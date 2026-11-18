I take a GLP-1 (and it's helped me lose about 60lbs so far!). That's a huge percentage of my body weight, and it was mostly fat. My blood sugar has dropped like a rock, into territory that seemed far out of range before I started.

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I started taking it mainly for health reasons, not vanity, because at my age, vanity has evaporated, to the extent that I had much to begin with. The creeping blood sugar crisis was what convinced me, and Mounjaro has been a godsend.

Me being me, I have a watch for news stories about GLP-1s, and my Muse AI flags things that might interest me; when something comes up, we dig into it to see if it is relevant.

So when this story popped up in The Washington Post, I got an alert, and I dug into it. And what came out of it is a lesson in media literacy.

For many, GLP-1 drugs have been safe and effective, delivering health benefits for those struggling with obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more. But with millions of people taking the drugs, some uncommon problems are coming to light: https://t.co/w7Rh2n2TMp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 16, 2026

The story focuses on potential side effects of the drugs, and the first time you read it, you come away pretty scared, which obviously was the intent of the story.

The pitch: yes, these drugs seem miraculous, but they also are dangerous! They can leave you blind, as in the case the story was built around, in which a man who used GLP-1s to control his weight and diabetes did, in fact, lose his eyesight, possibly due to the drugs.

Now I, being the curious guy that I am, pulled back a bit and asked a simple question: how does the coverage of this rare but potentially disastrous side effect compare to that of other similar rare but potentially disastrous side effects in other treatments, and in particular, how does this affect my own calculations? After all, I am getting tremendous benefit from the GLP-1, but at what potential cost?

What I found was startling: the story was not WRONG, but it was deceptive and reflected a pattern in how similar stories are reported.

The Washington Post's story was so scary because it focused on one man as the exemplar of a class, and photos of him littered the story. His story is compelling — he was sighted, but now he is blind. That is calculated to scare us because it taps into a fear we can all understand, and it offers a concrete example.

"I don't want that to happen to me." Notice the focus: millions take GLP-1s, and here is what can happen! Scary stuff.

Now, when you dig into the story, several things pop out if you are paying attention. According to the FDA, the number of such cases in people with GLP-1s is noticeably higher in people who use the drugs, but the link is not established yet. And that's because the total number of cases is very small, and if it is linked, the risk to any one person is very, very small.

How did we learn about this story, and who got quoted in it? It's framed around one man whose story is heartbreaking, and the main quotes come from him and his lawyer, who is pushing a lawsuit he can make a lot of money from. The story makes the case for the plaintiff against heartless drug companies, and the lawyer pitched it because he can win a big settlement.

The media presented a genuine sob story, but it buried the numbers that matter. Even our victim was at risk of blindness if he didn't treat his high blood sugar, which GLP-1s do, and do quite well. My A1C dropped from the high 7s to almost normal.

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Nowhere in the story is the question answered: what happens to people with Type 2 diabetes if they DON'T lose the weight and lower their blood sugar? One of the answers is: blindness, as well as other complications that can lead to early death and disability, such as losing limbs. Fear of that drove me to take the GLP-1 in the first place.

Because those risks were never covered in the story, I never learned the cost/benefit ratio that matters to me: am I better off with the GLP-1 risk or the diabetes risk? After all, avoiding GLP-1s doesn't eliminate risk entirely, right? There are plenty of risks of NOT controlling Type 2 diabetes, and when I looked into it, the risks are MUCH higher for blindness and many other disabling side effects of untreated disease.

The math: 12-15,000 people a year go blind from Type 2 diabetes. There are a few cases of blindness linked to GLP-1 drugs so far, and the link is still contested. FDA found 15 probable NAION events across 126 trials; diabetes itself blinds 12,000–24,000 Americans a year, while the drug's worst-case added risk runs 26–100 per million person-years.

In other words, even with the risk of blindness from my Mounjaro, I am very much better off taking it than not, and the story completely leaves that out, and the data necessary to even begin to answer the question. I had to go digging and spend about an hour using my AI assistant to do the math. If I took the story at face value, I could have been frightened away from a treatment that offers more benefits than risks.

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Now consider another case: that of COVID vaccines and, by extension, all other vaccines. These too have rare side effects, with risks stratified by age, meaning they are smaller as you get older, and for young men, the risks are very real. And for children, who are recommended by pediatricians to get the vaccine too, the benefits are infinitesimal, and the risks far outweigh them.

You would never know that, though, because all stories in the prestige media lead with the risks being minimal, and the potential costs, which include potential death or disability, are buried well within the coverage or not at all.

That's even in the official guidance to the media, which tells them to always emphasize that the risks are tiny, while the benefits are large.

In the case of COVID, that's true for older people with risk factors such as...Type 2 diabetes. Your risk of dying from COVID is noticeably higher with Type 2 diabetes and obesity than without, so reducing those means reducing the risk from COVID, right? GLP-1s could even save your life if you get COVID.

And probably more likely to do so because the COVID vaccine has only a transitory transmission reduction benefit measured in weeks, and could be useless if the vaccine makers don't tailor it to the right COVID variant running rampant at any one time. The benefits are skewed heavily toward older and fat people, but the recommendations by the medical industry are for everybody to get them regardless of the risk of serious side effects.

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One big difference, though, is that you can't sue vaccine manufacturers, and the government sets compensation for injury, which isn't subject to adjudication in civil suits. There is no incentive to focus on the people harmed, and the government and medical industry have convinced the media to downplay them in the name of public health, despite the fact that COVID vaccines provide no public health benefit at the population level. Unlike the Measles vaccine, it doesn't matter how many people are vaccinated; COVID will spread because the vaccine doesn't prevent infection or transmission, just severity.

Notice the difference in how the stories are covered?

In one, the victims of the drug are emphasized, and the severity of the side effects, no matter how rare, is emphasized. You are led to be scared and to sympathize with the victim. In the other, every effort is made to calm your fears and anonymize the victims for the purpose of convincing you to take the vaccine.

The difference? Nobody has a financial incentive to make you scared of the COVID vaccine, except for a few people who sell alternative treatments, and they are demonized by the prestigious institutions. With GLP-1s, there is a lot of money at stake if the drugs are demonized, so the PR campaigns run the other way. The media gets great stories people talk about, and the prestigious institutions haven't told them to downplay them.

To put it in mathematical terms, when there is an incentive to emphasize the dangers of something, the focus is on the numerator — this one person who was harmed — and not the denominator — the millions of people who are substantially benefited, including the reduction of the same risk attributed to the drug, which in this case is blindness.

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With vaccines, the denominator comes first — the risk is very rare! — and the numerator — those people who were harmed anyway — are anonymized and downplayed. No photos of the children who died or who were permanently harmed, and no sob stories.

It all comes down to incentives, not actual risk or benefit. In both cases, you are being deceived, just in opposite directions. The goal is to convince you of something, not help you make informed decisions.

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