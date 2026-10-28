Soros Prosecutor Charging James O'Keefe and Cam Higby With Felonies for Exposing Election System

It's a lesson to us all: don't embarrass Democrats unless you want to face lawfare in retaliation.

We can call this a variation of the Slotkin rule, which is "Hey kids, we're going to ruin your life if you cross us," or the Susan Rice rule, which is "Nice business you got there, and it sure would be a shame if something happened to it because you cooperated with Trump."

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This one could be called the Mary Moriarty rule, which amounts to "We'll charge you with a crime if you embarrass us."

Moriarty, you see, lets every violent criminal she runs across easily, and often just allows them to walk out the door. But when James O'Keefe and Cam Higby ran a sting to expose how easy election fraud in Minnesota was, Moriarty dug through the statutes for any plausible excuse to charge them with felonies, and she thinks she can stretch an election law to fit the bill.

CAUGHT INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS POLLING BOOTHS: Minnesota Poll Workers Tell O’Keefe, Dressed in Muslim Garb, & @camhigby, in a Burka, That They Can Vouch for Eight Unregistered Voters Without ID, Allowing Them to Vote in Minnesota Primary Election Election worker says, “You’re the ID,” referring to the registered voter serving as identification for the people they are vouching for. Election worker confirms O’Keefe’s question about unregistered voters being vouched for: “I can vouch for them. They are not registered… That’s okay. That’s fine. Yeah!” Election worker explains that a registered voter in the same precinct can vouch for up to eight people: “If you’re all in the same precinct and you are already registered, you can vouch for them as ID. Eight people.” More reports coming soon from the Justice League. @realmuckraker @anthonyjrubin @camhigby @ctznjusticelg — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 13, 2026

CAUGHT INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS POLLING BOOTHS: Minnesota Poll Workers Tell O’Keefe, Dressed in Muslim Garb, & @camhigby, in a Burka, That They Can Vouch for Eight Unregistered Voters Without ID, Allowing Them to Vote in Minnesota Primary Election Election worker says, “You’re the ID,” referring to the registered voter serving as identification for the people they are vouching for. Election worker confirms O’Keefe’s question about unregistered voters being vouched for: “I can vouch for them. They are not registered… That’s okay. That’s fine. Yeah!” Election worker explains that a registered voter in the same precinct can vouch for up to eight people: “If you’re all in the same precinct and you are already registered, you can vouch for them as ID. Eight people.”

Neither man committed any form of election fraud. They just went in and asked poll workers questions, but because they were playing to the cameras and didn't reveal their real names, Moriarty is charging them with crimes.

This is the Minnesota prosecutor who charged me with two felonies this morning for exposing the state’s corruption. She turned her comments off. Vile, disgusting coward. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 28, 2026

The charge Moriarty is laying is "unlawful voting," which is a double joke. First, neither man voted or got ballots, and Moriarty and every Democrat here say that unlawful voting doesn't even happen in Minnesota. Apparently, in this case, it does, even though no votes were cast or ballots applied for.

O’Keefe and Higby visited multiple Minneapolis polling locations during the state’s August primary races. They filmed themselves posing as voters to ask about the state’s vote vouching provision. They later posted the videos on social media. The objective was to find out whether they could use the vouching system to vote without providing identification. Secretary of State Steve Simon said, “As I read the law, you can’t impersonate another registered voter, and that’s exactly what they appear to have filmed themselves doing.” Neither O’Keefe nor Higby went through with the illegal voting, and one of the people they impersonated was able to vote later that same evening.

Here's what Moriarty says in her press release:

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“Elections are the bedrock of democracy and their protection is one of our highest priorities. Individuals engaging in unlawful conduct related to our elections will be held accountable,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “Polling places are the heart of our democracy and should be places of safety and peace,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “Any attempt to disrupt or deceive our election workers will not be tolerated. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for holding these individuals to account.” Minnesota law clearly states that no individual shall intentionally misrepresent the individual’s identity in applying for a ballot, depositing a ballot in a ballot box or attempting to vote by means of a voting machine or electronic voting system. While Mr. Higby and Mr. O’Keefe did not sign the oath, both men intentionally misrepresented their identities in applying for ballots.

Now, as far as I can tell, not one element of the law was violated, but that is a minor detail. Moriarty (and Secretary of State Steve Simon, another DFL hack) argue that asking about getting a ballot is the same thing as applying for a ballot, and it just may be that a Minneapolis jury, made up of people who think Lavrenty Beria was too soft on capitalist pigs, might buy it.

But that's not really the point in any case. What the Democrats are doing is throwing mud at the men who exposed their hypocrisy. After all, as Moriarty says, “Elections are the bedrock of democracy, and their protection is one of our highest priorities. Individuals engaging in unlawful conduct related to our elections will be held accountable.” Both Higby and O'Keefe exposed the lie at the heart of that claim by proving that any Tom, Dick, or Abdul can cheat as easily as taking candy from a baby.

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They must be punished, and making them appear in court will serve that purpose just fine. The process is the punishment.

Many are asking who Mary Moriarty is after she refused to charge a man who caused $20K in Tesla damage. Here’s your answer: She’s so radical, Tim Walz had to ask Keith Ellison to take over a murder case she wouldn’t prosecute. The victim’s family had to beg for justice. https://t.co/rQ2BoKYcmx — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2025

The message to everybody is clear: we will come for you if you displease us. It's the typical Stasi tactic.

Moriarty is famous for letting criminals go, and Moriarty ran for office on a platform of going easy on non-citizen criminals to keep them in the country. Classic two-tier justice. If she likes you, you go free. If she doesn't, she crucifies you.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is not not charging a Tesla terrorist who police say did $20k in damage 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/rcxdL1dwX4 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 24, 2025

Even Moriarty admits that they never intended to vote. But that doesn't matter. She told Minnesota Public Radio, “I think it’s pretty clear they did not intend to vote. That’s not the question here.” The only question that matters is whether they helped or hurt The Narrative™.

This is what it's like to live in a Deep Blue city in a Blue state. Whatever you do, don't tick off the powers that be.

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