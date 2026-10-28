France's Parliament to Vote on Measure to Legalize Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

Did I read that riot...I mean right? The French Socialist Party, looking to score points in next year's presidential elections, has introduced a Pedro Sánchez-style amnesty for 300-400 thousand illegal aliens, giving them legal status.

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You can't make that up. Especially given the ongoing riots and widespread communist-led protests that have paralyzed France.

Lawmakers in the French National Assembly will vote on a Socialist Party proposal to grant amnesty to an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 unauthorized immigrants employed in France. https://t.co/m2M6pe3Nfa — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) October 27, 2026

PARIS — Lawmakers in the French National Assembly will vote on a Socialist Party proposal to grant amnesty to an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 unauthorized immigrants employed in France. The measure is expected to be supported by center-left presidential candidate Raphaël Glucksmann, whose campaign is eager to find some breathing space between centrist candidates like Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, his rival on the radical left. Glucksmann has previously expressed support for such a step in multiple interviews. The proposal, introduced by Socialist lawmaker Paul Christophle, hails Spain’s Pedro Sánchez for having “chosen to provide foreign nationals with the legal means to settle and work” instead of “trying — in vain — to control migration flows.” Earlier this year, Spain moved to grant legal status to half a million unauthorized immigrants who could prove they had been living in Spain for at least five months, could provide proof of employment or a familial link to the country and did not have a criminal record. Christophle wants to grant legal status to an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 people who have been employed in France for over six months but without proper documentation. The bill is likely to unite left-leaning MPs in the French National Assembly, but opposition from center-right and far-right groups means it will probably fail.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez famously legalized about a million illegal aliens in Spain, and now the French are systematically following the same pattern. If you were tempted to dismiss the Great Replacement Theory as a wacky far-right conspiracy theory, the leftists keep giving you reasons why you are likely wrong.

Politico rightly notes that the measure's prospects of passing are pretty iffy, if not outside the realm of possibility. So what's striking is that the left thinks this is a winning electoral message, proving either that they are nuttier than fruitcakes and have been drinking the rum they used to make them, or that France's political culture is fracturing into far-left and right factions, with a disappearing middle.

However, Glucksmann’s campaign hopes the proposal will highlight a rift between lawmakers backing French President Emmanuel Macron and voters who elected him in 2022 — some of whom are more progressive on issues like immigration. The debate on immigration will be an effective way to differentiate Glucksmann from his center-right rival Édouard Philippe, who believes that amnesty plans should be contingent on a European agreement, said an official who is backing the center-left MEP. It might also help poach Macron voters “who are completely opposed to a closed society,” he added.

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Not being an expert on French politics, read this with that caveat in mind; it appears to me to be a proxy battle between the transnationalist, Euro-loving left and the growing populist and nationalist right. One side believes that borders are inherently fascist, while the other believes that culture matters and that French identity and culture are disappearing, and that is a bad thing.

They aren't fighting over policy; they're fighting over philosophy. Is France's existence a good thing or a bad thing?

In a very real way, these battles in Spain and France are a microcosm of what's happening across Europe and the European Union. The EU is built on a technocratic model that assumes away cultural differences, separates governance from culture, and ultimately aims to eliminate nation-states. Its long-term goal is to govern an undifferentiated mass of interchangeable people across an entire continent.

That goal, though, implies that cultural differences between Western populations and Third Worlders are just as illusory and illegitimate as those within Europe. The "regularized" illegal aliens are not European and come from a culture that explicitly rejects European cultures. The technocrats deny this reality.

It's no wonder that Marine Le Pen is growing in popularity, and just as obvious why the French political class wants to clamp down on debate and free speech. Le Pen's whole pitch is "We are French first," which amounts to a complete rejection of technocracy. How well she would govern is a separate question, of course, since her economic program is more left than we could hope, but it's clear her electoral appeal is uniting the opposition in a self-destructive effort to undermine France.

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As French riots prove that the transnationalists are dead wrong, they are doubling down rather than tacking to the wind.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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