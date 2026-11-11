Tim Walz Oversaw Massive Fraud and Let Minneapolis Burn—StarTribune Calls It 'Compassion'

Liberals, really, truly, and without reservation, are indifferent to the consequences of their policies or rhetoric.

All they care about is how they make themselves feel.

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Seriously. I have worked around politicians, helped shape policies, fought against ridiculous expenditures that everybody knew would be white elephants, and watched leftists spin failures into excuses for even worse policies that cost ever larger amounts of money.

None of this is difficult to see. But if you use the right language and put out enough propaganda, you can sell anything to a liberal. It is all about feelings, and feelings don't care about facts or consequences. That's why you can walk down the streets of Seattle, Portland, or San Francisco and see urban decay everywhere as you dodge homeless addicts wandering around like zombies, defecating in the streets in between fentanyl hits, and the voters pull the lever for more of it.

They don't LIKE the results, of course. Many will complain about them. But they hear the siren song of the liberal politician promising even more policies that brought about the decay and dutifully vote for more of it.

See: Minnesota, my soon-to-be former state. I was involved in Minnesota politics for about 20 years before I drifted away in disgust, and had the displeasure of watching the mendacity and the sycophancy of the liberal media, and fighting the leftist donors who were "happy to pay for a better Minnesota."

HINT: Minnesota did not get better.

As Tim Walz, the author of so much that is wrong with Minnesota right now, leaves the scene, the people who promoted him as the next icon of compassionate manliness are trying to revive his damaged reputation. They genuinely like him and his legacy, believe it or not. Sure, there was massive fraud, rapidly declining student performance, increasing taxes, the riots, and the corruption so obvious that a blind man can see it, but really, he spoke quite eloquently about compassion, you know.

Olson: As Walz leaves office, his legacy is secure https://t.co/o3GRTX67sg — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 11, 2026

My wife sent me this piece from the local paper, the Star Tribune, written by Rochelle Olson, a reporter I got to know pretty well when I was involved in politics here. I think it's fair to say that neither of us liked the other; she, because she is a radical who pretends to be objective; me, because I am a hard-core conservative who was known for fighting hard against liberals and squishy Republicans, who can be great allies of liberals when they give Democrats cover.

Comparatively, I am a softie now. When I ran the Taxpayers League of Minnesota, I was the kind of guy who spent all day attacking our local RINOs. I even trashed John Thune before he became a Sen. because he was a lobbyist for an industry in South Dakota that was helping Democrats here push idiotic policies.

Walz has one hell of a legacy. https://t.co/updcsII1UI — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) November 11, 2026

Walz appeals to liberals like Rochelle because he is mean to Republicans and expresses all the right sentiments. He is Chairman Mao, only dumber and tailored for the Minnesota crowd.

This is classic Rochelle, and pretty much every liberal when you push them.

What I’m about to write will generate hate mail. That’s how it goes whenever I offer the slightest compliment to Gov. Tim Walz. The vitriol arrives in my inbox and by snail mail as well. Apparently, I am an idiot. Walz is a lightning rod for angry Republicans and conservatives in Minnesota and beyond. These motivated, malevolent scribes take issue with seemingly every decision he makes from dawn to dusk, private and public. They come up with epithets and threats beyond my capacity for spewing at another human. Nevertheless, I will persist with a well-earned, appreciative note for this governor.

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Rochelle was a "straight news" reporter for decades, and only recently switched to the Opinion page. But that sneer and disdain for Republicans was always there. Democrats good, Republicans haters. "Malevolent" was her own default.

Plenty of Minnesotans disagree with how Walz has handled some of these chapters, but give him grace and credit. It’s been the toughest stretch for a Minnesota governor in modern history. Walz hasn’t complained even as he and the state have been constantly targeted by President Donald Trump. Yes, the social services fraud was a failure of oversight, but Walz has taken more than his share of the blame for that since its roots predate his tenure. I expect eventually the significance of Minnesota’s fraud will settle into its rightful place as a tiny speck amid the galaxy of grifting by Trump and his enablers. Whatever one thinks about Walz’s policies, he led thoughtfully and compassionately. He didn’t resort to churlish insults. “Weird” and “creepy” were the meanest words he offered up for the D.C. Republicans. He also chose to leave at the right time. It is not easy to relinquish power, but Walz did.

Well, gee, why was this such a tough stretch for Minnesota? I can think of one reason: Tim Walz, who did the wrong thing on cue every time, but with the confidence of a stupid AI who will hallucinate an answer based on formulae that appeal to the unwary user.

His "compassion" let Minneapolis burn. He and his wife enjoyed the scent of burning tires and burning lives as rioters run rampant. He declared war on the federal government , destroyed our education system, and reveled in creating the most fraudulent welfare system in the country.

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But he was so compassionate, and he hated Bad Orange Man. Give him grace.

Rochelle is right on one thing: she is stupid, but not in the low-IQ way. More in the way that AWFLs are when they seize onto emotions, let their Id run rampant, and ignore the consequences of their actions.

I can't remember whether Rochelle was in the room, but I once had a conversation in the press room with another Star Tribune political "reporter" who was genuinely confused why I supported free markets, when socialism and state planning were obviously more rational. He was not nasty at all, as Rochelle is; he was just incapable of getting outside the rhetoric and engaging in reality.

No curiosity about real-world consequences; the rhetoric was everything.

Walz IS stupid in the low-IQ way, but he has the pitter-patter down, and the pitter-patter is all that matters to liberals, as long as they get their cut of the pie as well.

The photo that accompanied Rochelle's article is the perfect example. It looks great, posed as it was. But it was at a bill signing for the most worthless bill signed that week: Walz approving free lunches for every kid, not just the ones who couldn't afford food. In fact, the state already paid for breakfasts and lunches for poorer kids; now every kid in the state would be subsidized, and every interest group got a cut of the revenue.

Minnesota Free School Lunch Program in a nutshell. Demand the state be responsible for meals at all public schools. Tim Walz signs the bill surrounded by smiling children cheering and hugging him. Walz becomes a VP Nominee based on being the guy that made school lunches "free" Minnesota outsources all of the contracts based on diversity qoutas. The state gets robbed and overcharged by hundreds of millions of dollars. They do nothing about it and tell everyone if they report on it they will be fired. It leaks to the public and you show solidarity with the group doing the scamming rather than addressing the fraud. Individuals that stole millions of dollars get light sentences of 1 year in jail and most face zero consequences. The same exact group of people that scammed the government shame you for not making the meals Halal. Halal means the animals were not more brutally slaughtered without stunning or anesthesia while an Imam prays to Allah as the blood drains. How do you work with this? https://t.co/rZQC3dPTjd — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 12, 2026

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Liberals LOVED the bill, even though not a single poor kid benefited. Pure welfare for the middle and upper classes, but it has the words "food" and "children" in the title, so it must be good. And of course you had all the DEI mandates, was pitched as catering to oppressed groups like Somalis.

It literally made poorer taxpayers pay for the lunches of richer kids. Pure liberal slop. Sounds good, bad policy. And of course all the interest groups benefited, and the unions loved it. God knows who is getting rich off of it, but you can be sure a lot of Somalis are in that category.

But of course the liberal papers attacked Republicans for being mean when they opposed it. They didn't want kids to have food! It FEELS bad to hear that. Republicans mean, Democrats good. Reality be damned.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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