conclusion, although many of our readers will recognize it when they read it. Bishop Barron hits the nail on the head.

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WaPo: On a recent early November Saturday afternoon, it was a C-37 that touched down, carrying the team’s most recognizable parent, a blue polo replacing his usual suit and tie. Security officers roamed the north end of Gainesville Regional Airport as a line of five unmarked SUVs crept up, swept up their passenger and rolled off toward campus.

Half an hour later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was down on the field, chatting with Florida Coach Jon Sumrall. Rubio’s son Anthony is a walk-on running back for the Gators, and Rubio has regularly flown in to catch his games, including at least five this fall.

Rubio says his trips are about something familiar to any parent: showing up. But they also come at a cost to taxpayers.

Since taking office last year, Rubio, a Florida graduate, has flown to at least 10 Gators football games, the State Department confirmed in response to a Washington Post analysis of flight records. He has traveled to Gainesville aboard government aircraft at least 23 times, including 15 trips the department characterized as solely personal.

Ed: Rubio travels home on government transports because he is required to do so. Rubio is near the top of the presidential succession chain, plus he travels abroad as Secretary of State because he's the nation's chief diplomat. The Post is complaining that he comes home from his trips on military/government transports, but since the start of the war, traveling on commercial is not practical given the security issues in play now. This is a stupid hit piece from a media outlet desperate to stay relevant. Also, as they acknowledge, Rubio reimburses the coach fare for personal trips as required by current EOs and regulations. This is a non-story.

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Washington Post confirms Secretary Rubio is a great dad. — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 11, 2026

Ed: Also, Washington Post confirms that Democrats and the Protection Racket Media (but I repeat myself) fear Marco Rubio the most in 2028. That's what this is really about.

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NY Times: Super PACs are required to disclose their donors. But at least $26 million of the money behind a cluster of Democratic super PACs that spent big at the end of the midterms was only disclosed as coming from a vanilla-sounding, patriotically named nonprofit that had formed just weeks before.

That nonprofit does not have to disclose its donors — and it is now the subject of a federal complaint by a watchdog group.

The complaint, filed with the Federal Election Commission, pulls back the curtain on how opaque funding courses through Democratic campaigns. The money powering the left is increasingly cloaked, so much so that it can feel as if disclosed money is the exception rather than the norm.

The watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, says it is trying to shed light on the surge of dark money into American elections. Its complaint argues that the nonprofit, United Futures Inc., effectively functioned as a straw-donor scheme that allowed donors to illegally skirt disclosure requirements by making contributions to a nonprofit that then flipped that money to the super PACs.

Ed: Now they tell us. In fairness, publishing this a month ago (even assuming the NYT had the story at that time) wouldn't have changed a single vote. It's interesting to see them report this, actually, given how soon the 2028 presidential primary cycle will begin. One has to wonder too, given the shadowy money behind Abdul El-Sayed and perhaps Adam Hamawy, whether the opacity in this scheme is hiding some really bad actors.

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I can’t believe a Democrat is already exposing his own party like this Don Leonard, the Democrat who just won Ohio’s 15th District, says senior House Democrats warned him what happens if he won’t back Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker: “Making my life a living heII for the next two years here in Washington as well as being sure to lose my election” He says they “expect you to wear the team jersey” and “be a good team player” They don’t want representatives, they want obedience — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 10, 2026

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Ed: Can't wait to see how his fellow Dems react to this. Hope he enjoys sitting on the Capitol Hill plumbing subcommittee.

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Axios: Rep.-elect Don Leonard (D-Ohio) hasn't been sworn in yet, but he's making a name for himself on Capitol Hill as one of the most outspoken anti-establishment progressives in the incoming freshman class.

Why it matters: That's an unlikely position for a Democrat who represents a rural Ohio district that President Trump carried by 10 percentage points in 2024.

Leonard is archetypal of a burgeoning breed of swing-district House Democrats — populist in style, receptive to left-wing policies and unbound by traditional political norms — that will be well-represented in the 120th Congress.

"I'm really vibing with my class," he told Axios in a Tuesday interview on Capitol Hill. "These are everyday citizens who heard the same call I heard and stood up."

Ed: Who knew that there could be a more shameless self-promoter than AOC? Did this guy hire a PR firm?

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NY Post: CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss privately considered replacing “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan earlier this year — and now has an opportunity to reshape the Sunday political program as two of its senior producers prepare to leave, according to media newsletter Status.

The potential move against Brennan never materialized, but the program faces a leadership shake-up following Wednesday’s announcement by Mary Hager, its senior executive producer, that she is leaving CBS News after 35 years. ...

Anne Hsu, the show’s executive producer, is also departing her position to take a new assignment at CBS News’ Hong Kong bureau, Status reported.

The two departures will leave Weiss with an opportunity to install new editorial leadership at “Face the Nation,” whose future she has privately weighed, according to the report.

Ed: Brennan is terrible. It's amazing she's still there. Also, it's literally Weiss' job to "weigh" the future of CBS News and its products, privately or otherwise, no matter how well they may or may not be performing.

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Don't send your kids to college. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 11, 2026

Ed: Good advice these days.

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These videos never get old — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 11, 2026

Ed: God bless them all, and thanks to CBS News for giving us a moment of joy. Happy Veterans Day to all those who served, and may all those serving now have many Veterans Days to celebrate in the future.

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Last night’s lyric: “Ariel” by Dean Friedman.

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