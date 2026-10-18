Sunday Smiles

The riots in France should clarify things for people, but only if they're given an honest picture of what is actually happening.

Unfortunately, the current narrative is that French students are protesting their government's austerity in education spending, which couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, some students have gripes, and some of them are legitimate, but most of the rioters aren't students, and the problems in schools have nothing to do with a lack of investment.

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If you look at who is organizing and leading the riots, the "student" groups are a fraction of the whole leadership cadre, and they are basically youth wings of Islamist and radical left organizations. The Red/Green alliance has been activated, and the unifying flag is Palestinian.

Nothing embodies this reality more than Greta Thunberg's predictable appearance in Paris. Thunberg, you recall, became a worldwide symbol for the globalist elite Net Zero movement. They promoted her as their Joan of Arc, and elites across the spectrum, from the media to the United Nations itself, latched onto her as a symbol for their cause.

Her great accomplishment? Refusing to go to school as a protest for how capitalists were burning down her future.

Greta's whole thing is that you shouldn't go to school. That was her opening argument, the beginning of Greta as a mythological figure. She is an anti-education activist. Of course she loves seeing students burn down their own high schools https://t.co/CUJF1S6xv0 — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) October 18, 2026

It was always a repulsive show, and I never understood why Thunberg's whiny lectures and protests moved people. She is about as annoying a figure as one can find; her claim to understand the complexities of the climate and world economics was predicated on the idea that a teenager who refused to go to school understood these matters better than everybody else; and her moral authority was based on nothing more than the credentialed elite telling us we should care.

It speaks well of nobody that she became a global symbol of their cause.

The sheer idiocy was laid bare when Thunberg moved on from predicting global doom to fighting for the "rights" of terrorists in the Middle East. Her claim to understanding the issues was as persuasive as her claim to know the precise date when the Earth would catch on fire.

Now she is in France, and we are supposed to take her seriously on... school issues. We are again being told to pretend that Thunberg, who became famous for wanting nothing to do with school, is now an expert on France's education system.

Really? REALLY?!

I would normally quip something like, "How stupid do they think we are?," but we already know the answer. And the more depressing fact is that, apparently, the audience they are speaking to is really that stupid, or at least willing to be led like sheep to the slaughter.

As Islamists desecrate statues of the real Joan of Arc, the transnationalists are asking us to accept a rather pathetic substitute, pushing a fake issue that is nearly the opposite of the one that made her famous.

That is depressing enough. Our supposed leaders are stooping this low.

Worse, though, so many are willing to swallow the idiocy whole.

































































































































































































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AND FINALLY...





Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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