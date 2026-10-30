UN: Men Are Dying, Women Hit Hardest

One of my favorite headlines exposing the idiocy of the media referred to the fact that men make up the vast majority of "unhoused homeless," meaning the people who actually live on the streets.

Advertisement

The headline? It went something like "Almost 25% of homeless people are women," and the pitch was how awful it was that women were homeless.

Sure, I agree with that, but it's pretty awful that men are living rough too, and 75 percent of the people doing so are men. Why isn't THAT newsworthy too?

It's a pattern. Whenever something bad happens, the story is that women, children, and minorities are hit hardest.

The joke goes something like this: "The World Is Ending; Women and Children Hit Hardest."

It's not the what, it's the who.

So true, UN, the real problem with men being maimed and killed in war is that women have to pick up their slack with the housework — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 29, 2026

The United Nations pulled the same stunt regarding the fact that men are off dying at the front, and the real story is that women are having to work harder because those lazy bastards are off having fun in the mud.

FFS, man. Talk about missing the point. Have you noticed the casualties from the front, or are you too busy worrying about the frequency of diaper changes?

🇺🇦 🇷🇺 Footage showing the brutal reality of urban gunfights in a small village near the frontline. UKR forces fight for each meter. Credit CombatFootages https://t.co/dIRhOK9Fz8 — Guido Arnhold (@GuidoArnhold) October 27, 2026

Now I don't mean to downplay the hardships of people behind the front lines. They are quite real, and family life is hard enough with two parents around, and it gets double bad both doing all the work at home and worrying about your spouse getting shot at.

But honestly, I'd rather be the wife in this situation than the guy with drones chasing him every time he takes a whiz.

This shit in Ukraine is crazy!!! They are literally getting into underground firefights in gas pipelines because the kill zone above is so big https://t.co/dbLjgeze0z — JJ (@CanaanQuest) October 23, 2026

Not to mention, "unpaid care" is WHAT PARENTS AND FAMILY DO for each other, and this notion of "emotional labor" and classifying family life as if it were "uncompensated care" is, frankly, evil and Marxist.





It is also totally on-brand for the globalists, who are indeed evil and Marxist.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at HotAir, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.