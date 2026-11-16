Yes, there is literally a hotel involved in the deportation scheme announced by five EU countries to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, from which they can either return home or in which they are welcome to settle, according to the Rwandan government.

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It's a variation on the plan the Tory government put together before it got trounced at the polls, and which Keir Starmer stuck a knife in when he entered office.

Keir Starmer, July 2024: "The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started." Today Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands dug it up. Downing Street will watch "with interest." Britain had it first and junked it. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) November 16, 2026

The five countries are Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands, all of which have been grappling with how to deal with being inundated with asylum requests, some of which go through the process and then get rejected.

The problem is simple: rejecting the asylum application doesn't necessarily end the matter; getting them out of the country is the next step, and it has proven difficult.

The original British proposal, on which almost a billion dollars was spent before the proposal collapsed, was to use Rwanda as a staging area where asylum applications could be processed. This had the advantage of not requiring the government to find accommodations for thousands of "refugees" while their applications were processed, and it often amounts to a de facto license to stay for years or forever.

Five EU countries will deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda. On Monday afternoon, Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands will announce a deal to establish a migrant deportation camp in Rwanda ⬇️ https://t.co/Abn2N8inye https://t.co/7S3oC2x4DS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 16, 2026

The current proposal for these other countries is far more modest: it is limited to asylum seekers who have lost their bid to stay, which is a relatively small number of people to the disappointment of their citizens, and it is only a pilot program for now.

No doubt the negotiation to get here was substantial, so nobody wants it to remain a pilot program. Considering that this is happening in the EU, the sheer number of bureaucratic hurdles that had to be cleared must have been enormous.

Five EU countries will deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda. On Monday afternoon, Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands will announce a deal to establish a migrant deportation camp in Rwanda. The measure, which aims to have a centre up and running by 2027, will be the first time the bloc has set up a deportation camp outside the EU for its member states. The “return hub” is similar to the British Rwanda plan, which judges dismantled on human rights grounds and Labour ditched after winning the 2024 general election. It is thought the same largely unused facilities from the British scheme will be used. They were renovated after Britain handed Rwanda some £290m in economic aid as part of the failed scheme, which cost the British taxpayer £700m.

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Did you read that? Britain actually paid for the facilities the deportees will be placed in, which is the biggest irony of all. The Brits spent a billion dollars to abandon it all for other European countries to use three years later.

In 2022, the European Court of Human Rights grounded one deportation flight from Britain and domestic judges ruled there was a high risk that Rwanda could subsequently send migrants to countries where they would face persecution. Only four people were repatriated from Britain to Rwanda and they went voluntarily rather than being forcibly deported. A grounded flight The European Court of Human Rights grounded one deportation flight from Britain to Rwanda in 2022 Credit: PA/Andrew Matthews Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister, said last week that Britain was following the European push on return hubs “with interest”, as it weighed its own “next steps” to curb illegal migration. At a UK-EU “reset” summit in Brussels on Friday, Mr Burnham wants to seal closer ties with the EU, including promises to secure deeper co-operation in fighting illegal immigration and people-smuggling, including better access to criminal databases. Rwanda is among a number of African countries to have received migrants from the US under a similar immigration scheme that Donald Trump championed. Washington has similar third-country deportation deals with many more countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Cameroon, Ghana and Libya. The five EU countries held secret negotiations with the African Great Lakes nation and other potential hosts. The bloc had also considered Uganda and Uzbekistan as alternatives to Rwanda.

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To add insult to injury, PM Burnham is "watching" the program "with interest."

I guess it is OK to deport asylees when other European countries do it too.





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