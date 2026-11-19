Personally, I am glad that the United States does not have an official religion. At least for the most part.

Not that there aren't downsides to a multi-faith population; diversity of values, while I believe it's a good thing on the net, does strain social cohesion. In the United States, for instance, the most obvious example of a state with a dominant, if not official, religion is Utah, which is famously polite and clean because Mormons tend to be polite and clean. Even my atheist father admits that he loves Utah because he feels safe and Mormons have a healthy, family-oriented culture.

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Still, America has done pretty well with its emphasis on freedom of conscience, and I suspect that if we restricted it, the downsides would outweigh the upsides, and certainly our liberties would be restricted unacceptably. Look at what woke ideology does when it grabs a foothold: it is essentially a religion, and it destroys freedom of conscience.

With all that said, I am impressed with the attacks on Israel based on its status as a "Jewish state." The critique rests on both a fundamental misunderstanding of what that concept means and a general indifference to, or hostility toward, genuine freedom of conscience and belief.

First: what does it mean that Israel is a "Jewish state"?

It's not a theocracy; in fact, a plurality or even a majority of Jews in Israel are quite secular, identifying as culturally and ethnically Jewish rather than as serious practicing Jews. Non-Jews are welcome in Israel, share the same freedoms as Jews, and may proselytize and participate in government. The special status Jews have is primarily the right of return, where Jews from other parts of the world are made especially welcome because the state is a refuge from the kind of hostility and oppression that is unfortunately all too common.

Notably, the swing votes in the Knesset are from the Arab parties, which are not Jewish and, in some cases, not friendly to Israel at all.

The same cannot be said of those who, outside of Israel, critique it as a faux-free society because it is a Jewish state. The woke in the West are trying to impose their quasi-religion on everybody else, imposing speech restrictions, employment discrimination, and, in some cases, even throwing Christian proselytizers in jail (I am looking at you, United Kingdom!).

And then there are the Muslim countries, which in many cases actually ban or highly restrict non-Muslim religions.

This is bad news for the following countries, that all establish Islam as their state religion in their constitutions. I look forward to El-Sayed condemning them in due course: Afghanistan Algeria Bahrain Bangladesh Brunei Comoros Djibouti Egypt Iran Iraq Jordan Kuwait Libya Malaysia Maldives Mauritania Morocco Oman Pakistan Palestine (Basic Law) Qatar Saudi Arabia Somalia United Arab Emirates Yemen — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) November 18, 2026

This is bad news for the following countries, that all establish Islam as their state religion in their constitutions. I look forward to El-Sayed condemning them in due course: Afghanistan Algeria Bahrain Bangladesh Brunei Comoros Djibouti Egypt Iran Iraq Jordan Kuwait Libya Malaysia Maldives Mauritania Morocco Oman Pakistan Palestine (Basic Law) Qatar Saudi Arabia Somalia United Arab Emirates Yemen

To see Abdul El-Sayed single out Israel because it is nominally a Jewish state is rich beyond measure. As far as I know, he has never directed a similar criticism at Muslim countries that are officially Muslim, including the country from which his father migrated.

There are two dozen countries in which Islam is the official religion, and about half that many that impose severe restrictions on non-Muslims, including the death penalty for conversion from Islam.

Israel's status as a Jewish state mirrors much more closely the English status as an Anglican state, in which the monarch is officially the Defender of the Faith. Nobody thinks much about the fact that England has an official religion (except that it is close to becoming a Muslim state at this rate), and that's because there are few consequences to this status as a practical matter.

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One could argue that freedom of conscience is more at risk in Western states where the rights of speech and conscience are being suppressed by the speech police based on the quasi-religious values of the Left and the growing preference for Islam over Christianity and Judaism.

This line of attack is so common because it works; it appeals to classical liberal values that still carry prestige in the West, even as the rights erode in practice. Americans in particular have been taught that freedom of religion and the lack of an official state religion are bedrock to our freedoms, so we are naturally repulsed by the idea.

I get that, but I also get that it is fundamentally dishonest. Few, if any, of these people oppose official state religions in practice; they are fine when the religions aren't Christianity or Judaism. "That's their culture, and we shouldn't judge it" is the common refrain.

It's a rhetorical trick, and it works, because we think of Israel as a country that should be held to different standards. They are "colonizers" who don't belong, and that is their real crime. And of course, they are Jews, which makes it doubly bad.

It's pure Third-Worldism, where a special status is given to "victims," which is particularly ironic, since in these countries people of dissenting religions are the ones who are kicked out and suppressed.

This is a pure appeal to our own prejudices — ones that I share, to be honest — that the state and church don't belong together. By implying that Israel oppresses people based on religion, the appeal works, even if it's false.

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When El-Sayed and others condemn Islamic states, I'll take the criticism seriously. It won't happen, though.

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