FAFO Jefe: Rubio Boots Cuban Diplomat After UN Confrontation

I voted for this. And I suspect many readers did, too.

John wrote yesterday about the attempt to bully Mike Waltz into silence at the UN by Cuba's delegation. Waltz, a former Green Beret, did not back down when the Cuban representative began interrupting Waltz' speech about the corruption and oppression in Cuba, how it profits from forced labor, and how the Castro family and its toadies enjoy a far more luxurious lifestyle than their "comrades" in the rest of the country. John has all the clips and the commentary, but let's replay this for context:

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"Do you understand who you're dealing with? This is America!" A heated exchange erupts after Cuba's foreign minister approaches the podium while U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz was speaking at the United Nations. "Back up, ambassador! This isn't Havana." Waltz repeatedly demands that Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla back away, accusing him of trying to intimidate the U.S. representative as the two exchange sharp words in front of the General Assembly. "This is America. This is not your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me." The confrontation comes as the U.N. prepares to vote on a resolution calling for an end to the U.S. embargo on Cuba. See what triggered the shouting match and the vote coming next: https://t.co/GqQfGvrGQb — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2026

Waltz repeatedly demands that Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla back away, accusing him of trying to intimidate the U.S. representative as the two exchange sharp words in front of the General Assembly. "This is America. This is not your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me." The confrontation comes as the U.N. prepares to vote on a resolution calling for an end to the U.S. embargo on Cuba.

The Cuban delegation had invested itself in a propaganda win at the UN General Assembly, which will inevitably vote to condemn the embargo. Waltz knew this, and decided to make it as politically painful as possible for the regime before the UN GA engaged in its usual idiocy. As we'll see shortly, Waltz dug up a lot of dirt on the Castros, who live like kings in the Marxist "workers' paradise," with their own luxury island, a yacht, and actual electricity while their island nation lives in poverty and oppression.

That set off the desk-pounding and interruptions from the Cubans, and that in turn allowed Waltz to humiliate them even further. Late yesterday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the humiliation complete by kicking out Richard Tur de la Concepcion, Cuba's "first secretary" of their UN delegation, after Tur de la Concepcion assaulted Waltz aide J.P. Freire – on camera. Waltz brought the receipts on Hannity last night:

One of the Cuban regime’s “diplomats” tried to intimidate UN staff into cutting our microphones as I exposed the regime for the world to see. When one of my American diplomats noticed what was happening, that same regime “diplomat” tried to intimidate him, too. https://t.co/kmBlpMlPcY — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) October 27, 2026

🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio has FORMALLY EXPELLED the Cuban official who tried intimidating Amb. Mike Waltz and assaulting an American at the UN "Sec. Rubio SIGNED the paperwork to EJECT the Cuban diplomat that thought he could shove and try to assault one of our American diplomats." 🔥 "They thought they could intimidate ME and my diplomats. I'm a 27-year Green Beret." "HE'S GONE. He's going to be on a plane to Havana in the next 24 hours!" Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and his entourage tried to play tough guy at the United Nations — and within hours, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz made sure they FAFO'd! The commies are just furious that the truth is coming out. Their corruption is exposed and freedom is coming to Cuba 🇺🇸🇨🇺 This is Donald Trump's America, where foreign communists are expelled when they act like this! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 28, 2026

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The clash then escalated between Cuban and US diplomats as the First Secretary of Cuba's UN delegation, Richard Tur de la Concepcion, lunged at Waltz's spokesman, JP Freire, and attempted to snatch an iPhone Freire was recording with. On Tuesday evening, Waltz revealed on Fox News that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signed paperwork to kick Tur de la Concepcion out of the US. 'He's gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours,' Waltz said on the network. The US ambassador accused Tur de la Concepcion of shoving and trying to assault 'one of our American diplomats.' 'You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it,' Waltz said.

Rubio has not said much since the incident. Prior to Waltz' speech, however, Rubio also had pointed out the Castro family's Fantasy Island, which includes a floating restaurant, pool, dolphin pen, helipad, and a missile launcher:

Private island of corrupt regime in Cuba https://t.co/jl93l6wD8D — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2026

Rubio didn't mention the Rolexes worn by all of the socialist leaders of the Cuban Utopia, but Waltz made sure to have the photographic evidence yesterday.

This will have very little substantive impact. The UNGA will pass the resolution thanks to its love affair with leftist and Islamist authoritarians; we'll ignore it, and the world will keep turning. It does, however, set the tone for our muscular determination to reinforce the Monroe Doctrine and refusal to let kleptocrats and their minions push us around. That's literally true in the case of Tur de la Concepcion, and figuratively true with the leftist regimes that are nearing their well-deserved place within the trash heap of history.

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Or put more simply: FAFO. And Marco Rubio is quickly establishing himself as the FAFO Jefe.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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